Biden Restarts Obama-Era Taxpayer Funded Slush Fund to Left-Wing Groups

RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, do you remember one of the practices of the Obama administration when they were dealing with criminals, Department of Justice lawsuits against mafia types, organized crime, RICO, whatever, whenever they found somebody guilty in a trial, rather than collect fines on behalf of the United States of America, the Obama administration changed up, and they allowed left-wing activist groups like — take your pick — like the NARAL gang, the abortion rights gang, or the human rights club, the gay rights group, they would allow them to collect the fines.
It was almost like a money-laundering scheme in a way, that the Obama administration, Department of Justice would file suit against these people, and they would either take them to trail or there would be a settlement. Most people settled. You can’t compete with the endless money of the federal government. So whatever fine came out went to left-wing activist groups. Well, guess what Biden is doing? He has demanded, he’s called for the DOJ to resume the Obama-era slush fund payouts to left-wing groups.
Now, this is what Democrats see as getting back to normal, using taxpayer money to line the pockets of left-wing extremist and rally groups who are then gonna do what? A portion of that money is gonna be donated back to who? The Democrat Party. It’s gonna be used to register voters. It is, for lack of a better term, a money laundering operation.
It’s a way for the Democrat Party to get their hands on this money that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to touch. It has nothing to do with justice. It has everything to do with using public money to ensure one-party rule. The Breitbart news agency has the story, and that’s pretty much the nub of it. Biden wants to return to those days.