Limbaugh Prophesy Realized? H.R. 1 Could Make Elections Irrelevant

JASON: I know lots of people want to talk about D.C. statehood, and that is part of the power grab: Undoing the filibuster so they can pack the Supreme Court, making certain they get that done, and then passing the For the People Act with a simple majority. They’ve been trying to use budget reconciliation to do this, but there are still Senate rules that says it has to be related to the budget to use that.
The budget is exempt from the filibuster. But as we talked about yesterday, these are crucial aspects to a republican (small R) form of government. That’s why passing this For the People Act, which would effectively federalize elections and ruin them — ruin the structure of states sending representatives to Washington to represent them. Anyway, Rush had spoken about this, and he talked about how H.R. 1 and For the People Act and the Democrats’ agenda will effectively eliminate meaningful elections in our time.
RUSH: Now, everybody says that every election is the most important election in history. This one is certainly shaping up to be just that.
And I think that one of the reasons for it is that the left, if they win this election, are gonna see to it that that is the case. I’ve maintained for a long time the one thing they don’t control that they have to do in order to get power in the United States is win elections. And, folks, I’m telling you, they resent it. They resent that they have to go through the demeaning process of elections.
What’s demeaning about it? Why, they shouldn’t be subject to what you think. Their claim to power is absolute. It shouldn’t depend on whether you approve of it or not. They resent the hell out of having to campaign. They don’t care whether you agree with them or not. They don’t want your opinion to matter. They want power, and they want to be able to control your life whether you agree with what they think and do or not.
Well, so far elections matter. But look at what they’ve done with the last one, 2016. They simply refused to accept it. That’s why we’re going through what we’re going through. And if they had their druthers, they would make sure that no election ever again mattered. So what could they do to ensure that no election down the road’s ever gonna matter? That essentially there was no way they could lose the next election?
Well, there’s any number of things they can do. Let’s say — and these are not out of the realm of possibility. Let’s say they win the White House in this upcoming election, and let’s say they win the Senate. That means they would have it all. And with John Roberts at the Supreme Court, they would have all three branches. And how we gonna win in four years? What are they gonna do in the next four years to make sure that what we do is irrelevant? Well, grant statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Four brand-new Democrat senators.
Next thing they will do is get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, which means say good-bye to needing 60 votes to do anything. All you need is 51. So four now permanent Democrat senators from D.C. The Republicans don’t exist there. And two permanent senators from Puerto Rico. The Republicans doesn’t exist there. Added to whatever number they’re gonna have, minus the filibuster, and they run the Senate.
That means that whatever the president wants or whoever’s running the country just go to the Senate and have it rubber-stamped, go to the House, have it rubber-stamped. Nothing the Republicans can do to stop it. So get rid of the filibuster, which means the Senate is no different than the House of Representatives. Fifty-one votes there, simple majority will accomplish whatever they want.
Then they’re gonna Stack the Supreme Court. They can do it. Congress structures the court. The Democrat Congress, Republican Congress can add to the number of Supreme Court justices anytime they want. FDR tried to pack the court back in the thirties and got caught doing it. Nobody was in favor of it back then. A different country. But let’s say we go from nine to 13 or 14 justices. And if they win this the election, every new justice is gonna be a liberal Democrat.
Now, you can say good-bye to the Republicans ever prevailing in a Supreme Court decision. Then they start appointing justice or judges to the district courts as they come up, and there’s not a thing the Republicans can do to stop the takeover of the judiciary, which is already well underway. So they’ve just essentially locked up for four years everything this government’s gonna do; and so the next time there’s a presidential election in four years, it’s not gonna matter. Just like whoever runs for governor on the Republican side in California, it doesn’t matter.
So it’s a very real possibility.
What’s stopping them, if they get everything I’ve just described, if they run the House, if they run the Senate, if they have the White House, if they are in charge of the judiciary, what’s to stop them from changing the Electoral College or getting rid of it? Let’s say they just decide to get rid of it. There’s nothing we can do to stop them, if sheer numbers are all that matters. We won’t have the votes anywhere to stop them, get rid of the Electoral College, and that means the popular vote is all that matters, and, folks, they win the presidency with New York and California. Don’t even need the other 48 states.
And believe me, they are salivating over these possibilities. They resent the idea of being judged by voters. You don’t think that’s true? They’re burning down the houses and the private property of people who are on their side in Portland and in the state of Washington, in Minneapolis, in New York, in Chicago. These very people about whom I’m speaking are destroying and torching the homes, the businesses, the dreams, the private property of the voters that do elect them.
JASON: And this is why the filibuster in the U.S. Senate — or, at the very least, unanimous consent rules… There is talk from the minority leader and others that if they undo the filibuster — which would allow H.R. 1 and all the things Rush talked about to sail through. If they did that they could simply require a quorum, they could require a vote on all unanimous consent requests which are pro forma now, which would basically tie up everything the Senate would try to do.
But this arrives at a fundamental misunderstanding of what a republic is versus the democracy. The Democrats have sold the country, “Majority rules. There are no minority rights. If we get 50.1% of the vote of the Senate, of the House, we can do whatever the hell we want to the other 49.9%.” That is not a republic.
A republic says in the final analysis, the majority may rule after checks and balances are surpassed or are overcome. Many, many of them — separation of powers horizontally, states’ rights vertical separation of powers, the filibuster, judicial review, the unanimous consent rule, you name it. We don’t want to pass a law with a bare majority. We want to have a consensus.
JASON: We are back remembering Rush on the Excellence in Broadcasting Network with your guide today — that would be me — talk show host formerly known as Congressman Jason Lewis.
Now, one of the reasons the left wants to pack the Supreme Court, and this is somewhat good news — and I’ll stick my neck out. That’s easy to do as a talk show host. I did it enough in Congress. Why not do it now? One of the reasons is they know that D.C. statehood is unconstitutional, patently unconstitutional. That is part of this power grab, undoing the filibuster, Puerto Rico/D.C. statehood, packing the court, federalizing elections, all part of H.R. 1. But they’ve got a little problem: They can’t do it.
The Constitution is clear. This is federal property literally from the beginning of the republic. Think about… Well, look at the Constitution, Article I, Section 8: Congress has control of the district it established. That’s what established the federal district. They cannot relinquish it. The 23rd Amendment further codified that into constitutional law, even though it granted the district three electoral votes.
Its premise was it is a federal district. You can’t hand it over to a state, and for obvious reasons. Let’s say you had a republican government and the state was like California. Now, shocking as that might be, I’m gonna go out on a limb again and say if D.C. ever became a state, they might be slightly left of center. That’s a little bit (laughing) like saying Joe Biden has trouble reading cue cards.
Just a little bit of an understatement. So now what happens if you have the state of California that doesn’t like what the government in their state is doing? The conflict of interest are too numerous to mention. Let me quote James Madison here real quick, because Madison talked about this. Madison talked about statehood and how… In fact, let me tell you what. Let’s get somebody better than James Madison.
Let’s get Rush and then I’ll follow up with James Madison right after Rush’s take on D.C. statehood.
RUSH: Andy in Baltimore, you’re next. Great to have you with us, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Mr. Limbaugh, mega prayers, mega dittos, sir.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: My question is, if the president gets reelected here soon, what kind of frivolous litigation or what kind of ridiculous accusations do you think will come from the losing side? And do you think the riots and ridiculousness that’s going on in this country will even intensify worse than it is now?
RUSH: Well, the Democrats are promising that the riots will continue and intensify. The Democrats are promising that the violence will ratchet up. In fact, this is one of the things that the Democrats are using to try to win the election. They’re actually extorting voters. The Democrats are saying, if you want this, if you want this stuff to continue, elect Trump. If you elect Trump, this stuff’s gonna continue and it’s gonna keep getting worse. If you want us to stop, then don’t elect Trump.
CALLER: Hmm.
RUSH: If the Democrats win, if Biden wins this election with Kamala Harris or whoever that they put up there, that’s the end of democracy. It’s the end of the two-party system. We’re gonna have a one-party government that is going to devote itself to eliminating all opposition. That’s what’s at stake. If they win, I think the Republican Party essentially ceases to exist.
One of the first things they will do is grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and that will give them four Democrat senators. They will never lose control of the Senate. They will never lose control of the House. They will pack the Supreme Court with who knows how many new justices, and they’ll all be left-leaning justices. And it won’t be take them long to do any of this. And after they’ve done it, there will be a one-party state.
The United States will be a one-party government. It will be just like California is now. It’ll be just like New York is now. In California, the Republican Party doesn’t exist. Well, it exists, but they never win anything. In New York, the same thing. Now, you can see what’s happened in New York and California. They are the blueprints and the forerunners for what will happen nationwide if the Democrats win in November. Mark my words.
Everybody thought that the election in 2016 was the election of a lifetime. This one is too, maybe even bigger. The Democrat Party has become full-fledged Marxist radical left. They do not believe in opposition. They don’t believe in debate. They don’t believe they should have to win minds and hearts. They don’t believe they should have to persuade anybody. They don’t believe that there is legitimate opposition.
So they’re not going to have debates, they’re not going to have any circumstance where they could lose politically. They believe in a one-party-dominating government. And it’s what they’re going to set up as quickly as they can. And there will be punishment for people who oppose them, try to stop them.
They’re gonna make everybody pay. It’s gonna be a really, really precarious set of circumstances that we are all going to face.. I’m not trying to scare anybody, but I’m telling you, this is what we’re up against. You can forget about the Democrat Party as a party that has to win its way into power and has to keep proving itself. Once they get it, folks, they’re never gonna take the chance of losing it again.
JASON: And part of that is D.C. statehood. We’ll find out what James Madison had to say about that when we continue remembering Rush.
JASON: James Madison in Federalist number 43 said this about a federal district as the seat of the new central government. “Without it, not only the public authority might be insulted and its proceedings interrupted with impunity, but a dependence of the members of the general government on the state comprehending the seat of government for protection in the exercise thereof would be dissatisfactory to other member states.”
Now, what he’s talking about here is you weren’t gonna relinquish the federal government’s seat to an independent state which might disagree, might not defend it, might impugn — or, I should say, impede — its proceedings. Madison was clear, the Constitution is clear, the 23rd Amendment is clear. They are whistling past the proverbial political graveyard if they think they can pass D.C. statehood.
This is why they want to undo the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court, because I don’t believe this current court — John Roberts notwithstanding — will pass muster on D.C. statehood. I do not believe it for a moment, nor should they, because it is patently unconstitutional.