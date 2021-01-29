×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

BLM Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Jan 29, 2021




RUSH: I just ran into this story during the most recent commercial break. It’s from the U.K. Guardian. The headline says it all. “Black Lives Matter Movement Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize.” A Norwegian nominee has cited the global impact of Black Lives Matter in raising awareness and consciousness of racial injustice. Yeah, and they are an avowed, proud, Marxist, communist organization. They say so on their website.

Now, it doesn’t mean that it’s gonna result in them winning the peace prize because anybody can nominate anybody they want for this thing if you go about the process the right way.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice