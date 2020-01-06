News Nobody’s Talking About: Trump Quietly Winning Big at Border

RUSH: From the RCP Issues & Insights website, editorial board. “Trump Is Quietly Winning Big at the Border,” and it’s true. I don’t know if you’ve noticed with so many other things going on, but have you seen there aren’t any caravans?
There aren’t any massive numbers anymore of people traveling from El Salvador and Guatemala up to Mexico demanding asylum, demanding amnesty, demanding to be educated. They’re just down. The caravans didn’t work, and I’m certain they were put-up jobs. They were bought and paid for by Democrat donors. I have no doubt about this. But the administration has been very quiet in beating its chest over this success, because the number of people trying to get into the country illegally is way, way down — and it’s fascinating because Trump made a big deal out of building the wall.
Mexico was gonna pay for the wall. But there was gonna be a wall. Well, there isn’t a wall, and yet there may as well be one. There may as well be a virtual wall because something is preventing massive illegal immigration. It has really dipped. So the Democrats blocked Trump from doing the wall. He finds a work-around that’s probably more effective and costs less, and it’s called enforcing the law.
The one thing people do not understand about those of us who oppose illegal immigration is that it has nothing to do with race, it has nothing to do with skin color, it has nothing to do with economics, nothing whatsoever to do with any of that. It has to do with two things, maybe three. One, the rule of law. It’s simply illegal.
Well, the second thing is the damage to the culture. There is no assimilation on the part of most people coming into the country illegally. As such, it represents an assault on a distinct and unique American culture, which is fundamentally responsible for America’s status in the world and the greatness of the American experiment, the American standard of living, American lifestyles.
Preserving this distinct American culture, there’s nothing racist about it, there’s nothing bigoted about it, it’s based on love. And, of course, the third thing is, the Democrats see this as a massive voter registration drive. And that’s another reason why we oppose it. It has nothing to do with the left’s usual assaults. “You just don’t like brown skin people. You just don’t like people that don’t speak English.”
It has nothing to do with any of that. That’s not why illegal immigration is opposed. It’s again the law, number one. The rule of law counts for something. If we’re not gonna enforce that law, then what other laws are we not gonna enforce down the road? Anyway, it is a big story, details of which will come up, but Trump is quietly winning big at the border, and I’ll tell you something else is health care.
You know how health care has revitalized this country, not just in terms of health care, but the way the administration is dealing with the health care industry as a job creator. You realize that health care companies, many of them are causing revitalizations of American urban areas? And it’s a big secret. Nobody much talking about it.
But it’s a big deal. And a lot of this stuff is going on under the radar because impeachment and the coup and other things are occupying everybody’s attention. While all that’s going on, the Trump administration is busy accomplishing serious things.