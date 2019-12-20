×

Rush Limbaugh

Investigation Clears Cadets Accused of Making White Supremacist Hand Signals

Dec 20, 2019




RUSH: Breaking news, breaking news. Investigation finds no racist intent behind those OK hand signals at the Army-Navy game last Saturday. Remember that?

Those OK hands, that was white supremacists being signaled. No, it wasn’t. Investigation found there was no such thing. Duh. Idiots.

