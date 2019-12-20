Investigation Clears Cadets Accused of Making White Supremacist Hand Signals Dec 20, 2019 RUSH: Breaking news, breaking news. Investigation finds no racist intent behind those OK hand signals at the Army-Navy game last Saturday. Remember that? Those OK hands, that was white supremacists being signaled. No, it wasn’t. Investigation found there was no such thing. Duh. Idiots. Related LinksRushLimbaugh.com: Referee Thanks Trump at Army-Navy Game - 12.16.19USAToday: Army, Navy Investigations: GameDay Hand Signals Were for 'Circle Game,' Not White Supremacist Sign ARCHIVES CALENDAR December 2019 M T W T F S S « Nov 1 2345678 9101112131415 16171819202122 23242526272829 3031 ____________ ____________