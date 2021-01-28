×

Rush Limbaugh

New York AG Accuses Cuomo of Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths by 50%

Jan 28, 2021




RUSH: “Breaking News: New York Attorney General Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Underreporting Nursing Home Deaths By up to 50%.” The New York attorney general. One Democrat is accusing another, Governor Cuomo, of underreporting deaths. “Attorney General Letitia James released a report [today] detailing the investigations her office has conducted…

“The report shows that the nursing home deaths in New York State were likely undercounted by up to 50%,” by Cuomo himself and his offices, his agencies. This could be the issue that eliminates Cuomo from the names of power-brokering Democrats.

