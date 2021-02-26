Guest Host Todd Herman’s Stack of Stuff
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- RushLimbaugh.com: Liberals Can’t Let Go of “I Hope He Fails” – 12.04.17
- RushLimbaugh.com: Limbaugh: I Hope Obama Fails – 01.16.09
- RushLimbaugh.com: What Would I Miss the Most If I Had to Start Over? – 01.31.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Is It Time for a Dittohead Dating Site? – 06.26.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: CPAC Speech Brings Her “Home” – 05.19.11
- RushLimbaugh.com: One of the Most Touching Calls Ever – 06.01.07
- RushLimbaugh.com: CPAC Speech: Principle, Not Policy – 05.08.11
- RushLimbaugh.com: An Analysis of the UAW Bailout and a Monologue on Big Government – 12.12.08
- RushLimbaugh.com: Why Chatsworth Osborne, Jr.? – 06.05.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: One of the Most Touching Calls Ever – 06.01.07
- FOXNews: Fox News: Scholarship in Honor of Rush Limbaugh Established to Benefit Families of Fallen Police, Military
- FOXNews: Past Biden, Psaki Tweets Vriticizing Trump Resurface After New Syria Airstrikes
- RealClearPolitics: Rand Paul vs. Rachel Levine: Do You Support Government Overriding Parental Consent On Puberty Blockers?
- PJ Media: Biden’s HHS Pick Dodges Questions About His COVID-19 Nursing Home Scandal
- PJ Media: Minimum Wage Hike in Pandemic Relief Bill Violates Budget Rules, Senate Parliamentarian Says
- Federalist: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Extremist ‘Equality Act’ House Democrats Just Passed
- Breitbart: Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida ‘Oasis of Freedom’ in Country of Lockdowns
- PJ Media: Gov. Ron DeSantis Kicks Off CPAC 2021 and He Nails ‘America First’ Principles Without Saying It
- Wall Street Journal: Rush Limbaugh: The Original Cancel Culture Target – Brian Glicklich
Todd Herman guest hosted. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.