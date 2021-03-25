Caller Recalls Rush’s 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don’t Do

KEN: Let’s go to the Burnetta in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where I used to live. Welcome.
CALLER: Well, excellent. I’m excited to get to talk to you, Ken. This is great. Thank you.
KEN: Thank you.
CALLER: Am I supposed to just start with my call?
KEN: Mmm-hmm.
CALLER: Okay! Thanks so much — and to Kathryn. I was listening when she gave the announcement and cried with everyone else. I was in the car one time riding along and Rush started getting ready to do one of his little things that he does, and I had an envelope laying there and wrote down what he said.
It was addressed to my mother and it was evidently in July of 2015. I still have it, of course. Anyway, from Rush, he rattled off these 13 things mentally strong people don’t do. One, it’s waste time feeling sorry for themselves. Self-pity. Two, give away their power, stand up for yourself. Three, don’t shy away from change. Then there are five steps.
Don’t focus on things they can’t control. They don’t worry about pleasing everyone, what people think. You give your power away. Don’t fear taking calculated risks. Don’t dwell on the past, how good you used to be. And then, they don’t make the same mistakes over and over.
Do not resent other people’s success with jealousy. Sound familiar? They do not give up. They do not fear being alone. They do not think the world owes them. And they do not expect immediate results.
KEN: (whistles)
CALLER: And I wrote this down and found this yesterday in all my stuff that I save ridiculously all the time.
KEN: Mmph!
CALLER: And my dream last night, well, Rush was in it, and I woke up at… I’ve been awake since 4 o’clock. I thought this is the day I need to try to get in. I cannot believe I got in.
KEN: Wow. Well, I gotta tell you, God was playing a role in that, Burnetta. That’s incredible. You gave me goose bumps reading it. Then you gave me more goose bumps telling me you had the dream and then you got through. What are the chances of that? That was incredibly inspiring. I’m so glad you called. And, you know, on RushLimbaugh.com, speaking of inspiration, there’s a ton of it there.
I know there's a lot of Rush fans in the audience, and if you haven't done Rush 24/7, now is such a wonderful time because you can access all the audio, all the videoed archives. In fact, because there will be part of a show archive, you can even access Burnetta reading those 13 things.