This Hispanic Voter Supports Trump, But Doesn’t Talk About It

RUSH: This is James, Pueblo, Colorado. Glad you waited, sir. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hi.

CALLER: Rush, first thing I want to say, I’m a 38-year-old union worker, Hispanic, and I’m conservative, and I vote Republican. And there’s a lot of people out here that have the same views as I. We kind of fly under the radar. And it’s kind of insulting to hear some of the liberal community wanting people like us to be victimized. And we don’t want that. We want to be let to do what we want, let us work, let us take care of our families. So it’s insulting to people like me when I hear, for example, the press conference last night, that was a big insult to people like me.

RUSH: You mean The Squad’s press conference?

CALLER: Yes. Yes.

RUSH: It was an insult to you because of why? They were claiming to speak for you when they don’t?

CALLER: Well, they want people, brown people, black people, like me, I’d be considered a brown person to them —

RUSH: Oh, that. The Pressley babe. Yeah. Brown people need to speak up for brown people, black people for black people, Muslims for Muslims, and — she said it — queer for queer. LGBTQ for LGBTQ, the trannies. And so you felt offended being in included in that as though you’re mindless?

CALLER: Exactly. I’m smart enough to know, to see through the nonsense, and a lot of people are. We just fly under the radar. There are a lot of people that are Trump supporters here in southern Colorado that just kind of mind their own business because, you know, life’s not that bad, life is good, ’cause we make it that way. We don’t need someone —

RUSH: Wait a minute. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. (crosstalk)

CALLER: — that I’m a victim.

RUSH: This is really key. This is really important. People like you — you said you’re Hispanic — people like you, you support Trump, but you keep your mouth shut and you mind your own business. I take it from that — and correct me if I’m wrong — that you’re trying to escape being a target of these people. You don’t want them targeting you, coming after you, focusing on you, your family or whatever. So you’re out there quietly going, “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” when Trump does this stuff, but you’ll call here under the cloak of anonymity because you don’t want to be noticed otherwise. Right?

CALLER: Exactly. And any conversation that would come to it would be honestly a waste of my time, to get into a conversation with someone else.

RUSH: With who? One of these people?

CALLER: Yeah, anybody that opposes what I think, it’s a waste of my time because I have better things to do than argue a mindless point.

RUSH: And so you don’t even think you could succeed in persuading them that they’re wrong, you think it’d be a waste of time for you to even entertain that?

CALLER: Yeah. Well, there’s a few conversations I’ve had, there is no persuading them, it becomes a waste of my time.

RUSH: You know why? Because you’re dealing with robots. You’re dealing with people that are not thinking. They have been propagandized. They’re incapable of thinking. It’s the whole point. They have been indoctrinated, propagandized. They can’t explain why they believe what they believe. All they can do is tell you that you’re a pig or you’re a racist or worse.