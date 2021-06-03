Biden Regime Pushes Vaccine with Bribes, Threats — And Lies

TODD: The goal of Obamacare was what? It was “affordable health care,” right? Well, except it stole the plans of 6 million people when it launched — including my plan, was stolen from me. What was the goal? Control your health. Control your body. No one in the world did a better job of exposing what Obamacare was than Rush. So, folks, this may be the most important audio you hear all day, maybe all week. Obamacare was based upon a huge deep state lie, just like the masks and the selective lockdowns were based upon huge lies from the deep state.
RUSH: Here is the original Gruber video, just so you can hear it again. This is October 17, 2013, at the University of Pennsylvania.
GRUBER: This bill was written in a tortured way to make sure CBO did not score the mandate as taxes. If CBO scored the mandate as taxes, the bill dies, okay? So it’s written to do that. In terms of risk-rated subsidies, if you had a law which said healthy people are gonna pay in… If you made it explicit, the healthy people pay in and sick people get money, it would not have passed, okay? Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, you know, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever. But basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass.
RUSH: It’s a theme. It’s a running theme. It’s a running theme, and it’s a joke. The American people are too stupid. We had to lie to ’em to get it passed. Again, I think what he’s actually saying is, “The American people may figure out what we’re doing if we tell ’em the truth, so we have to lie.” I think he’s worried they’re too smart, actually.
When he says, “The American people are too stupid,” what he’s really saying is, “You know, they’re not brilliant enough to agree with us.” That’s what he means by the American people are too stupid. This is arrogant, condescending conceit like you can’t believe. It’s not that you’re too stupid to understand what they’re doing. You’re too stupid to agree with them. You don’t have the brain power to be a good liberal.
So they have to lie to you. They have to be dishonest on purpose and lie to you about what’s in this bill to get you to vote for it because you, you’re just dumb. They know they’re in the minority. They know that they’re governing against the will of the people, and they know what they have to do to overcome that. They have to lie and laugh about it at the same time.
The legislation was so important, it was so fundamentally transformative it was going to change this country forever. It was going to change this country into something it was never founded to be. And to do that, the American people had to be lied to. Three days have gone by and not a syllable in the mainstream media. This story remains segregated, it remains relegated to talk radio and to Fox News on occasion.
Obamacare is not just a fundamental change to our country. It’s a transformative, forever-altering, throw everything upside down change in the way this country was founded, the way this country was intended to operate. The fact that the primary architect has been out admitting that they lied, every time they had to, to get this thing passed.
That they couldn’t dare let people know what was really in it because it wouldn’t pass. They had to lie to the American people. The fact that this story is not the lead story and has not been the lead story at ABC, CBS, NBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal, and all of the others. The fact that that story has yet to appear in any Drive-By Media outlet is one of the greatest examples of the challenge that we still face. It represents a great example of what still needs to be overcome.
The architect is flat-out saying they had to lie. And he’s joking about it with his fellow economics buddies. They had to flat-out lie. They’re giving themselves pats on the back. The American people are too stupid. And it doesn’t make the news. I find this not surprising, but it certainly is noteworthy. In the old days, you know what they would call this? Smoking gun. There aren’t any such things anymore. No such thing, I guess.
TODD: Did that give anyone else chills? Amazon.com is making their employees wear stickers to show they’ve been injected with the mRNA injections. And if you choose to do that, I trust you’re an adult that’s made a good, reasonable decision. Other people who are going to choose to not get injected, will not get a sticker at Amazon. Obamacare was a fundamental transformation of the American economy, the American way of life.
You were forced to purchase a product you didn’t want from companies you don’t like at prices you can’t afford for services you do not need. Has anybody seen a full-scale questioning yet of the lives lost in the lockdowns? Suicides? Lack of medical care? Anyone? I know there are targeted articles. I’ve read them. But a broad-scale investigation?
The fundamental change now appears to be, if you want to fly an airlines, you will get injected with a treatment you don’t want, for a condition for which you’re not at risk — a condition for which other people can choose at any time to receive an mRNA injection — or you’ll be relegated to wearing a mask in your workplace.
A mask that Fauci himself knew, knows, and has always known, doesn’t do anything to inhibit the transmission of an upper-respiratory virus. So what’s the endgame? What’s the motive for the lies? Will Fauci ever have to answer for this? There’s so much more to mine, in terms of Rush’s wisdom on this, such as a Rush axiom. We’ll get to that.
Now, when we come back, I want you to hear Joe Biden, speaking behind his militarized fence on Washington, D.C. — a fence that exists for theoretical purposes only. And I want you to hear the words of a man telling everyone, without regard to their particular biology or risk status or age, that if they want to have Fourth of July, well, you know what to do. And when we play that audio, let’s reflect upon what we just heard from Rush Limbaugh about Jonathan Gruber.
And let’s just picture Fauci replacing Gruber.
TODD: Now, back to where we began: Rush’s analysis of Obamacare and Jonathan Gruber, the architect of Obamacare, bragging about lying. They knew your plan was gone once it launched, right? And Tony Fauci had lied about everything in regard to the response to the covid flu. Masks. Asymptomatic transmission. He lied by omission about death rates, never providing context that most people, this is less deadly than a common flu. Right?
Now, Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter who has been way out ahead on the covid lies. He writes just now on Twitter: “48 hours after the Fauci emails came out and as far as I can tell @NYTimes has written not one word about them.” Hmm. What did we watch in the wake of this covid thing? We saw frontline doctors fired for questioning the lockdowns and asymptomatic transmission. We saw them fired for defending hydroxychloroquine.
48 hours after the Fauci emails came out and as far as I can tell @nytimes has written not one word about them. What is going on over there? Even if they are embarrassed to go into the lab leak stuff, how can they pretend the emails just don’t exist?
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) June 3, 2021
We saw them silenced and fired for defending and promoting Ivermectin, therapeutics available for stopping people from getting really ill with the covid flu. And everybody else had the options of the mRNA injections of the antibodies. Options. That’s an interesting word. Joe Biden — and this is particularly important. Remember, as Joe Biden announced his National Action Month to give away everything from beer to child care, to baseball tickets to Uber rides for people to choose the mRNA injections.
Or you have to not have a sticker at work. Or have a mask on your beak for the rest of your career at work. Right? So as he’s speaking these words, he’s behind a series of fences — militarized fences — that exist solely for theater. Are we all tracking? So if the free stuff they talked about wasn’t enticing enough, Joe Biden suddenly told young people that their social lives are at stake!
BIDEN: For young people who may think that this doesn’t affect you, listen up, please. This virus, even a mild case, can be with you for months. It will impact on your social life.
TODD: Ha! Ha! Indeed, if you are one of the population of people with comorbid conditions as a young person — a very, very small segment of society — that’s true. If you’re 99.9% and then some of kids, no, it’s not true. Kids don’t get sick from this in any measurable numbers, and they don’t pass it on in measurable numbers. Not to mention the fact that Kommie Harris said, “I’m not getting this! If Trump was saying it, I’m not getting it. Haw haw haw!”
She’s not? Okay. Well, this is the product of Operation Warp Speed, and now we’re supposed to believe that the mRNA changed in the bottles when Biden was installed in the White House? No. Like any good salesman pushing a product on behalf of his bosses, Joe Biden repeats his rehearsed pitch.
BIDEN: Y’know, some people have questions how quickly the vaccines were developed. (slurring) “They’ve been developed so quickly; they can’t be that good.” The bottom line is this: I promise you they are safe. They are safe. If you’re vaccinated, you are protected. If you are not vaccinated, you are not protected.
TODD: Let’s unwind this all together. True fact: Most people, when they get the mRNA injections, are fine. The vast majority of people are fine. Might get a little sick. For some people, that’s not true. The math changes for people under the age of 17. They literally bear more risk — a small risk, but more of it — from getting the mRNA injections, than getting the virus!
But it’s “one size fits none,” just like Obama. Just like that. So we asked in the first segment, what’s the motive for the lies? And furthermore, he says here, you’re safe. Well, is that why we’re telling people that don’t get the injections they must mask up because the people who did get the injections are not safe without the masks, which Fauci himself knows and has always known don’t inhibit the transmission of upper-respiratory viruses?
Can you all see this as the Lie of the Decade? Then just stack on top of this, again, the World Health Organization says, “Awww, herd immunity? That’s not a real thing. That’s a theory!” Now, why was it that none of this stuff, even the mystery of the origin of this virus — the mystery that a lot of us think was solved in an Epoch Times documentary.
Incidentally, the Epoch Times was demonetized by YouTube for, among other things, the documentary that said, “Hey, this probably came from the Chinese lab. Here’s why.” They were demonetized by Google. (Snort!) My Facebook page was knocked down in reach because I shared that, all right?
So despite all that mystery, the media didn’t report on it. So maybe this was why. Here’s a theory. Marc Thiessen is a former speechwriter for George W. Bush and Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. He was on Fox yesterday. He points to Trump Derangement Syndrome as one of the reasons it wasn’t taken seriously at the outset.
THIESSEN: Look, there’s one reason why this was dismissed as a conspiracy theory. It’s because the people who were arguing for it, making the case we should investigate it, were Donald Trump and supporters like Tom Cotton. And so if Donald Trump said it, then it has to be wrong. That’s the Trump Derangement Syndrome. And the reality is that now Trump is out of office, all of a sudden, people are looking at it seriously.
We should be demanding that Beijing prove that it didn’t come from a lab, because the burden of proof should be on Beijing. They have the virus sample. They have the blood sample from the three workers who were sickened in the lab in 2019. Why won’t they provide those?
If those people didn’t get sick from the pandemic strain of the virus but from some other strain that didn’t break out, then they’d be proven wrong. Beijing could prove in two seconds that this didn’t happen, but they’re covering it up, either because the evidence proves that it did come from the lab or because they’ve destroyed the evidence.
TODD: Got it? Trump Derangement Syndrome. But according to Alex Berenson, the New York Times has yet to report on such emails. Seventeen seconds here, coming from the Maha. All right, listen.
RUSH: The simple explanation, and sometimes the simple explanation is rejected precisely because it is so simple, meaning, “Nah, Rush, it’s gotta be more complicated than this.” It really is simple. Sometimes, the most simple explanation is the most difficult to believe.
TODD: Okay. Simple explanation: This probably came from the Wuhan lab, which Tony Fauci lied about funding for gain-of-function research. That’s proven. He lied. Sometimes a simple explanation is the most potent. Jonathan Gruber lied when Barack Obama said 246 times or whatever (impression), “Look, if you like your plan, uh, uh, uh, you can keep it! Unless you’re 6 million people who, who, who, who we stole it from the first day.”
Tony Fauci lied. (impression) “Well, everybody needs to wear a mask, because we can’t tell when someone is going to be giving someone the virus. There’s no indication…” No, asymptomatic transmission is not a thing. Sometimes the most simple explanation is the most potent. So again, I ask — and perhaps people in the mockingbird media would like an opportunity to regain a tiny shred of credibility might join me and asking — what was the motive for the lies? Maybe the Fauch will call in.
Tony, why’d you lie?