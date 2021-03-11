Your Guide Todd Herman’s Stack of Stuff
- FOXNation: Age of Rush
- RushLimbaugh.com: A Biothreat from China Is Accomplishing All the Goals of Trump’s Enemies – 03.11.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Plugs Takes Questions! – 09.02.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Do Not Let Them Shake Your Confidence in Trump – 06.26.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Liberals Rediscover an Old Communist Theory on Poverty and DNA – 05.13.15
- RushLimbaugh.com: Liberals Don’t Want to Have a Real Conversation About Race, They Just Want to Call Us Racists – 05.12.15
- RushLimbaugh.com: Kaepernick Wants to Be a Martyr – 12.02.19
- RushLimbaugh.com: An African-American Female Fired Up by Rush – 10.11.18
- RushLimbaugh.com: Rush’s First Televised Address to the Nation: Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Speech – 02.28.09
- RushLimbaugh.com: The Term “Progressive” Is the Biggest Lie in Politics – 06.27.18
- ABC: LAUSD Unveils App to Coordinate Coronavirus Factors in Step Toward Reopening Campuses
- NBC: New York Pilots COVID Passport of Sorts to Fast-Track Reopening: Here’s How It Works
- BBC: Bill Gates: Solving Covid Easy Compared With Climate
- UK Guardian: Equivalent of Covid Emissions Drop Needed Every Two Years – Study
- FOXNews: Tucker Carlson: The Elites Want COVID-19 Lockdowns to Usher in a ‘Great Reset’ and that Should Terrify You
- Breitbart: White House Hails ‘COVID Relief’ Bill as ‘the Most Progressive Bill in American History’
- Dallas Morning News: Elon Musk’s Relocation Follows 687,000 Other Californians who’ve moved to Texas in last Decade
- The Atlantic: Why Texans Don’t Want Any More Californians. Migrants from the Golden State Could Change the Character of Their New Homes
- Epoch Times: Texas Launches Operation to Counter Growing Crisis at Southern Border
- New York Post: ‘Migrant President’: Mexico Says Biden Asylum Policies Boost Illegals, cartels
- New York Post: Biden Has Sent Mixed Messages to Migrants, Border Czar Admits Amid Crisis
- Epoch Times: Human Traffickers Feed Off Loose Border Laws: ‘America’s Forgotten’ Director
- NBC Sports: Colin Kaepernick is in the News as a Possible Replacement for Russel Wilson in Seattle
- New York Times: Derek Chauvin Will Now Face a Third-Degree Murder Charge
- The Hill: Graham on COVID-19 Aid to Black Farmers: ‘That’s Reparations’
- PowerLine: Why Math Is Racist
- American Spectator: Health Professionals Say Lockdowns Were a Massive Mistake
Todd Herman guided today’s excursion into broadcast excellence. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
Join former Vice President Mike Pence as he explores the life and legacy of one of the greatest voices in the conservative movement in this brand new Fox Nation special, “Age of Rush.” https://t.co/UCXmde5eH4 pic.twitter.com/EByDhnmgcs
— Fox Nation (@foxnation) March 10, 2021