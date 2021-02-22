Caller Confronts Rush on His All-Time, Top-Ten Favorite Female Names

MARK: Now, by means of contrast and to demonstrate the range — this is always a feature I loved on the Rush show — his list of his 10 most favorite ladies’ names that he used to say from time to time. And here is a caller taking Rush to task over those top 10 ladies’ names.
BEGIN ARCHIVE CLIP
RUSH: I want to grab Jeff in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Welcome, sir. Great to have you on the program.
CALLER: Rush, thanks for taking my call.
RUSH: Yeah. You bet.
CALLER: I was calling with regards to your Top 10 female names.
RUSH: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: Well, I’ve got a lot more than a Top 10. So I was wondering if I could run through it with you real fast.
RUSH: Well, you’re claiming that I have more than 10?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Top 10 favorite female names?
CALLER: Yeah, so I have Jenny —
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Melanie, Jeanette, Megan, Sarah — now, you could have said Sharon — but Allison, Amy, Morgan, Jennifer, Jenna, Tanisha, Jill, Jane, Nina, Marcia, Kaitlyn, Laurie, Sheryl, Vincentia, Ashley, Natalia, Isabella, Lauren, Misty, Alexis, and Alyssa.
RUSH: Well, all I can tell you is that when I mentioned each one of those names it was in a list of 10 at the time.
CALLER: Okay. But I was wondering why Laura wasn’t on there?
RUSH: Who?
CALLER: Laura wasn’t on there.
RUSH: I don’t know that we’ve ever had a call from somebody named Laura.
CALLER: No? Okay. Because it’s a good name and, you know, it’s a great Johnny Mercer song as well.
RUSH: Yeah, it is a great name, a lot of women, a lot of classy women, have the name Laura. It’s tough having a Top 10 list of favorite female names.
CALLER: That’s true.
RUSH: So all of this is about the fact that you think I’m discriminating against Laura?
CALLER: Oh, no, no, no! I just started noticing that there just seemed to be more than 10 so I started writing them down.
RUSH: You did? You really started writing them down?
CALLER: Yeah, I have some dates if you want the dates.
RUSH: No, I totally believe you, I’m not gonna deny this, some days I was super host; other days my mind was not totally here.
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: I’ll answer this like James Comey would: “Well, to the best of my recollection there have never been more than 10.”
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: “Now, some people have said it’s more than 10, and it might have been. I can’t say for sure.”
CALLER: But they’re all great names. That’s what’s important.
RUSH: They are. Absolutely. (chuckle)
CALLER: They are. But thanks for everything you do, Rush. We appreciate it out here.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you, Jeff. I really, really appreciate that. That’s a great Open Line Friday call, a great breaker of tension.
END ARCHIVE CLIP
MARK: It was a great Open Line Friday call. It’s like the Hit Parade. There are names that are just bubbling under the top 10, and then there are names that that suddenly, mysteriously drop out of the top 10. You will notice the name that wasn’t on that the list, though, and that is Kathryn because sometimes there are names you want to keep just for yourself. This is the one and only Rush Limbaugh Show on the Excellence in Broadcasting Network.