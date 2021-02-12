×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Feb 12, 2021

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • Fox News: Cuomo aide tells NY Democrats administration hid nursing home data to keep it from Trump DOJ: Report
  • BizPacReview: Cuomo administration hid nursing home deaths to keep feds in the dark, top aide admits: ‘We froze’
  • Fox News: Cuomo heads to DC to meet with Biden as NY nursing-home scandal explodes
  • The Hill: Top New York Republicans seek to oust Cuomo, other officials after nursing home revelations
  • The Hill: CNN’s Cuomo knocks Cruz for breast milk tweet during impeachment: ‘Do your damn job’
  • Reuters: If Senate does not convict Trump, ‘he can do this again,’ Democrats warn
  • The Hill: Even with acquittal, GOP sees trial ending Trump’s shot at future office
  • BizPacReview: lan B: Schumer comments on next steps to punish Trump if impeachment fails
  • BizPacReview: ‘F–ing bring it’: Matt Gaetz fires back at anti-Trump GOP Rep Adam Kinzinger for targeting his seat
  • Fox News: Trump lawyers expected to allege Dem hypocrisy Friday as defense gets its turn at impeachment trial
  • BizPacReview: Jim Jordan slams Dems for conveniently omitting ‘peacefully and patriotically’ portion of Trump’s…
  • Fox News: Sen. Ted Cruz defends Gina Carano after ‘Mandalorian’ firing, mocks Disney
  • The Hill: Missouri newspaper hammers Hawley and Blunt: ‘Embarrassment to the state’
  • TIME: The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
  • NYPost: Millennials scrambling to find apartments for pampered pandemic pups
  • NY TIMES: California Is Making Liberals Squirm
  • People: New Jersey Man Saved From Stroke by His New Rescue Dog, Reunites With Hero Pet
  • NYPost: WH spokesman threatened reporter for piece on relationship with journo: report

