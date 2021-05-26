Rush Taught Us to Ask: Who Benefits from a BLM Celebration at the White House?

KEN: The interesting thing about yesterday, because this was the anniversary of the tragic death of George Floyd and President Biden had hoped to mark the day by signing a police reform bill. You may remember that he spoke of that. He said, a year from now we will have a reform bill. But lawmakers continue to negotiate the terms of the legislation. And this is according to David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition. Translation: The Democrats can’t get jack done.
They’ve got everything. Think about it. The Democrats are part of Black Lives Matter. They own the media. They have a majority in the Senate, a majority in the House. I don’t know what they have in the Oval Office. I wouldn’t call that a majority. That could have been a detriment, but, anyway, they have the Oval Office, and they still can’t get what was — it was the jewel in the crown of what they were running on. You know, police are bad, we have to defund the police, the police are so horrible, systematic racism, systemic racism, whatever they call it. And it’s unfortunate. Now, I don’t know if you were watching the live coverage yesterday, but it was awkward and truly nothing funny about it.
If anything, it was irony. And thank God no one was hurt. But as they’re at a place where George Floyd, they’re at that corner where the tragedy occurred. They’re covering the George Floyd situation, the one-year anniversary of his death, and gunfire erupts. I counted 28 shots. No, really. It was really gunfire. And some of the journalists ran and took cover, and I just thought, you can’t make this up. You can’t make it up. You cannot make it up. That’s the irony of defunding the police, demonizing the police, making the bad guys look good and the good guys look bad.
I don’t know if you saw last night, Portland police declared a riot. Fires were set, windows were smashed, arrests were made. And this was, according to the people rioting, to recognize George Floyd’s death. Here’s what’s being overlooked with this. Do you realize how quickly that whole incident was adjudicated, how quickly justice was done? Within two weeks, the law enforcement officer who was convicted of murdering him, second-degree murder, he was arrested within two weeks. And in addition to that, the city, the city gave George Floyd’s family, they won a lawsuit for $27 million. And then from what I understand, they got another $8million off a GoFundMe page. So how can you say with a straight face there’s no justice in America? You had a black convicted felon that was unjustifiably killed.
Within two weeks, the law enforcement person that did it was fired, charged, and now he’s going to prison probably for the rest of his life. What’s the beef? We’re trying to figure that out. What’s the beef? I would call that a success story if I was Black Lives Matter, and that’s why a lot of us don’t believe Black Lives Matter is that legit. My question has always been, which Black Lives Matter to Black Lives Matter? That’s the question. Are you trying to shove a political agenda down our throat, or are you trying to get justice for people? Here’s Randy Sutton. He’s a former Las Vegas police lieutenant.
SUTTON: All we’re hearing is let’s take away qualified immunity. Let’s make it easier to prosecute. Let’s do everything negative against the police, including what I’m calling the left’s 3D or triple D leftist agenda toward destroying the law enforcement, and that is defunding, dehumanizing, and demoralizing American law enforcement officers.
KEN: Extremely well said. All you have to do is look across America now, start with the blue cities, see how things are going. Here’s Rush with The War On Cops.
RUSH: I would now call this book essential, “Heather Mac Donald, The War On Cops,” which will help you find it. That’s really all you need. But the full title is How the New Attack on Law and Order Makes Everybody Less Safe. Then there was a study by the New York Police Department by the former acting director of the National Institute of Justice found that black officers in the New York Police Department were 3.3 times more likely to use their guns at shooting scenes than white officers.
So, A, officers are more hesitant about shooting armed black suspects than armed white suspects to the point where now there’s a risk that officers are hesitating so long that they may put their own lives at risk. The Black Lives Matter, that is all about white officers attacking blacks, is simply not true. That’s the bottom line here. Everything everybody believes isn’t true. They think Ferguson, Missouri happens every day. And it does not.
But we do know that in Ferguson they created a totally false narrative. “Hands up, don’t shoot” never happened, and yet how many people in this country, minorities, believe that it did, to this day? Now, how is that possible? But we do know that in Ferguson they created a totally false narrative. Hands up, don’t shoot, never happened. And yet how many people in this country, minorities, believe that it did, to this day. Now, how is that possible? And my contention is that we have a political party that’s seeking to benefit from all of this.
A political party, the Democrats, are seeking to advance their agenda with every one of these unfortunate incidents. When you see people trying to benefit from these really horrible, sad events, these things rip the guts out of every American’s body when these kinds of things happen. Nobody wants to see this. But there are people that profit from it or try to. And that makes it even more sickening in a political sense.
KEN: We’re realizing now sad but true. This is sad but true.