MAGA and the Millennials

RUSH: This is Joe in Madison, Indiana, next. Great to have you with us. How are you doing today?
CALLER: Great, Rush, thanks for taking my call.
RUSH: You bet.
CALLER: So I was telling Snerdley, I really enjoyed listening to the phone call from the father of the four Millennials, and I myself am a Millennial. And I think one thing that’s really overlooked, when you look at the Millennial generation, is our strong feelings towards nostalgia and trying to recreate our childhood for our own children for the current generation. And I think that really speaks to that Make America Great Again message. And I think it resonates with Millennials more than the mainstream media gives credit to.
RUSH: Ah. Now, this is fascinating. Who do you think is trying to recapture nostalgia?
CALLER: Well, I think the Millennial generation, when you look at the movies that are being made right now, you know, you have all these Star Wars movies, you have the remakes —
RUSH: Yeah, they’re comics books.
CALLER: — of classics.
RUSH: Wait a minute. Now, bear with me on this. It’s a fascinating thought, but the Millennials aren’t old enough to have any nostalgia for the America you’re talking about. Most of the Millennials were not even thoughts, you know, in their father’s evil minds as they were out trying to score with their future moms. They’re not old enough to be — now, the parents could be. You know, Make America Great Again, a lot of people do hear that as a hearkening back to the days when this country — let me tell you what that means, by the way, folks.
The nostalgia that Joe’s talking about here is not complicated. It’s simply a return to the days, whenever they were — and they’re not that long ago back — return to the days where the founding morals and principles seem to dominate American society and culture. That’s the nostalgia that you’re speaking of.
I could be wrong here, but I think Millennials, the upper age range of Millennials is 32, 33. They would have been teenagers at best. I think the nostalgia you’re talking about is more applicable to the parents of Millennials and the grandparents, Make America Great Again. But when that comes up, you know what the left says? “You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. You can’t make us Ozzie and Harriet again. You can’t go back.” Which is not what people are talking about.