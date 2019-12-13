Kate from Fairfield Is Mad as Hell and Motivated

RUSH: Carson City, Nevada. This is Kate, and I’m glad you called. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. Good morning, Rush. Listen, your anger may be controlled, but mine is not. And let me tell you something. Is it easy to defend —
RUSH: Hey, hey, hey, wait, is this Kate from Fairfield?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: (laughing) I know your voice every time I hear it.
CALLER: (laughing) I love you, Rush.
RUSH: She’s a caller of this program way back in the Sacramento days. She’s great, folks. She used to live in —
CALLER: Since 1986.
RUSH: — Fairfield, California, right down the road from where Charles Manson was in prison.
CALLER: Yes. Okay. Now, let me tell you. A couple things. First of all, Nick Sandmann, what else was he? Covington Catholic. He was an authentic Catholic. And let’s just say Nancy Pelosi is every bit a Catholic that Bruce Jenner is a woman. But let’s go beyond that. As far as Greta Thunberg goes, where did she come from? How does a 16-year-old from Sweden just pop up out of nowhere and all of a sudden become an international figure?
RUSH: Exactly!
CALLER: How does that happen?
RUSH: She was thrust into this position by the worldwide left.
CALLER: Yes. How does that happen? And is it easy to defend the president? You’re darn right it is. In 2016 I was a very reluctant Trump voter. In 2020 I’m not only donating to his campaign, I’m working for his campaign, and I can’t wait to see him reelected.
RUSH: Really? You were reluctant in 2016?
CALLER: Oh, in 2016, yeah, ’cause first I was with Ben Carson and then I went Ted Cruz and then I was — you gotta understand, Rush, we weren’t sure what we were getting with President Trump. Now we know. He’s the most pro-life president ever, since 1973. His economic policies are helping families, real, authentic families. My own kids, you know, I got eight kids, I got 12 grandkids, I got 27 Rush Babies, and he has been awesome. He has been fantastic. Some of my kids were with Trump right from the beginning and I was like, really?
RUSH: I understand. There were a lot of people that didn’t believe Trump was in it for the long haul, that he was doing it for —
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: — promotional reasons and so forth.
CALLER: Yes. And we just didn’t know what we were getting, but now we know who we have.
RUSH: That means that even back then, Kate, you were doubting me, which means that you always —
CALLER: No. (laughing)
RUSH: — have your independence. No, you’re not a mind-numbed robot. That’s the point. You’re not a mind-numbed robot.
CALLER: Absolutely not. Absolutely not. But I learn a lot from you, and I have over the last, what, 33 years, that’s for sure.
RUSH: Thirty-four.
CALLER: Okay, 34. And I need to trust you. So from now on —
RUSH: Nah, you always did — I can understand how Trump — there were a lot of things that you had to accept. Trump was —
CALLER: Sure.
RUSH: — so far outside the box. And there were some people that really — Ted Cruz looked great. Ben Carson was appealing to a lot of people. Anyway, Kate, always great to hear from you, I can’t tell you.