Guest Host Mark Steyn

- Reuters: Diverse team of U.S. House Democrats to lead Trump’s second impeachment trial
- Reuters: U.S. House to bring Trump incitement charge to Senate, launching second impeachment trial
- Fox News: Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial
- Fox News: Flashback: Nancy Pelosi praised unionists storming Wisconsin State Capitol
- Fox News: California campaign to fire Newsom nears threshold needed for ballot
- Reuters: Fed set to look beyond possible post-pandemic inflation shock
- CNBC: Biden’s Treasury revives push to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill after Trump shelved it
- East Coast Radio: Cat Hero Story!
- The Epoch Times: Democrats Explore Using 14th Amendment ‘Insurrection’ Clause to Bar Trump From Future Office
- Reuters: Analysis: Congressional Democrats face challenges in repealing Wall Street-friendly rules
- The Hill: Skepticism reigns as Biden, McConnell begin new era
- Victor David Hanson: Thoughts on the 1776 Commission and Its Report
- The Epoch Times: Migrants Increasing at ‘Concerning Rate’ on Southern Border, Says CBP Agent
- BizPacReview: Indian Tribe has regrets after Biden halts drilling permits: ‘Your order is a direct attack on our economy, sovereignty …’
- BizPac Review: Mexican president says Biden has already pledged $4 billion in aid for Central America
- The Epoch Times: Biden’s Transportation Nominee Pete Buttigieg Says Gasoline Tax Hike Possible
- Shore News Network: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Champion of Mail-In Elections, Now Balking at Mail-In Unionization Election Within His Own Company
- Evening Standard: Pet cats and dogs may need their own Covid vaccine, scientists suggest
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
- WAPO: Fight over the rules grinds the Senate to a halt, imperiling Biden’s legislative agenda
- The Federalist: Here’s The Full List Of Every Lie Joe Biden Has Told As President
- NYPost: Fauci needs to be held responsible for COVID mistake
- WAPO: Analysis | Shutdowns by Democratic governors did not cause the pandemic jobs crisis
- NYPost: New York lost 1 million jobs in 2020 due to COVID-19
- WAPO: Chicago Teachers Union votes to refuse in-person classes and continue remote instruction
- NYT: Surge of Student Suicides Pushes Las Vegas Schools to Reopen
- BizPacReview: Democrats move to screen military for extremists and white supremacists