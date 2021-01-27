×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Jan 27, 2021

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • The Hill: Leahy, not Roberts, to preside over impeachment trial
  • Fox News: Forty-five Republicans vote against proceeding with Senate impeachment trial
  • The National Pulse: WATCH: Fauci Over-Estimates Vaccinations By 33 MILLION – ‘I Haven’t Done The Math’
  • NYT: Two Masks Are The New Mask
  • The Daily Signal: After Tracking Trump ‘Falsehoods,’ Washington Post Says It Won’t Do the Same for Biden
  • The Epoch Times: Unemployment Benefits Fraud Could Top $11 Billion
  • The Daily Mail: Trump’s YouTube suspension is extended indefinitely and Giuliani is slapped with new restrictions as Google-owned company says there are ‘concerns about ongoing potential for violence’
  • Yahoo: Now There’s a Good Boy! Hero Dog’s Frantic Barks Lead Biker to an Abandoned Baby

