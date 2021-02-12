Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- NYTimes: New Allegations of Cover-Up by Cuomo Over Nursing Home Virus Toll
- Politico: Niki Haley’s Time for Choosing
- Reuters: Anti-Trump Republicans face major challenge in launching third party
- The Hill: Coronavirus hospitalizations hit lowest level in nearly three months
- Reuters: Amazon sues New York attorney general to preempt a state COVID lawsuit
- Reuters: Fed eyes trouble in commercial real estate, corporate debt in 2021 stress tests
- NYPost: Biden tells Americans to wear masks for COVID-19 until at least 2022
- NYPost: Melissa DeRosa’s admission on nursing home coverup sparks calls for probe — and Cuomo’s prosecution
- NYPost: Republican senators largely unmoved by Democrats’ Trump trial prosecution
- NYPost: Unearthed tweets show Jamie Raskin, Joe Biden saying ‘fight like hell’
- Redstate: The Media Who Howled When Trump Dismissed Preet Bharara Now Shrug as Biden Fires Dozens of Lawyers
- Federalist: 5 Times Joe Biden Openly Urged Violence Against Political Opponents
- Reuters: Mexican president hails Biden’s border wall freeze
- Reuters: U.S. continues plan to keep Central American migrants at bay
- Reuters: Biden moves to bring in asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico under Trump program
- Reuters: China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance
- Mass Live: Massachusetts Climate Change Undersecretary David Ismay resigns, apologizes for comments saying state needs to ‘break’ will of consumers
- KDVR: ‘Hero’ service dog gets sendoff party after comforting hospital staff during pandemic
- NYPost: Read the column the New York Times didn’t want you to see
- USAToday: Biden administration to allow in around 25,000 asylum seekers now waiting in Mexico
- BBC: Uighurs: ‘Credible case’ China carrying out genocide
- The Guardian: ‘Intimidation tactic’: Georgia officials investigate groups that mobilized black voters
- The EpochVictor Davis Hanson on Impeachment and the ‘Cancer’ of Woke Ideology Times:
- WLNS: Michigan Rep. removed from committees following Facebook comments “Make them pay”
- Boston Herald: Democrats face consequences for impeaching Trump
- NYT: Is This the End of Obsessively Hating Donald Trump?
