Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
- FOXNews: President Biden Sworn In, Calls For Unity In Inaugural Address
- American Greatness: Clarity in Trump’s Wake – Angelo Codevilla
- New York Post: Trump Releases Farewell Speech Celebrating Legacy
- JustTheNews: President Trump Delivers Farewell Address At Joint Base Andrews, Says ‘We Will Be Back’
- PJ Media: Wow, Politico Is No Longer Covering Up Biden’s Cognitive Decline
- BizPacReview: Russiagate Docs Declassified By Trump Show Steele Dossier Source Supplied By Impeachment Witness Fiona Hill
- JustTheNews: Erasing Trump: Biden Even Scrapping Warp Speed Name For Vaccine Program
- Daily Wire: After Investigation, Pentagon Finds ‘No Plot Against Biden’ Among National Guard Troops
- American Greatness: Gird Your Loins
- JustTheNews: Bad Blood, Botched Oaths And Bird Droppings: A Brief History Of Anomalous Inaugurations
- Federalist: Democrats Are Framing Americans As Domestic Terrorists So They Can Do To Us What They Did To Trump In Spygate
- LA Times: Make America California Again? That’s Biden’s Plan – Evan Halper
- Breitbart: Hollywood Celebs Rip Trump in Final 24 Hours in Office: ‘F**k Every Single Trump Voter’
- Hot Air: NY Times Says We Need A Return To Trump’s Booming Economy But CNN Admits Biden Has No ‘Magic Wand’
- National Pulse: WaPo Finally Admits Trump DIDN’T Incite Riot With Speech… ‘Planned In Advance’
- National Pulse: ‘This Is What 80 Million Votes Looks Like’: Biden Inauguration EMPTY
- JustTheNews: President Trump Delivers Farewell Address At Joint Base Andrews, Says ‘We Will Be Back’
- Breitbart: Joe Biden Calls for Unity in Inaugural Speech While Demonizing Fellow Americans
- Breitbart: James Comey: ‘Republican Party Needs to Be Burned Down or Changed’
- Boston Herald: Thanks For Everything, President Trump – Howie Carr
- Hollywood Reporter: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks Bring Star Power to Biden Inauguration
- Politico: Writing A Speech For Biden Can Be Hell. And That Was Before The Inaugural
- The Hill: Joe Ricketts To Launch News Outlet From Nebraska
SHOW PREP
Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show: