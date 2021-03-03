The Stack of Stuff for Today’s Guide: Jason Lewis
- RushLimbaugh.com: Establishment GOP Doesn’t Believe Politics Is About Ideas -11.16.16
- RushLimbaugh.com: Noem Gets It: Republicans Have to Learn to Use Power -01.29.21
- RushLimbaugh.com: The Only Thing You Need to Know About Mail-In Voting -09.04.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: It’s a 25th Anniversary Gorbasm! -11.10.14
- RushLimbaugh.com: Allie: the New Limbaugh Kitten -09.27.13
- RushLimbaugh.com: Why Cats Are Smarter Than Dogs -03.16.07
- RushLimbaugh.com: A Funny Story About the Dogs -01.07.11
- The Hill: H.R. 1 isn’t for the people, it’s for the politicians -Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY)
- AP: 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
- WT: Dems split on jobless payouts; Biden presses Senate to ram through bills
- USAToday: Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan includes a child tax credit boost popular with Democrats but a ‘nightmare’ to Republicans
- NBC: SCOTUS questions need for restrictive voting laws in Voting Rights Act case
- NYT: Supreme Court Seems Ready to Sustain Arizona Voting Limits
Minnesota's Jason Lewis, former congressman, guided us on today's journey of broadcast excellence.