Caller Thinks Virginia Is Trump’s for the Taking

RUSH: Here’s Adam in Knoxville, Tennessee. Great to have you, Adam. Glad you waited. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. It’s an honor to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I’ve got a thing about with New Jersey being possibly in play. My thought is, do you think what Governor Northam and the Democrats of Virginia are doing could possibly be gift wrapping Virginia for Trump in November?
RUSH: Well, that’s… That’s… I understand why you’re thinking. I mean, they’re going out of the way on guns, the move on abortion. The problem with Virginia is Northern Virginia suburbs is all Washington, D.C., residents.
CALLER: Yeah. Yeah. But like the turnout for the legislation elections was like from 22 to 58%, and I’m wondering if maybe they’ve woken a sleeping giant possibly and the turnout will be much better come November, ’cause people are so mad.
RUSH: In Virginia?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: You’re thinking maybe…?
CALLER: Yeah. The election turnout in Virginia for the legislation and stuff was, you know, anywhere from low to high. So I’m wondering if those ones where it was low like in the 20%, if that’s gonna go way up because of this overreach that they are trying to do with all the gun control.
RUSH: Okay. What do you think is gonna go up 20%, turnout?
CALLER: Yeah, I’m thinking turnout is gonna go up in the areas, like, where —
RUSH: I have no feel for that. I hope you’re right.