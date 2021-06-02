Your Guide Todd Herman’s Stack of Stuff
- RushLimbaugh.com: Rush Talks with Bill Gertz, the Greatest Pentagon Reporter of Our Lifetime – 01.13.17
- RushLimbaugh.com: How Trump Should Combat Virus Terrorism – 03.09.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Liberals Replace Choices with Mandates – 03.07.14
- RushLimbaugh.com: Maude, I’d Be Honored to Have a Hurricane Named After Me – 09.11.17
- RushLimbaugh.com: Justice Amy Coney Barrett Throws Down the Gauntlet – 10.27.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: How Biden Will Destroy the Oil Industry and Private Health Insurance – 10.23.20
- RushLimbaugh.com: Black Police Officer: Black Lives Matter Is a Hate Group – 12.02.15
- RushLimbaugh.com: A Call from an Economic Illiterate – 06.09.11
- Breitbart: Emails Show Anthony Fauci Scrambled at Beginning of Pandemic to Determine Potential U.S. Role in Funding Coronavirus Research ‘Abroad’
- Breitbart: Fauci Emails: Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘People Trust and Want to Hear from Our Experts’
- Federalist: Emails Show Fauci Knew Masks Weren’t Very Effective Before Pushing Universal Masking
- PJ Media: Newly Released Emails Show Fauci Was in Over His Head
- JustTheNews: Fauci’s upcoming book scrubbed on Amazon, Barnes & Noble amid backlash
- Daily Wire: Kennedy On Wuhan Lab: Fauci Should’ve Told Media To ‘Stick It Up Their Fact Checker,’ No ‘Smoking Bat’ Found
- Breitbart: Media Confirm Two More ‘Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories’ — Lab Leak, Portland
- Newsweek: Fauci Said Masks ‘Not Really Effective in Keeping Out Virus,’ Email Reveals
- FOXNews: Washington Post issues ‘correction’ on 2020 Tom Cotton story claiming COVID lab-leak theory was ‘debunked’
- Bloomberg: Wuhan Lab Leak Theory’s Revival Risks Making U.S.-China Relations Worse
- ScienceMag: Israel reports link between rare cases of heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccination in young men
- Epoch Times: OSHA Suspends Requirement That Employers Report Vaccine-related Injuries
- Epoch Times: 117 Employees File Lawsuit Against Texas Hospital for Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine
- Advisory Board: Can employers mandate Covid-19 vaccines? Here’s the federal government’s latest guidance.
- KHN: Company Covid Vaccine Mandates OK’d At Federal Level
- New York Times: The E.E.O.C. explains how companies can mandate vaccines for workers
- IndyStar: Responding to criticism, IU still mandating COVID-19 vaccine but won’t require proof
- DNYUZ: Will the Excelsior Pass, New York’s Vaccine Passport, Catch On?
- FOXNews: Lt. Gov. Patrick rips Texas Dems’ walkout over voting legislation: ‘Not the way democracy works’
- Bloomberg: All of JBS’s U.S. Beef Plants Were Forced Shut by Cyberattack
- UK Daily Mail: World’s biggest meat supplier JBS is hit by cyberattack that shuts down plants in Australia and Canada
- Washington Post: WHO renames coronavirus variants with ‘non-stigmatising’ Greek letters
- UK Guardian: Covid-19 variants to be given Greek alphabet names to avoid stigma
- Washington Post: Biden administration suspends oil and gas leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- KULR: Analysis: Biden’s $6 trillion budget draws pushback
- New York Times: Biden to Propose $6 Trillion Budget to Make U.S. More Competitive
- Politico: Biden’s budget blowout predicts years of Obama-level tepid growth
- FOXNews: Number of police officers shot this year reaches 128, union says ‘defund’ movement a factor
- Spectator.org: Police Deaths and Retirements Have Reached Record Levels
- Daily Wire: CNN: Crime Wave Will Put Republicans Back In Power In Midterms
- The Hill: Biden formally ends Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration program
- ClubForGrowth: Budget & Spending
Todd Herman guided today's excursion into broadcast excellence.