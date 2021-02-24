When America Partied in Rush Rooms Across the Fruited Plain

RUSH: Let’s talk to Dave — oh, it works, by the way. David in Danville, Virginia, you got about one minute, David. Welcome to Rush’s show with Todd Herman filling in. Go ahead, David, with a minute.
CALLER: All right. Let me first say mega dittos. And talking about back in the early nineties where some of the restaurants here in our local town had Rush Rooms and just how packed they were.
TODD: (laughing)
CALLER: You had to send somebody down 23 minutes ahead of time so you could get a table.
TODD: (laughing)
CALLER: We started noticing some of the management at the dealership that I worked at were disappearing on Friday for 2-1/2 hours during lunch, but they’re sitting down in one of our local restaurants. And if you were in the restaurant on the other side of the room, it was like a party going on, just belly laughs and cheers. And it was just a great time.
TODD: That’s such a delicious memory. I remember there was a Rush Room in Seattle, place called The General’s Barbecue. I loved The General so much. Great barbecue, and… Oh! You know what? You just brought this terrific memory. I appreciate that, David. Now… (choking up) See, now I’m getting emotional. You did me. I got through the whole show without shedding a tear, and now there’s this. David, I appreciate the phone call.