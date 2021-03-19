If Only They’d Tried the Limbaugh Amnesty Plan

BRETT: Let’s take a look at what’s going on in the border area of the United States, the southwestern, that vast expanse from San Diego to Brownsville. And by any account, by anybody’s account, there is a crisis underway at that border. The decision by President Biden to come in and to sign the executive orders to essentially reopen the border, to encourage the migrants to start crossing, well, it has had a huge impact on the United States.
In February alone a hundred thousand — a hundred thousand — migrants crossed the United States. There’s an inspection that number is a floor and not a ceiling and that this is gonna continue to be a tremendous challenge. Now, now we have the House of Representatives voting to give millions of DREAMers and farm workers a path to citizenship.
That’s right. It’s amnesty or amnesty-like. No, it looks like amnesty at this point. Rush talked about the dangers of an amnesty plan when he said this.
RUSH: I’ve told Chuck Schumer, and I’ve told Karl Rove, I’ve told any number, look, I’ll be on your team, I’ll come out and I’ll promote amnesty as a way of solving the problem with one proviso: Those granted amnesty are not granted citizenship for 10 or 15 years, meaning they can’t register to vote 10 or 15 years. And let’s just see, let’s just see what kind of support there is because the whole reason the Democrat Party wants this is they see 11 million new voters. They see a brand-new permanent underclass.
Here’s another thing we could do. We could increase their tax rate as a penalty. Ha-ha-ha. How do you think that would fly? Can’t vote for let’s say 15 years and have to pay the full Medicare tax. Nah, let’s not complicate this. Don’t add their tax rate. Just leave it alone. And I guarantee you I wouldn’t have any takers. You might have some patient Democrats, “You say 10, 15 years, okay, all right, I’ll go for that.” I’m sure some would want to take it, but it would expose what this is all about.
Really it’s a law-and-order issue as much as it is anything else. I think the way the media goes after this, analyzes Trump, is not at all the way his supporters do. I don’t think they’re anywhere near this critically attentive to it. It’s a broad-based issue to them, not macro. And that’s how they hear Trump dealing with it. It’s like everything. I think most Trump supporters think this isn’t complicated, and the efforts to complicate it are how we have gotten into the mess.
It isn’t complicated. We got a law that says you cannot be here illegally, it is illegal to come here and stay here, and we enforce the law and everything would be fine. But we don’t enforce the law and that’s why everybody’s bent out of shape, and the rule of law goes by the wayside, what other glue is there to hold us together? It’s really not that complicated, but people want to make it so, because the more complicated it is, the more simpleton-like they can make Trump out to be and his supporters. Don’t doubt me.
BRETT: Look, this is an absolutely top-line, vital issue to talk about. This idea of enforcing the law at the border is foundational. We all know the argument. If you do not have a functioning border, you do not have a nation — and if you want to have socialism and giveaways and free stuff for everybody, well, you can’t do it with an open border.
You’ll lose your country, and you’ll go bankrupt at the same time. So what is so amazing about this development — this shocking ignorance or purposefully dodging by the Biden administration looking at the border condition and situation and refuse to call it a crisis, well, they’ll send FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in to handle it.
The fact that they will not call it a crisis; they’ll call it a condition, a situation, any other odd comment. What it essentially does — and let’s be clear about this, because I grew up on the border. I grew up in El Paso, Texas, and I have spent the majority of my life either in the Southwest or in the far west along the border with Mexico. What it says to the people who live at the border and in those areas is, “Your opinions don’t really rate.
“We talk about public safety. We talk about quality of life. We talk about all these things. But we in Washington, D.C., and in the New York City newsrooms and in Los Angeles and San Francisco where the power is concentrated and you have politicians acting as rulers, they don’t much care for the you people crowd out there along the border.
“It’s far away. It’s hot. It’s difficult to get to. We really don’t have time to spend a lot on this. This is about justice. So if we can do an amnesty, if we can give support to farm workers, if we can do all that sort of stuff, well, that’s a win for us because we want,” as Rush has said a number of times, “a permanent underclass that is dependent on the government, and that means the Democratic Party.”
So as long as that happens, as long as that’s going on, system’s working fine except for the people that live along the border — and one only has to go back and look at the election results in 2020 to see the substantial uptick of support among Hispanic — Latin-American and people of Latin-American heritage and Hispanic heritage — alongside the southern border.
Many of those people in Texas and New Mexico and Arizona and into California have been in the United States or in the territory that is now in the United States for the better part of six generations. They don’t want people crossing their farmland, their frontier land. They don’t want people suddenly showing up at bus stops dropped off by DHS.
They don’t want to see people trafficked in horrible conditions, children in horrible conditions being trafficked into the interior of the United States. The border, if functioning properly, ought to be like any two-state border anywhere in the United States where you travel to and fro and return home at night.
That’s how a functioning border works, whether it’s in McAllen or Laredo or in Brownsville or in El Paso or in Columbus, New Mexico, all the way out into Arizona and California. People should be able to engage in commerce and then return back to their lives.
But when you put a premium on the lawlessness — you see at the border and the cartels are empowered and human traffickers are empowered, and human smugglers are empowered, and you have an administration in Washington made up predominantly of East Coast and West Coast elites that don’t get to the border very much — you get horrible policy.
“Oh, what do you mean there’s something going on over there? Well, we’ll certainly fix that.” The fix they’re offering is the relocation of folks from that border area, crossing that border, crossing the frontier into the interest rate. We’ll send them to Chicago. We’ll send them to Charlotte. We’ll send them to Denver. We’ll send them to Dallas. Dallas, by the way, where they’re about to house 3,000 young children and teenagers who had crossed the border.
They’re about to put them in the Dallas Convention Center.
Can’t have a convention, but you can use it as shelter. This is all partisan party politics, and it’s about raw power.