Brett Winterble Stack of Stuff
Topics Discussed on Today’s Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- RushLimbaugh.com: Stephen Limbaugh’s New Album Debuts at #16 on the Billboard Charts – 01.30.15
- RushLimbaugh.com: Obama Flashes Anger After Senate Democrats Let His Anti-Gun Bill Fail – 04.18.13
- RushLimbaugh.com: We’ve Been Played on Immigration – 06.13.13
- RushLimbaugh.com: AOC Aide Admits the Green New Deal Isn’t About Climate – 07.12.19
- RushLimbaugh.com: Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Degrowth – 09.19.19
- RushLimbaugh.com: Obama Drives Gas-Guzzling Limo, Proves They’re Exaggerating Crisis – 11.24.08
- RushLimbaugh.com: Andrew Cuomo: Chip Off the Old Democrat Block – 08.16.18
- RushLimbaugh.com: Are Rasputin Guy and Mark Zuckerberg Good for America? – 11.18.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Liberal Professors Enforce Groupthink, Identity Politics – 09.17.17
- RushLimbaugh.com: COVID Deaths Plummet, But the So-Called News Remains Negative – 07.07.20
- The American Mind: Rush Lives On. A Threnody For My Mentor – Stephen N. Limbaugh III
- Washington Times: The Rise and Fall of Mad King Cuomo. Americans Must Remember How Women Exposed This Would-Be Emperor of the Empire State – Dean Karayanis
- New York Post: Boulder Shooting Suspect Ahmad Alissa Had Temper ‘Like a Demon’: Classmates
- New York Times: Biden Urges Action on Gun Control After 2 Mass Shootings in Less Than a Week
- UK Sun: Boulder Shooting Suspect Ahmad Alissa ‘Had Issues with Family’ Before Store Massacre as Cops ‘Probe Mental Health’
- FOXNews: Mexico’s President Says Biden Immigration Policies Prompting Border Surge
- US News: Mexico, U.S. Discuss Migrant Protections Amid New Deterrence Push
- New York Times: Biden Team Prepares $3 Trillion in New Spending for the Economy
- Breitbart: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Joe Biden Infrastructure Plan Follows Green New Deal ‘Framework’
- Axios: How Stalling Growth Hurts the Planet
- WREG: Louisiana Moving Away From Oil And Gas And Shifting To Renewable Energy, Governor Says
- Politico: Cuomo Impeachment Investigation To Take ‘Months, Rather Than Weeks’
- New York Post: Ana Liss Becomes Second Cuomo Accuser Who Won’t Cooperate With Impeachment Probe
- Breitbart: Twitter ‘Mistakenly’ Censors Photos of Migrant Overflow Cells
- AP: Oakland Launches Guaranteed Pay Plan For Low-Income People
- FOXNews: Washington Post Mocked for ‘Social Justice for Toddlers’ Guide: ‘This is Propaganda’
- Washington Post: Social Justice for Toddlers: These New Books and Programs Start the Conversation Early
- The Hill: CDC Director Warns of ‘Avoidable Surge’ of COVID-19 Amid Relaxing Precautions
- New York Times: North Korea Conducts 1st Missile Test Under Biden Administration
- Limbaugh Letter: Are These Guys Good for America?
- CBS: Oakland to Give Low-Income Residents $500 a Month, No Strings Attached
