The Times Hopes Biden Can Build an Economy as Strong as Trump’s

RUSH: To all of you who wondered what would happen to the media once Trump was gone and Biden was inaugurated, well, for the last four years, what we have had is nothing but headlines and news stories about a fascist president — a white supremacist leading his white supremacist cult followers — who deserved to be impeached twice.
The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, all the other Big Media with multiple stories every day about how Trump was illegitimate, about how he stole the election and he colluded with Russia. He deserved to be impeached twice over phone calls to the Ukraine and then whatever else they drummed up this past week, lying about and impugning Trump supporters.
But now all that’s gone. No more stories about fascism and white supremacy. No, no, no, no, no. There are news stories today featuring Vice President Kommie Harris’ choice of shoes and the music playlist for the inauguration — and did you know that Biden, like Pelosi, loves ice cream? Yeah, he has a huge love for ice cream.
There’s a big puff piece on Joe Biden’s love for ice cream that gets folded in with his lovely new agenda for the country, which will be featured this way: Joe Biden is going to be said to inherit from Trump the worst economy since the Great Depression. Yet the New York Times has a story today.
But it’s not on the front page. It’s not anywhere near the front page. It’s not anywhere near the news pages. The New York Times has a story today where the Democrat Party has an objective and a duty to rebuild the economy as strong as Trump had it before COVID-19. I’m not making it up. The New York Times says the Democrats have a big responsibility, and that is rebuilding the Trump economy of his first three years.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This Hot Air blog on the New York Times: “As President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Jr. prepares to take office this week, his administration and the Federal Reserve are pointed toward a singular economic goal: Get the job market back to where it was before the pandemic hit.” Well, that’s the Trump economy.
“The humming labor backdrop that existed 11 months ago — with 3.5 percent unemployment, stable or rising work force participation and steadily climbing wages –” record low unemployment for Africans and Hispanics, “– turned out to be a recipe for lifting all boats, creating economic opportunities for long-disenfranchised groups and lowering poverty rates.” The Trump economy is an economy that hadn’t been seen in years in this country. And the Biden regime knows they’ve gotta get back to it.
“That’s really the thing that we’re most focused on — is getting back to a strong labor market quickly enough that people’s lives can get back to where they want to be,” said a member of the Plugs transition team. “We were in a good place in February of 2020, and we think we can get back there, I would say, much sooner than we had feared.”
Now, this is undoubtedly praise for the Trump economy. And it’s right there in the New York Times, and it’s quoting the Biden transition team. What if this story had run prior to the election in November? Well, we know the answer to the question. It wouldn’t have. So this story in the New York Times unabashedly praises the Trump economy, gets into details about the Trump economy, how strong it was and how the Biden transition team, economic team understands that they’ve got to get back to it.