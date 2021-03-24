The Audience Speaks: Keep the Rush Limbaugh Show Going Because We Need It!

BRETT: Let’s go to the phones and check on the great state of Texas.
Sharon in Houston starting us off. Sharon, welcome to the program. What’s on your mind?
CALLER: Thank you, Brett, and thank you so much for all your part in keeping Rush alive with us all of his replays. It’s just too rich to have this. And they are applicable, because whatever’s going on, whatever Rush said 10 years ago or five years ago, it still applies.
BRETT: That’s right.
CALLER: So thank you for all your effort —
BRETT: Thank you.
CALLER: — and thank you for reminding us of the degrowth. That really fits in because I wanted to talk about now we’re getting a blast of the conversation about gun control.
BRETT: Right.
CALLER: And our Senator Cruz is right. Every time the Democrats get in power, we have to talk about gun control.
BRETT: It’s true.
CALLER: The theater that we go through. But, you know, I think it’s a deflection to talk about gun control. It’s a deflection against or away from immigration control, because of this blast of invasion at the border, our border of migration that is totally unprocessed, unvetted.
BRETT: That’s right.
CALLER: I don’t know who’s coming in, and they’re just depositing these people into our cities and communities — and this is preplanned by the Biden administration. It is not an accident. They know fully well what’s going on. And it’s part of the degrowth movement, like you said, and it’s part… Not only were the covid regulations were kind of a trial balloon they —
BRETT: Sure.
CALLER: — put through last year. That was to regulate the public and see how we would respond. And now they’re taking the next step, which is flood us with foreigners from all over the world. It’s not just from Mexico. It’s from all over the world —
BRETT: Sure.
CALLER: — and with the children the children out front as a distraction. And this is the real conversation we should be having about immigration laws, enforcing our immigration laws, enforcing our border, which is what President Trump ran on.
BRETT: Sharon, let me jump in, if I can just interject briefly. Are you seeing the impacts of these population shifts taking place in Houston or in your community if you’re not right in the city of? Have you seen the influx of people coming in who have been transported either by bus or other people from the border into the interest rate, Houston certainly being in the superior?
CALLER: Oh, yes, yes. Crime is just skyrocketing. And that’s the thing, if I could going to be the situation in Boulder, Colorado —
BRETT: Sure.
CALLER: He was an immigrant from Syria!
BRETT: Yes.
CALLER: So this is just an example. Instead of shifting the conversation to gun control on the citizens of this country, we should be talking about vetting and strictly enforcing our immigration laws, which really require they be vetted.
BRETT: You are right. You are right. And let’s also not forget the other issue that’s also floating out there, because we’ve got this Green New Deal package, we’ve got gun control, we have got an immigration crisis at the border. And then in the midst of all this, what do we have? We have H.R. 1 which is looking to fundamentally transform all voting in the United States in advance of the 2022 election.
Sharon, you raise incredibly important points, and I appreciate you checking in from the great state of Texas. It is wonderful to hear from you today on the Rush Limbaugh Show. And thank you for your kind words. This show will continue absolutely. Mike is in New Jersey next up. Mike, welcome to the program. What’s on your mind?
CALLER: Hey, Brett, I just checked my bank account. I just got (audio glitch).
BRETT: You’re breaking up. You checked your bank account and you got the stimulus money?
CALLER: I got the stimulus money. I don’t want it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s blood money. It’s stolen. But I called to see what you think Rush would recommend I do with it.
BRETT: Well, I mean, to be honest with you, I think Rush would tell you to do that which you think you should do with it. If it’s money that’s been sent to you by the government, there really is no means by which you can send it back, right? I mean, who you gonna mail it back to? If it’s been direct deposited in your account as you mentioned —
CALLER: I don’t want to send it back.
BRETT: Yeah. I would just say, what do you want to do? Maybe you want to stimulate a local business that’s been harmed by Phil Murphy’s shutdown. Maybe you want to —
CALLER: Maybe buy a bunch of Rush Revere books —
BRETT: Sure. (laughing)
CALLER: — and hand them out to some kids.
BRETT: Brilliant idea. Even better! I mean, that’s a great idea. You could do that and educate these young skulls full of mush. I mean, that’s… (laughing)
CALLER: That would even be a bonus ’cause I get to stick it to Biden.
BRETT: Well, see, there you go. Look, these kids have not been in school. They got shut down, they had to go virtual and they’ve had their heads filled with a whole lot of sort of nonsense, not their reading, writing, and arithmetic. You’d be helping them understand history. You’d be helping them also understand the world as it is and as it ought to be, and the great history of the United States. I think you stumbled into it, Mike. I think you’ve got a solution right there, my friend.
CALLER: Well, you know what? It’s either gonna be there or I’m gonna put a down payment on a Mahindra tractor.
BRETT: Okay, look at this guy! This guy’s running through it all. All right, Mike in New Jersey, all the best. I appreciate you checking in on the show, and please call again. Rick is in Pennsylvania. Rick, welcome to the program. What’s on your mind?
CALLER: Hey, Brett. Hi. How you doing?
BRETT: Great. Thanks.
CALLER: Thank you for carrying on the torch with Rush.
BRETT: Yes, sir.
CALLER: Question for you. Biden gets on having a press conference tomorrow.
BRETT: Mmm-hmm.
CALLER: I’m wondering how long it’s gonna be, do you think, before Nancy and Democratic Party start pushing this 25th Amendment.
BRETT: Yeah. I don’t see them doing that, because it would undercut the stuff he’s trying to do. When the time comes, if he decides he wants to come off that mound and wants to hand that ball over to the manager, that will be something that will be predetermined at the appropriate time for the agenda.
And you have to remember that. These are not people who are just kind of running hither, dither, and yon. They’ve got a plan. They want to get these things accomplished before they walk out to the mound, send them to the showers, and take the ball and give to it to Kamala Harris standing on the mound. That’s my estimation.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
BRETT: J.R., Columbus, Ohio, welcome to the EIB Network and the Rush Limbaugh Show.
CALLER: Mega prayer dittos, Brett. You’re doing a wonderful job as a Rush guide.
BRETT: Thank you.
CALLER: And I’m so happy for you and your team to continue on Rush’s legacy.
BRETT: Thank you.
CALLER: I’ll try and keep this short. The best memory I have of Rush — of which, there are thousands, but the best one — is the last couple years of my father’s life. His mind was a hundred percent. That was not the issue.
BRETT: Sure.
CALLER: So I would bring up lunch to him every chance I got. I would get to his house at around noon, and the radio was already on, and we would sit there, eat lunch, listen to Rush. And it was some of the few times in the last couple years with my dad would literally buckle over belly laughing. And I don’t say it lightly. I mean, my dad was not a big laugher. He would buckle over laughing, and he would always say the same thing. “Oh God, Rush.”
BRETT: (laughing)
CALLER: I could see the joy in his face.
BRETT: Yeah.
CALLER: And I’m looking at him, and I’m laughing with him too. But Rush gave my father something that I couldn’t during those times.
BRETT: That is awesome. That is awesome. And you gave the affair the companionship you sought along with Rush. It was really the three of you guys hanging out, bonding?
CALLER: Correct.
BRETT: That’s awesome, Jer. That’s awesome. God bless you and your dad. I appreciate you checking in today. That’s just really awesome. Joe in Colorado Springs. Joe, welcome to the show.
CALLER: Thank you, Brett. My prayers and dittos to the Limbaugh family also. At least we had a chance to see this coming with Rush. My real prayers and my broken heart right now for the people in Boulder.
BRETT: Yeah.
CALLER: Their folks went to the store yesterday, and I just can’t imagine what they are going through. I’ve lived in Colorado since Columbine. I’ve seen these shootings, and it’s frustrating, because we have some of the toughest gun laws that people are talking about. We have universal background checks. We have 15-round limits. We have red flag laws.
BRETT: Yep.
CALLER: There are no loopholes in this state, and yet people are standing in these folks’ blood, screaming for more gun control.
BRETT: Yeah.
CALLER: It’s not dry yet on the ground.
BRETT: Yeah.
CALLER: We have a government in this state that is completely Democratically controlled. Our gay Democrat governor. Democrats own both parts our statehouse.
BRETT: Sure. Mmm-hmm. Right.
CALLER: What more can we do?
BRETT: Well, what you can do is speak out and defend the Second Amendment rights. We want people to understand that there’s a reason the founders put it in the Bill of Rights. It wasn’t about hunting. Far from it. And we need to make sure that people who have access to firearms are not the sort of people that will go into a supermarket and murder a bunch of innocent people and a heroic police officer. That’s what we have to remember. That’s what we have to work toward.