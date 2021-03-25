EIB JIP: Biden Attempts to Answer Scripted Questions, Fails

KEN: Someone’s coming out. We’re watching the podium now live on the EIB Network. This is an occasion. You know, many Americans never thought this would happen. Mike, did you ever think this would happen? I’m talking to the sound guy, Mike. We’re very excited ’cause we’re hooked up to technology that is amazing.
I would imagine the technology that we are using is as advanced as the technology that Obama, Kamala, and Susan Rice use to talk to Joe Biden in his earpiece, I bet. At any moment, this guy’s gonna come out to the podium. But no one thought this would happen, that he would do this.
And the trick’s gonna be, how long will it last? That’s gonna be the exciting aspect of it. How long is he gonna stay out there? It’s… It’s Peter Doocy, right? That’s the young one? Okay. Peter Doocy gets in there, ’cause he’s a journalist. That’s gonna be like someone letting a pit bull out of a cage.
“Go get it. Go get it.” I’m serious. Could you imagine? I think two Peter Doocy questions from Fox News, ’cause he’s definitely one of their heavy hitters. In my opinion, that’s gonna be it. Biden’s gonna have call for backup. They’re gonna have to say, “Excuse us. That’s enough, please. All right. Enough of the damn truth.
“Let’s get Mr. Biden out of here. No this way, Joe. Ah, ah, ah. Corn Pop.” This is gonna be big, and think about where we are as a country now. We have entered a whole new dimension. It’s a whole new dimension. Let me give you an example. Last week, one of the coolest things in my lifetime ever happened, perhaps in yours.
The former Director of National Intelligence confirmed that the military and the U.S. government has knowledge of UFOs. They have legitimate witnesses. They have actually components and parts of things that have fallen from space. They had fighter pilots testifying. They had airline pilots.
This was all declassified under President Donald J. Trump. They couldn’t believe it. I was like, “A-ha!” Think about where we are as a nation. So that broke the same day or very close to the same day that the first transgender… Uh-oh. Here we go. Here we go. Let’s go to the… Here he is.
VOICE: … this administration.
BIDEN: Good afternoon. Before I take questions, I want to make — give you a progress report to the nation on, uh… on, uh, where we stand 65 days into office here on vaccinations and a few other top priorities for the American people. First on vaccinations, on December 8th, I indicated that I hoped to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first hundred days.
We met that goal last week by Day 58, 42 days ahead of schedule. Now today, I’m setting a second goal (clearing throat), and that is, we will, by my 100th day in office, have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms. That’s right! Two hundred million shots in 100 days! I — I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal.
But no other country in the world has even come close — not even close — to what we are doing. I believe we can do it. And today we made a historic investment in reaching the hardest hit and the most vulnerable communities, the highest risk communities ah, uh, as a consequence of the virus.
I invested an additional $10 billion in being able to reach them. I also set a goal before I, uh, took office of getting a m-majority of schools in K through 8 fully open in the first 100 days. Now — thanks to the enormous amount of work done by our administration, educators, parents, local, state education officials and leaders — recent Department of Education survey shows that… (audio fades out)
KEN: And we return to a historic event, Joe Biden attempting to take questions at a live press conference all by himself. Here it is.
BIDEN: …i-i-is to, uh, just, uh, um you mean, decide, uh — divide the country, finance the politics of division. But I’m not gonna do that. I’m just gonna happen move forward and take these things as they come.
REPORTER: Follow up, Mr. President. Can your presidency be a success if you can’t make progress on those four challenges: Climate change, immigration reform, gun control, voting rights?
BIDEN: W-well, I plan on making progress on all of them, but that’s gonna be for the American people to decide. I think, you know, I — I doubt whether — maybe you did, maybe others did. I — I — I thought, many of you thought there was no possibility my might get the plan I got passed passed without any Republican votes. (dramatic pause) Pretty big deal. Got passed. Growing the economy. People’s lives are changing. So let’s see what happens. All I know, I’ve been hired to solve problems — to solve problems — not create division. Uhhh, okay. Uh, how about Yamiche.
REPORTER: Thanks so much, Mr. President. You’ve said over and over again that immigrants shouldn’t come to this country right now; this isn’t the time to come. That message is not being perceived. Instead, the perception of you that the bottom elected as a moral, decent man is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors.
How you resolve that tension? And how are you choosing which families can stay and which can go given the fact that even though with Title 42 there are some families there are staying? Is there a timeline for when we won’t be seeing these overcrowded facilities run by CPB when it comes to unaccompanied minors?
BIDEN: Well, look, I guess I should be flattered people are coming because I’m the nice guy. That’s the reason why it’s happening, that I’m a decent man who… however it’s phrased. You know, that’s why they’re coming, ’cause Biden’s a good guy. Truth of the matter is, nothin’ has changed.
As many people came (mumbles), 28% increase in children of the border on my administration; 31% in the last year, uh, in 2019 before the pandemic in the Trump administration. It ch… happens every single, solitary year. There is a significant increase the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March.
It happens every year. In addition to that, there is a — and nobody — and, by the way, does anybody suggest that there was a 31% increase under Trump because he was a nice guy, and he was doing good things at the border? That’s not the reason they’re coming! The reason they’re coming is that it’s the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat in the desert, number one.
Number two, they’re coming because the circumstances in country — in country. The way to deal with this problem — and I started to deal with it back when I was United States senator… I mean, vice president for p-p-putting together a bipartisan plan of over $700 million to do what root causes of why people are leaving. What did Trump do? He eliminated that funding.
He didn’t use it. He didn’t do it. And in addition to that, what he did, he dismantled all the elements that exist to deal with what had been a problem and will — has been continued to be a problem for a long time. He, in fact, shut down the — uh, the number of beds available.
He did not fund HHS to get people to get the children out of those — those Border Patrol facilities where they shouldn’t be and not supposed to be more than a few days. A little while. But he dismantled all of that. So what we’re doing now is tuh… attempting to rebuild, rebuild the system that can accommodate the… the… the… what is happening today.
And I’d like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy, but it’s not. It’s because of what’s happened every year. Let me say one other thing on this. If you take a look at the number of people who are coming, the vast majority — the overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossin’ — are being sent back, are being sent back.
Thousands, tens of thousands of people who are muh — who, uh, are over 18 years of age and single people, one-at-a-time coming, have been sent back, sent home. We’re sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming. We’re trying to work out now with Mexico their w-willingness to take more of those families back.
But we… (sputtering) That’s what’s happening. They’re not getting across the border. And those who are coming across the border who are unaccompanied children we’re moving rapidly to try to put in place what was dismantled, as I said. For example, of all the children who are coming across the border, over 70% are either 16 or 17 years old.
We’re not talking about people whipping babies from mothers’ arms or a little 3-year-old standin’ on the border. Less than, I think, it’s 1.5% fall in the category of the very young. So what we’re doing is we’re providing for the space, again, to be able to get these kids out of the Border Patrol facilities, which no child, no one should be in any longer than 72 hours.
And today I went to, for example… I used all the resources available to me, went to the defense department and the (sputters) secretary of state defense has just made available Fort Bliss, 5,000 beds be mah… immediately available, 5,000 beds on the Texas border.
So we’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that Trump dismantled. It’s gonna take time. And the other thing we’re doing, I might add… Am I giving too long an answer because if you don’t want the details —
REPORTER: (unintelligible)
BIDEN: No, no, but I mean I — I — I — I don’t know how much detail you want about immigration. Maybe I’ll stop there and finear. (sic)
REPORTER: My follow-up question is one — if you could talk a little bit about which family, why they’re being allowed to stay — what the families that are being allowed to stay, why they’re being allowed to state. In addition to that, when it comes to the filibuster which is what Zeke was asking about, there’s immigration is a big issue, of course, when it relates to the filibuster.
But there’s also Republicans who are passing bill after bill trying to restrict voting rights, Chuck Schumer’s calling it “an existential threat to democracy.” Why not back a filibuster rule that at least gets around issues including voting rights or immigration. Jim Clyburn — someone, of course, who you know very well — has background the idea of a filibuster rule when it comes to civil rights and voting rights.
BIDEN: Well, look, um… I’m gonna deal with all those problems. The question is, the priorities as they come and land on my plate. Let’s go to the first question you asked, the first of the second question (snickering) you asked, and that is what about dealing with families, why aren’t — s-s-some not going back? Because Mexico is refusing to take them back.
They’re saying they won’t take them back. Not all of them. We’re in negotiations with the president of Mexico. I think we’re gonna see that change. They should all be going back — all be going back. The only people we’re not going to let sitting there (sic) on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children.
And w-what we’re doing there — and it’s an important point to understand. I know you understand. I don’t mean to say it that way! An important point to focus on. The vast majority of people under the age of 18 come to the United States come with a telephone number on the… on a wristband or come with a telephone number in their pocket in the United States.
A mother, a father, close relative, a grandmom or grandpop. What’s happening before is it’s taking literally weeks and weeks and maybe even months before anybody pick (sic) up the phone and call to see if there really was someone there. Well, we’ve set up a system now where within 24 hours there’s a phone call made as that person cruh — that child across the border.
And then a verification system … being put in place as of today to determine quickly whether or not that is a trafficker being called or that is actually a mom, a dad, and/or a close relative. They’re establishing that right off the bat. If it in fact is mom or dad, dad says — to take the extreme case — “I got a birth certificate.”
Then guess what? We’re getting that kid directly to that parent immediately. And so that’s gonna reduce significantly… There’s two ways to reduce child populations in circumstances that are not acceptable, like being held at a Border Patrol station. One is to get them to the place where they have a relative, and set a date as to when hearing can be held. The second way to do it is put them in a (sputtering) Health and Human Services —
KEN: This is so exciting. What we’re gonna do in a moment, we will return to this historic event, but it is… We were hoping it wasn’t gonna be staged, but it is, and he hasn’t answered a question fully on target yet. Again, you’re listening live on the EIB Network to the first press conference in 65 days of the man who was installed in the White House just barely three months ago.
KEN: And we now return to the media event of the decade, Joe Biden attempting to speak in complete sentences. Here we are.
REPORTER: — in-country problem saying that it happens every year. You blamed the last administration. Sir, I just got back last night from a reporting trip to the border where I met 9-year-old Josef who walked here from Honduras by himself along with another little boy.
BIDEN: Astounding!
REPORTER: He had that phone on him, and we were able to call his family. His mother says that she sent her son to this country because she believes that you are not deporting unaccompanied minors like her son. That’s why she sent him alone from Honduras. So, sir, you blamed the last administration. But is your messaging and saying that these children are — and will be — allowed to stay in this country and work their way through this process encouraging families like Josef’s to come?
BIDEN: Well, look… (long pause) (snickers) (long pause) The idea that I’m gonna say — which I would never do — that if an unaccompanied child ends up at the border we are just gonna let him starve to death and stay on the other side? No previous administration did that, either — except Trump. Not gonna do it. I’m not gonna do it.
That’s why I’ve asked the vice president of the United States yesterday to be the lead person on dealing with focusing on the fundamental reasons why people leave Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador in the first place. It’s because of earthquakes, floods. It’s because of lack of food. It’s because of gang violence. It’s because of a whole range of things that…
When I was vice president had the same obligation to deal with unaccompanied children, I was able to get it slowed up significantly by working with the heads of state of those communities to do things like — in one of the major cities — the reason people were leaving was they couldn’t walk the street because their kids were getting beat up or shot or gang violence.
Well, what I was able to do is not give money to the head of state because so many are corrupt, but I was able to say, “Okay. You need lighting in the streets to change things? I’ll put the lighting in.” We got a contractor. We got the type of lighting. We paid directly to the contractor, did not go through the government, and violent crime significantly was reduced in that city.
Fewer people sought to leave. When this hurricane occurred, two hurricanes, instead of us going down and helping in a major way so that people would not have a reason to want to leave in the first place because they didn’t have housing or water or s-s-sustenance, we did nothing. We’re gonna do a lot in our administration.
We’re gonna be spending that $700-plus million a year to change the life and circumstances of why people leave in the first place. That mother did not sit around with, uh — on the kitchen table and (sputters) say, “You know, I got a great idea. Why, I’m gonna make sure my son get (sic) taken care of is I’m gonna put…” How old was she or she?
REPORTER: He is 9. I also met a 10-year-old.
BIDEN: A — a — a 9-year-old. “I’m gonna send him on a thousand mile journey across the desert and up to United States because I know Joe Biden’s a nice guy and he’ll take care of him.” What a desperate act to have to take. The circumstances must be horrible. So we can do something about that.
That’s… The vice president’s gonna be doing, what I did when President Obama asked me to come and deal, I was in… I was in, uhh, Turkey at the time; he said, “You gotta come home and take care of this.” So we put together a plan, and it had an impact. And so the question here is whether — how we go ahead and do this. What we do. There’s no easy answer.
REPORTER: Quick follow, if I may. Do you want to see these unaccompanied minors staying in this country or should they be deported eventually?
BIDEN: Well, the judgment has to be made whether or not… (sputters) In this young man’s case he has a mom at home. There’s an overwhelming reason why he’d get put in a plane and flown back to his mom.
REPORTER: If I may follow, sir, you mentioned circumstances that must be horrific. The customs and border facility in Donna, Texas — I was there — is at 156% capacity —
BIDEN: Yep!
REPORTER: — right now, mostly with unaccompanied minors. There are kids who are sleeping on floors. They are packed into these pods. I’ve spoken to lawyers who say some of these children have not seen the sun in days. What’s your reaction? What is your reaction to these images that have come out from that particular facility is what’s happening inside acceptable to you, and when is this going to be fixed?
BIDEN: I… I… (sputters) Is…? That’s a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on! That’s why we’re gonna be moving a thousand of those kids out quickly. That’s why I, uh, got Fort Bliss opened up. That’s why I’ve been working from the moment this started to happen to try to find additional access for children to be able to safely — not just children, but particularly children — to be able to safely be housed while we follow through on the rest of what’s happening. That is totally unacceptable.
KEN: Are you just gonna pull out or you want me to do it?
BIDEN: Ummm… Ken.
REPORTER: Thank you, Mr. President. I wanted to ask you about Afghanistan.
KEN: Thank you, Mr. Biden! We will return to that, Mike, if you can just pull it and then we’ll return to it live if he’s continuing. But all I could think of as I watched Mr. Biden was, “Wow, I miss President Donald Trump.” It’s hard not to miss him. But there’s been a couple comments about his ear and his finger and the podium, and people are telling me that where they’re watching it…
And you could decide if you’d like to… You can tell me on my Gab account if you want @KenMatthews. It looked like he took an earpiece out of his year, ’cause I would imagine between Susan Rice, Kamala, Obama, and Hillary– you know, in his ear — he was probably very confused about the questions. But we’ll be back with this historic event: Joe Biden speaking by himself.
KEN: We have a great Rush segment coming up, which fits like a glove on what’s happening with Kim Jong-un and Kim Jong-un’s sister, which… I don’t know if you know, but Kim Jong-un’s sister — you know, Little Rocket Man, his sister — has a problem with Joe Biden. So whether that’s gonna come up in the press conference, we don’t know.
But we have been observing. They are prepackaged questions, and I’ve also been told there’s a list of certain reporters he’s going to. And again, I don’t know about you, but I’m wondering, where is Peter Doocy? Where’s Peter Doocy? ‘Cause then I know we have a legitimate journalist in the mix. All these other people with the masks on, what are they doing?
KEN: We had live coverage earlier in the last hour of Joe Biden’s first press conference since officially being installed in the White House as whatever he is. And the EIB Network team is working feverishly to get everything in order to extrapolate anything that moved the dial.
The reason I say that is we saw early on it was the standard fare. It was preplanned questions. It was, “Go to the people that we tell you to go to,” and then it was people that love and support and (so far) embrace the Biden regime. And then we’ve got a lot… You know, there was a lot of Trump bashing and what have you and a lot of things of that nature.
One thing he said that just about knocked me off the chair — maybe you heard it; maybe you didn’t — is he said he’s gonna run for reelection, and I’m a little confused by this because he’s been in office, what, 90 days, give or take? I don’t know, 60 days, whatever. Less than three months.
“Are you gonna run for reelection?” I’m gonna run for reelection. He’ll be 82 then. He also said he… They said, “Will Kamala still be your running mate?” Is this just a lesson in coddling somebody? Think about what is going on in the world today and how it impacts our country. Think about what’s going on in our country.
Think about what’s going on in your kids’ school that may not even have opened yet full time, and we’re listening to him talk about his future political plans? But, anyway, he won’t be that much older than Dr. Fauci, who’s 80. Senator Feinstein who is that 87. Nancy Pelosi’s 80, and Maxine Waters is 107.
And boy, have they got some deep state experience. So who would have thought that the Democrat Party would have brought in this goal of having people reach a hundred while they’re still in my office. I thought the Democrats were young and hip and they had their pulse on… I don’t even think there is a pulse to have.
KEN: I didn’t want to deny you a healthy dose of Joe Biden. And here’s some things that our team at EIB pulled during the break.
BIDEN: Um… Y’know, with regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to a position of the filibuster that existed just when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago. Um, and I — I had a card on it so I was gonna give you the statistics, but you probably know them. But here’s the deal.
As you observed, I’m a fairly practical defy. I want to get things done. And in order to do that in a 50-50 Senate, we’ve got to get to the place where I get 50 votes so that the vice president of the United States can break the tie, or I get 51 votes without her.
And so I’m gonna say something outrageous. I have never been political poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get somethin’ done, if you — if you hold near and dear to you, uh, um… that you like to be able to… Anyway. I… W-w-we’re ready to get locked on.
KEN: (whisles) Oh, my gosh. That was a train wreck. But I love the fact that Mr. Biden, if you’re just tuning in, it’s the Rush Limbaugh Show on the EIB Network and we’re just reflecting on some of Joe Biden’s comments. Mike, I wasn’t watching the monitor. Did any real journalists ask him a question yet? Did Peter Doocy show up, or are they still filibustering? (interruption)
Okay. ‘Cause the journalists… It’s almost like there’s a mind meld between some of these media people and Joe, because they hate Trump so much, as does Joe. But I appreciated what he just said, because I think you cannot argue that whoever is puppeting or puppeteering Joe Biden, the Biden regime has got some things done, especially recently. And that should excite Biden voters.
KEN: I know it was tough listening to that press conference, the parts of it that we played of Joe Biden. It was the first time in 65 days he did a solo press conference. But now the social media is filling with a lot of things, including the truth. Like, for example, it’s now coming out it was scripted.
It was choreographed. There was a list of people that were allowed. Did you know that Fox News was not there? I was so disappointed, ’cause I wanted Peter Doocy there, ’cause Peter Doocy… He’s the pit bull. He’s the young pit bull at Fox News and he goes for it. I thought, “Man, one Doocy question and that’s it; the truth is gonna come out.”
And they thought, “How do we stop that? We just keep the press away,” and that’s what they did. So you got… If you have a chance, you did get the impression that it was choreographed and that the news media (as it has always) worked hand in hand with the Democrats. They were really working.
In fact, somebody put out — I don’t know who. Ali told me about it, Mike. But somebody put out a story to take it easy on Joe Biden. Was that somebody in the media that put that out or was it a consultant? I can’t remember, but someone put that out, and it was actually there. It said, you know, the media’s been encouraged not to go too hard on Joe Biden ’cause it’s been a rough week.
It’s been a rough week. He’s been busy ripping our country to shreds; he’s probably exhausted. He’s actually napping now. But think about that. Why would you not have Fox News at the very first solo press conference? That should tell you where this regime is heading. Who’s gonna be cut out next? Will there ever be another one?