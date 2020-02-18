Bloomberg’s Buying the Democrat Party

RUSH: Does the Democrat Party realize what Michael Bloomberg is doing to them? Does Crazy Bernie? Has he figured out yet what Bloomberg is doing? This is stunning to watch this, and all of the… You know, Bloomberg obviously has never been opposition researched. Bloomberg has bought off all opposition in his political career. As Mayor of New York City, he buys off the media by putting them on charitable boards that Bloomberg money is the number one source of. He’s bought off every critic he can possibly imagine in the Drive-By Media.
And, as such, there hasn’t been any opposition research. But now all of a sudden, there is, because the Republicans in the Trump White House are getting involved in producing all these old Bloomberg videos where he’s saying some of the most outrageous, egregious, insulting, embarrassing things. These are the kind of things that people accuse Republicans of saying and being and doing that Republicans don’t say and are not. It’s Democrats that are — and here’s Bloomberg running as a Democrat.
And he is forcing all these Democrats to ignore what he has said about minorities, what he said about the elderly, what he has said about women. It is stunning the Democrats are allowing all of this to happen because they are so obsessed with beating Donald Trump that they’ll take anybody who can do it — and I’m gonna tell you Crazy Bernie people something too. You may not want to hear this, but your guy can be bought off too. How do you think he went whimpering away so quietly in 2016?
Hillary bought him a million-dollar house. Bernie Sanders can be bought, and if Bloomberg has to buy Bernie Sanders off to get the Democrat nomination, he’s gonna try to. And the question for you Bernie types is, “Will your guy be bought?” because we established yesterday, Crazy Bernie is not a fighter. He is not a brawler. He is a straight, old-line communist ideologue — and Bloomberg is coming right for him. The Democrat Party is changing the rules in the middle of the game to let Bloomberg on a debate stage.
This is breathtaking to watch.
Wait ’til you hear some of the things that have been unearthed about what Bloomberg has said that Democrats and African-Americans are looking the other way, and they’re endorsing Bloomberg. You know why? Because they can be bought. Bloomberg is buying everybody. He’s buying silence. He’s buying support. We’ve never seen anything like this. We’ve never seen this kind of money in politics. Bloomberg has already spent more than entire presidential campaigns go through. He’s bought his way into the Democrat Party debate tomorrow night.
Crazy Bernie is just now finally getting a handle on this and complaining about it, what the DNC and Bloomberg are doing. One of Bernie’s top advisers is a guy named Jeff Weaver, and he was talking to NBC News yesterday. He said, “To change the rules now, in the middle of the game, to accommodate Mike Bloomberg trying to buy his way into the Democrat nomination, that’s wrong. That’s just wrong. That’s the definition of a rigged system.”
Yeah, Bernie, I’m gonna tell you something. You’re gonna be a victim of it twice. (chuckles) It’s amazing how slow on the uptake these people are. Why is Bloomberg running? Bloomberg is so insidiously jealous of Trump (do not doubt me), you can’t understand it and you can’t fathom it. He is so jealous of Trump that he’s willing to spend more than you and I could ever conceive of having, in a bid to unseat Trump. And the Democrats, if they go ahead and they follow through and this guy gets their nomination, you wait.
This is gonna tear that party apart.
It’s gonna destroy everything they’ve ever claimed to be: Pro-African-American, pro-women, pro-gay, ’cause Bloomberg has come out and he’s the biggest misogynist, he’s the biggest racist, and he’s a homophobe — and he’s made no bones about it. There’s video, and there’s audio of the guy demonstrating it and proving it. He’s even joined Obama in the health care parade. Somebody shows up at 95 years of age with prostate cancer? (summarized) “Nope, we’re not gonna spend any money on ya. You’re not worth saving. Here’s a pill. Go away and die.”
He said it, the same thing as Obama. You know, we played that audio I don’t know how many times, Obama’s ABC Primetime special from the White House on beck before it became law, and a woman stands up and said (paraphrased exchange), “Mr. President? Mr. President? My mother is approaching a hundred years of age and she’s sick, but she really wants to live. She really wants to live. She’s got the will to live; she’s very happy. Under your plan, will my mother get health care?”
“Uh, no. (sputtering) Uh, under my plan, uh, uh, uh, the will to live ain’t gonna be a factor. That ain’t gonna matter at all. Uh, we’re gonna have to take a look and none of that. In the case of your mother, we’ll give her a pill and a happy pill. Uh, here’s how you that pill go away and, ’cause this is way it’s gonna be.” I was stunned. I was stunned! In the United States of America, a citizen even had to ask the president, “Is my mother gonna live? Are you gonna allow my mother medical treatment to live?”
Imagine anybody in this country having to ask that of a leader instead of a doctor or instead of other members of the family, and then for the leader who’s asked the question to say, “Nope. Nope. I don’t think will to live matters. We can’t start factoring things like that into medical decisions. I think — I think we’ll give her a pill.” If you don’t remember this, we’ve got the audio of this all coming up. We’ll demo this for you. I mean, it’s just stunning.
So here’s Bloomberg who is literally infiltrating the Democrat Party and is turning it upside down, poisoning it. He is single-handedly doing it. If they go to the mat defending him, if they nominate him, if they do whatever they can to overcome the opposition research that’s sure to come on this guy — if they try to wave away the anti-women comments within the anti-black comments, the anti-whatever comments, anti-gay comments, if they try to wave that away — what’s that gonna mean for their party?
Some of you say, “It won’t mean anything, Rush, because hypocrisy never sticks to ’em.” Yeah, that’s true, and I’ve even said that myself. But this is gonna be different. See, I think the left, the Democrats are so shaken by what Trump did that I think they’re looking at Bloomberg as, “Hey, it doesn’t matter. Trump… We all know the Access Hollywood video. We all know what Trump said when he came down the escalator on June 15 to announce his candidacy.
“If that guy can get elected, then Bloomberg certainly can.” So I think the Democrats are looking and misunderstanding how Trump got elected. They’re misunderstanding how Trump built the bond he has with his supporters and thinking anybody can do it, and all it takes is to be outrageous. I mean, this is why they thought Avenatti was gonna be a viable candidate. These people are so out of it, it is stunning. The party of the little guy (supposedly) is so out of it.
Even Michael Barone has a piece here in the New York Post, “Interlopers Poised to Take Control of Democrat Party Like Trump Took the GOP.” This is not like how Trump took the GOP. Trump didn’t come in and take over the GOP by turning Republicanism upside down like Bloomberg is doing. Trump ran on (whether he knew it or not) a basically conservative agenda, ideas that were solidly backed by a whole slew of Republican base voters who had been marginalized, who had been lied to, who had been taken for granted for years by the party and its establishment.
This is not the situation with the Democrats. What Bloomberg is doing is not tapping into some misrepresented or lied-to element of the Democrat base. They have driven away… The Democrat Party has driven away the sane people in their party, and they’re left with a bunch of ill-educated, uneducated, unemployable anarchists who are obsessed with pessimism and the apocalypse. They have no God in their lives, for the most part, so they’re wandering aimlessly looking for something meaningful in politics.
So they glom on to veganism or they glom onto climate change or some such thing. There isn’t any comparison to what’s happening in the Democrat Party in this primary and Trump and the Republican Party in 2016. Trump has backed up his ideas with action. He has implemented them in the form of his agenda with good results. Democrats have not done that.
And this is not even about an agenda. The Democrats are so discombobulated, it doesn’t matter. They’ll nominate anybody they think can beat Trump, and then deal with what they’ve done later. But there’s no set of ideas propelling any of this. In the case of Bloomberg, it’s jealousy and rage. In the case of Democrats, it’s anger and frustration that they haven’t been able to get rid of Trump.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Well, here’s an example. I got emails in the break. “Wuh wuh wuh what do you mean? What’s Bloomberg doing, Rush?” Look, I’m gonna detail as the program unfolds. Let me give you a brief synopsis. As we said yesterday, Bloomberg says that farming is for simpletons, that anybody can farm, that he could teach anybody to be a farmer inside of five minutes. By the way, Mike Pence had a great reply to that using a wonderful commentary by Paul Harvey from 1978 called, “God Made a Farmer.”
We’ll have that coming up too. Bloomberg has echoed Obama: The elderly should not get medical care. Give ’em a pill, give ’em a happy pill, and send ’em on their way. There’s evidence Bloomberg told an employee — a woman, a female employee — to “kill it” when she announced to him she was pregnant. He said, “Kill it.” He didn’t say, “Get an abortion.” He said, “Kill it. I don’t have time for these distractions. If you want to work here, kill it.”
He’s also said that black and Hispanic males “don’t know how to behave” at jobs. All this is on videotape. In August 2011, “Bloomberg said ‘enormous cohorts’ of young black and Latino men ‘don’t know how to behave in the workplace…'” Not to mention saying (summarized), “If you think there’s a crime that’s happened somewhere, guaranteed a young black male 18 to 26 did it. That’s where you go to find the perp.”
This is being said as a Democrat, folks.
That’s the point.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Let’s start on the audio sound bites here. This will be a good way to get into the Bloomberg audio. Now, I want to explain that while you may have heard the Bloomberg audio, you haven’t heard my take on it, and while you may have seen it (the video), you haven’t seen or heard my take on it, which I guarantee you is gonna be unique and unlike anywhere else you might be watching or reading. It is utterly fascinating to me what the Democrat Party is doing.
You know, in fact, there’s another way of looking at this. You had Obama, who has talked about most Americans as bitter clingers, and then you had Hillary talking about the same group of people as a basket of deplorables. The bottom line is that the Democrat Party, the so-called champion of little guy, actually resents the little guy. The Democrat Party actually makes fun of and impugns the people that make this country work.
Yet a decent percentage of those people turn around and vote Democrat every chance they get, and Bloomberg’s coming along and basically echoing these sentiments, only in stronger language and from years and years and years ago. Nobody reported it when it happened because Bloomberg buys everybody off, including media and including staff. But I want to start here reminding you what Bloomberg talked about yesterday on farmers, or what was revealed that he had said. He was at Oxford University 2016.
He said, “I could teach anybody … to be a farmer,” inside of five minutes. “You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn.” In fact, grab sound bite number 4. I cited Victor Davis Hanson yesterday as evidence of the kind of genius and intelligence it takes to be a farmer today. He was on with Tucker Carlson last night, who said, “What do you make about these remarks from Michael Bloomberg” about how easy and simpleton-like it is to be a farmer?
HANSON: The idea that, ancient or modern, you drop the seed in the ground and presto, corn sprouted is ridiculous. Farmers then and now deal with weather, they deal with climate, they deal with soil chemistry, they deal with pests, they deal with man, they deal with market, they deal with government. It requires the most skillsets of any profession in the world. Today’s farmers, they use GPS, computers. The most brilliant people I’ve met in the world… I lived on this farm where I’m speaking today and I had a world of academics. The people that I knew that made it in farming were so much brighter, so much more skilled than the people who were tenured professors.
RUSH: Now, the interesting thing is people across the country are learning of Bloomberg’s comments. We don’t know how widespread it is. Some in the Drive-By Media are not really going to town on Bloomberg yet because, remember, he owns them. You can’t comprehend the amount of money this guy has spent on silencing criticism, and it’s been one of his modus operandi for 15 years. He’s got the money to do it.
He lavishes it on people to keep ’em quiet, and that’s why there really hasn’t been any serious opposition research. But now it’s gonna trickle out. It probably is gonna explode. and people across the country are gonna be privy to this. They’re gonna hear it, and the Democrats are not gonna take that into account. They’re gonna think it won’t matter because any problem can be purchased. Now, Mike Pence responded to Bloomberg’s insults of farmers by tweeting out a Super Bowl commercial that ran in the second half of the game in 2013. It was a Dodge Ram truck commercial narrated by Paul Harvey, and here is how that sounded…
HARVEY: And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God made a farmer. God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper and then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.” So God made a farmer. … I need somebody who can shape an ax handle from a persimmon sprout, shoe a horse with a hunk of car tire, who can make harness out of haywire, feed sacks and shoe scraps. And who, planting time and harvest season, will finish his forty-hour week by Tuesday noon, then, pain’n from ‘tractor back,’ put in another seventy-two hours.” So God made a farmer. … “Somebody who’d bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life ‘doing what dad does.'” So God made a farmer.
RUSH: Paul Harvey from 1978. That was actually used in the 2013 Super Bowl as part of a Dodge Ram truck commercial as the narration for the video of that commercial. Pence tweeted that yesterday with no comment in response to Bloomberg, and what everybody in the Democrat Party misses is farming is… They think, first, it’s as only 2% of the population, so it doesn’t matter. You could lose all 2% of farmers and not hurt your electoral chances. Farmers fit the Deliverance model that the left and Democrats look at Southerners as.
What they miss is how this resonates not just with the 2% of farmers, but with the vast majority of people in this country who have abject appreciation, understanding for everybody whose work makes life easier — and they don’t cotton to people like this being insulting, and the Democrats are just totally oblivious to this. The very idea that they are embracing a guy who has made repeated insulting comments about the very constituents the Democrat Party claims to champion is an indication of how out of sorts Donald Trump has made them, has rendered them.
They are so discombobulated, they’re abandoning their roots. They are abandoning their own base of voters. They are allowing somebody who hasn’t even been a Democrat when he’s sought elective office, to come in and literally buy their nomination — and they are excited by it. One of the many death knells: Hollywood, all of a sudden, is expressing their admiration and love for Bloomberg, and you know what that is. That’s simply this phenomenon known as people sidling up to the rich no matter what.
It’s something about the rich. People will overlook every other characteristic bad or good about them if they’ve got money. I guess on the pretense of somehow the rich are gonna give you them money, and yet the Democrat Party is the party that says trickle-down doesn’t work because the rich are a bunch selfish SOBs. And yet here they are sidling up to the richest guy that’s ever tried to buy political office. Here’s Bloomberg. This is February 2011, New York City. Michael Bloomberg, the mayor, Republican, visiting a family sitting shiva on the loss of a family member.
BLOOMBERG: At the rare we’re going, health care is gonna bankrupt us. We’ve got to sit here and say which things we’re gonna do and which things we’re not. You show up with prostate cancer; you’re 95 years old. We should say, “Go and enjoy. Have an ice cream. Lead a long life. There’s no cure, and you can’t do anything.” Society’s not willing to do that yet.
RUSH: “Society’s not willing to do that yet,” but it damn well ought to be willing! He’s talking to a family sitting shiva, a Jewish family mourning the loss of a family member! He goes in there and tells them (summarized), “Yeah, we gotta sit here and say which things we’re gonna do and which things we’re not. You show up with prostate cancer; you’re 95. We should say, ‘Go and enjoy. Have a nice life as long as you can. Get outta here. There’s no cure, and we’re not curing anything.’ For a young person, we would do something.”
He said, “But society’s not there yet.” No, but that’s where he wants to take us, and it’s no different than Barack Obama. Let’s go back to June 24th, 2009. This is the ABC Primetime special, questions for the president, prescription for America. This was ABC News helping to promote Obamacare, June 24, 2009. It’s Obama’s first year in orifice. Obamacare didn’t become law ’til the end of 2010, and there is an audience member named Jane Sturm, and she stood up with a question. She said, “My mother is now over 105, but at 100, the doctor said to her ‘I can’t do anything more unless you have a pacemaker,’ and I said, ‘Go for it.’
“She said, ‘Go for it.’ But the specialist said, ‘No, she’s too old.’ When the other specialist saw her, saw her joy of life, so on, he said, ‘I’m gonna go for it.’ That was over five years ago. My question to you, Mr. President, outside the medical criteria for prolonging life for somebody who’s elderly, is there any consideration that can be given for a certain spirit, a certain joy of living, a will to live, quality of life, or is it just a medical cutoff at a certain age with your health care plan?”
OBAMA: I don’t think that we can make judgments based on people’s “spirit.” That’d be a pretty subjective decision to be making. I think we have to have rules that say that we are gonna provide good quality care for all people. End-of-life care is one of the most difficult sets of decisions that we’re gonna have to make. But understand that those decisions are already being made in one way or another. If they’re not being made under Medicare and Medicaid, they’re being made by private insurers. At least we can let doctors know and your mom know that, you know what, maybe this isn’t gonna help. Maybe you’re better off not having the surgery, but taking the painkiller.
RUSH: That’s your Democrat Party, folks. These are the people that have claimed to have all of the love and compassion for their fellow citizens, for their fellow man, and they nominated Obama. He got elected, and they passed his health care plan with him saying things like this. So don’t be surprised if they don’t hold any of this Bloomberg stuff against him. I guarantee you they’re not. I guarantee you African-American politicians are gonna look the other way at every racist comment Bloomberg’s ever made.
Women in the Democrat Party are gonna look the other way at every misogynist, anti-woman comment he’s ever made, because they’re a bunch of phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller hypocrites who are motivated by only one thing, and it’s got nothing to do with you or this country being better or improved. They are motivated by their hatred for Donald Trump and their desire to get rid of him, and they will pay anybody anything and suffer anything if somebody can come along, in their opinion, and beat Trump — and that’s what we’re up against.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: You know the name Doug Schoen. Doug Schoen was a Clinton pollster back in the day. He’s been a commentator at Fox News for the longest time, and he’s been absent Fox News for a while, and the reason for that is he has been hired by Doomberg. He’s a pollster for Doomberg. Doomberg is hiring people like you can’t believe. He’s hiring every potential critic and putting them on the payroll. He’s donating to their charities.
I’m telling you, folks, you’ve never seen anything like this. We haven’t. You think the Kennedys were bad? This guy is making the Kennedys look like Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol. All right. So here’s Doug Schoen. This was, I guess, this afternoon on Fox Business Channel, Neil Cavuto’s Coast to Coast show. Question: “Doug, when you hear stuff like these old tapes of Mayor Bloomberg coming out almost like a Pez dispenser, do you just say, ‘Oh, boy, I have a tough day today’?” These are all the videos of what he’s saying about women, what he’s saying about African-Americans and Hispanics, what he’s saying about abortion, all of this stuff — and here’s Doug Schoen’s answer to it.
SCHOEN: Opponents across the board are doing everything they can to hit Mike. Some of what is being released is taken out of context. Some of it is a straightforward assessment, analysis of difficult problems — and some of it, like his advocacy of stop-and-frisk, he has repudiated. He’s apologized for it. You know, I don’t think the voters sit the way we do, parsing every release of every tape, trying to judge what he said 10 years ago in the context of today.
RUSH: I think that’s, at this stage, entirely true. Now, I’d love to be wrong. You can gauge public opinion in a number of different ways, and I just don’t think it’s gonna matter to Democrat voters. I don’t think any of this is gonna matter. They’re a bunch of hypocrites from the get-go. They always have been, and the stuff that Bloomberg is saying here is what most of them believe anyway. That’s the dirty little secret about all this.
Bloomberg is not saying things that are really counter to what the Democrats believe. This is what they say. This is what they believe. They have just never been honestly reported on. So within the Democrat voter base, this isn’t causing any kind of a stir. Plus, it isn’t being widely disseminated in the first place. The Drive-By Media are not playing a lot of these videos. So how many Democrat voters even know?
So here’s Laurie, Apple Valley, California, we start on the phones. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. Good afternoon. Kind of a change in your topic that you were talking about. But as far as agriculture goes, I think Bloomberg has really alienated a lot of Democrats. The USDA (chuckles) has got a lot of people that have spent a lot of time in college and the NRCS, they’re all Democrats. And for him to be so condescending about how our heartland provides for our country is pretty unbelievable.
RUSH: Well, it is. But are you seeing this reaction, this negative reaction to what Bloomberg has said, or are you just thinking that it’s naturally gonna occur?
CALLER: My family lives in Nebraska, and they’ve all expressed the condescension (sic) about his comments. I have family in Kentucky, and they’ve all expressed displeasure about, you know, how he’s basically been so condescending to what is… That’s what supports our country. How do you go into your freezer and you open up a bag of frozen corn? That didn’t just happen.
RUSH: Well, I understand. That’s the point. He belittles it. He ridicules it. Most Democrats do, Laurie. Most Democrats think farmers are hicks. Most Democrats think farmers are a bunch of hayseed — except Democrat farmers, of course. They think most farmers live and work in the dirt (that’s very unsophisticated) and they think most farmers are contributing to climate change and global warming ’cause they’re not doing it the right way. The Democrat Party is one of the most misunderstood hate groups in this country today.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, I’m gonna get back. Let’s see. Audio sound bite… I made the point in the previous hour talking about Bloomberg that the things that he is saying — and just to review, I’m gonna give you… This is just a synopsis some of the things: Farmers are simpletons; he can teach anybody to do it. (impression) “The elderly? Nah. Not gonna give you medical care. It’s not worth it. You’re old. You’re gonna die. Get out of our way. We’ll give medical care to the young.” A female employee goes to Bloomberg and says, “I’m pregnant.” He says, “Kill it! If you want to keep working here, kill it,” meaning abort it.
He said, “Kill it.” Black and Hispanic males “don’t know how to behave” at jobs. On stop-and-frisk, he said (summarized), “Look, in New York City, if there is a crime committed, the odds are it’s by a 16- to 28-year-old African-American or Latino male. So that’s where you need to go to find the perp.” Now, some may say, “Well, Rush, what do you mean? There’s nothing wrong with. That’s what the statistics.” Yeah, but this guy’s running as a Democrat. Democrats don’t talk this way.
Democrats defend those people. This guy is turning the Democrat Party upside down. This guy is turning the Democrat Party into pretzels, as they defend this guy, and that’s why I want to give you some audio evidence. Last night on Laura Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle on the Fox News Channel, she’s talking to civil rights attorney Leo Terrell. He’s African-American.
Ingraham said, “Michael Bloomberg’s 2011 comments that young African-American men ‘don’t know how to find jobs,’ not knowing ‘how to behave in the workplace.’ Leo, these are factual assertions he’s making. If he apologizes for that, what is he exactly apologizing for? That he had wrong research? I’m not sure what he would apologize for. How would he do that, actually?”
TERRELL: Let me very, very clear. I’m a civil rights attorney for 30 years. I fight against racism, and I — unlike Donald Trump, I — accept Mike Bloomberg’s apology. And it will not be a stumbling block, the stop-and-frisk. And, by the way — fair and balanced — Donald Trump supported stop-and-frisk and he never apologized. Mike Bloomberg apologized for it. Mike Bloomberg is stating it. He’s gone on apology tours towards blacks, and they have accepted it. Blacks believe Mike Bloomberg is being sincere in his apology.
RUSH: Why? Why? Because he’s buying it, folks! He’s buying these apologies, plus he’s a Democrat, so he gets a pass for not meaning it in the first place. His apology is allowed to cleanse him with these hypocrites, these very hypocrites. And if Trump apologized, they wouldn’t allow him to get away with it. That’s why Trump doesn’t apologize as a matter of philosophy. Trump’s attitude is you never apologize. Never! At no time do you ever apologize.
But even if he did, these same people, “He doesn’t mean it. He doesn’t mean it. He’s just trying to lessen the negative reaction. He doesn’t mean it.” That’s what they would say. But with Bloomberg, he can go out and he can say more vile, disgusting, racist stuff than anything they could ever accuse conservatives of saying or even thinking, and he’ll get a pass because he’s a Democrat, and he’s apologized. But, more importantly, he’s paying people off.
These nobody who’s paid people off like this guy. Here’s another one. Gregory Meeks, Democrat, New York, CNN yesterday. Question: “You have endorsed Michael Bloomberg. There were questions about stop and frisk, which he apologized for before he started his campaign. Now we’re seeing comments again which have come up before, the comments again have been attributed to him, things he was saying in the workplace. Does any of that give you pause?”
MEEKS: I’m one of the few people that was here during the 12 years that Bloomberg was the mayor. I clearly did not agree with his stop-and-frisk policy. I did not support him when he was running all three times. But I’ve listened to him; I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Sometimes where a person spends their money tells you where they are. In fact, I was a kid, we had this saying, “Put your money where your mouth is.” I looked to see who was fighting the NRA; looked to see where he spent his money in reference to health care, trying to close (sic) obesity; get folks off of cigarettes, to be healthy. Mike Bloomberg put his money there. He’s put his money where his mouth is.
RUSH: See? He’s buying everything, folks. (impression) “He put his money here! He bought of… I don’t have to worry about his racist comments ’cause he apologized for it, and he buying off anybody else. I don’t have to be concerned about it.” Gregory Meeks. Yeah, since all he has to do is be against guns and you can do anything. If he comes out against or for abortion, they’ll allow him to be, say, and do anything he wants.
But I still find it fascinating that this could very well, in the long term, corrupt a lifetime of Democrat Party foundational policy/beliefs, as they are willing to overlook the very things they say they oppose, the very things they say they are steadfastly against. They welcome this guy in. In fact, here’s Jim Messina. Jim Messina is former… I think he is a Clintonite. He was on CNN today. The cohost is Poppy Harlow. He’s Obama. Sorry. He’s an Obama campaign manager, Messina. Question: “Joe Biden’s decline of 20 points among Africans in terms of national polling. Why do you think his vision for America, the vision that he crafted and cultivated for so many years with President Obama isn’t resonating right now?”
MESSINA: I think the reason they’ve gone down is because Michael Bloomberg is spending tens of millions of dollars advertising to African-American voters in the early states featuring Barack Obama, right? These ads… You know, had one African-American activist from a Super Tuesday state call and say, “Jim, why did Barack Obama endorse Michael Bloomberg?” And I said, “He didn’t. Bloomberg is just running ads all over the place, and that’s why you think this.” And again, money can buy a little bit of love, and that’s the numbers, that Bloomberg is starting to rise with African-Americans.
RUSH: There you have it. If you don’t believe me, listen to Obama’s guy. He’s buying it. By the way, I don’t mean… The kind of buying I’m talking about is not just with ads. He’s buying everything, he’s buying everybody he can. It has been Bloomberg’s modus operandi since he got into politics as mayor of New York City.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This is Queens. This is Sean. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: How you doing, Rush?
RUSH: Good, sir.
CALLER: I got one thing to say. Donald Trump owns hotels and golf courses around the world. The left and the Democrats lit their hair on fire. Bloomberg owns a media empire. Don’t you think the left media in our country would just line up behind his narrative, push out whatever garbage he wanted about the economy, about jobs? We got a serious problem here, Rush. It’s frightening when you think about what could happen if Bloomberg actually became president. What do you think?
RUSH: I think we would have a budding autocrat. We saw evidence of it when he was mayor of New York. I have to confess that I was just stunned at proposal after proposal being readily agreed to by most of the citizens of New York. They’d just step right in line. Proposing a limit on the size of soft drinks? It’s none of his damn business! It’s none of government’s business in any way, shape, manner, or form. He does it, and the citizens of New York doesn’t even protest it. The businesses of New York don’t even protest. They just fall in line with it.
Then he starts talking about limiting the kind of, I think, butter and whatever else that people eat, starts wanting to ban this or that, and the citizens of New York do not oppose any of it. Now, I understand the citizens of New York are a bunch of leftists. They’re wild, extremist left-wing Democrats. But New York is the city where you can do anything! New York is the city that doesn’t sleep. New York was becoming one of the most prohibitively anti-free cities the countries when Bloomberg ran it.
And they sat there like a bunch of acquiescent little farm animals and went right along with it. The guy has a basic misunderstanding of how communism works. So I would be extremely concerned about Bloomberg’s foreign policy. I just don’t think he’s very bright, and I know that cuts against the grain so strongly because most people say, “My gosh, Rush, he’s got more money than you, more money than we got. He can’t be dumb and have that happen.”
Ehhh. I think there’s a lot of these rich people, folks, that when it comes to flat-out common sense are just idiots.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Something else to remember about Bloomberg. You know, he was supposed to be term limited as mayor of New York City after his second term, but he convinced the powers that be to make an exception, and he bought ’em off. He bought off and ended term limits, got a third term. And guess what? This stupid new mayor they’ve got, de Blasio, he’s not getting the exception.
Bloomberg purchased — I don’t care what anybody thinks — he purchased an exception to give him a third term after being term limited after two terms. De Blasio is not getting the exception. He’s gonna be term limited after two terms. I’ve mentioned about Bloomberg and how he so grossly, grossly misrepresents and misstates the government of China, the communist government, talks about how the leader of China has to serve his constituents to keep ’em happy.
The fact of the matter is there’s an article at The Intercept website from a reporterette says that Bloomberg tried to destroy her when she reported on how he kowtows to the ChiComs to stay on their good side. Bloomberg News, according to this infobabe at The Intercept, Bloomberg News would routinely kill negative stories about China and the Chinese government. And when this infobabe reported this, she claims that Bloomberg tried to destroy her.
The article: “When Bloomberg News’s Reporting on China Was Challenged, Bloomberg Tried to Ruin Me for Speaking Out.” The fact of the matter is that Bloomberg is very “dependent on the vast China market for its business,” Bloomberg News. And this reporter says that its lawyers, Bloomberg lawyers, “threatened to devastate my family financially if I didn’t sign an NDA silencing me about how Bloomberg News killed a story critical of Chinese Communist Party leaders.”
Now, this a story in The Intercept. I don’t doubt it. I don’t doubt it at all, folks.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Bill on the Upper West Side, Manhattan. Great to have you, sir. I’m glad you waited. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Good afternoon, and God bless you, and I really mean that. Three quick things to drag us back to Bloomberg. The first is, as a lifelong New Yorker, I’m not a farmer, I don’t know any farmers, but I’m so incensed by his remarks that I intend to donate some money to the future farmers of America.
RUSH: Ha-ha. They’ll love you.
CALLER: The second thing I know from the inside. My synagogue used to donate food that was left over from collations every week to a certain senior center. They were strong-armed by Bloomberg not to take that food because it didn’t meet the Bloomberg nutritional profile for sodium. So apparently they would rather let these seniors go hungry than get this food that might have been a little high on sodium. I don’t even know. That’s arguable.
And my third point — and it was interesting because the New York Times had reported it — is that sometime in 2006 Bloomberg was visiting the city’s office in Albany. New York City maintains a lobbying office in Albany, and he noticed out of the corner of his eye on someone’s computer screen that this guy was playing Solitaire. So Bloomberg managed to get this guy fired. No warning, nothing, just got him fired, which is sort of hard to do, but he did. And I thought that was just so petty and it just sort of sums up everything about Bloomberg.
RUSH: Well, he is an autocrat. It’s not a term associated with him, but it’s exactly what he is. Let me make sure I understand. Your synagogue donates unused food for charitable purposes, and he got in the way of it, claiming the food you were donating had too much salt in it and so it wasn’t permitted to be donated?
CALLER: Yes, because apparently that senior center was also getting money from the city, so it had to subscribe to the city’s nutritional standards from that point on.
RUSH: Why would he even care? These are people —
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: — that are obviously already poverty stricken. What could he possibly care for?
CALLER: I don’t know. But it was written up in the New York Post. In fact, I’m looking at it right now. March 19th, 2012.
RUSH: All right. Let me ask you this. You’re Upper West Side all your life. You were Bloomberg three terms mayor. Do you think any of this stuff’s gonna matter? Do you think that it’s gonna have any effect on whether he gets the Democrat Party nomination or not?
CALLER: Well, I really don’t know because his money is just, you know, like legendary. I don’t know. I would hope that some of this breaks through to people’s consciousness and they will torpedo him for it.
RUSH: Well, what about Mayor Pete and what about Amy Klobuchar? What about Crazy Bernie? Isn’t it kind of up to them? I mean, they are the direct-in-line opponents of Bloomberg. Aren’t they gonna have some kind of reaction to this at some point?
CALLER: I certainly hope so. And I have better things to do with my time, but I certainly will be watching that debate tomorrow night to see how they all start to savage him.
RUSH: If they do — he could buy any of them off, is the thing. And I’m telling you, I’m gonna warn you Bernie voters again, Bernie’s already been shown that he’s not a fighter and that he could be bought. Hillary bought him off 2016, bought his silence after it was clear and obvious that the primary was rigged, basically gave him enough money to get another house wherever he wanted it. You wait.
Given what the Democrats believe, the Democrats believe — and there’s a story here that I touched on at the top of the hour, that this is nothing more than what Trump did to the Republican Party. Bloomberg is the Trump to the Democrat Party in 2020. And they’re drawing this comparison. And they’re dead wrong about it. There is no comparison to how Trump came in and won the Republican nomination to how Bloomberg is trying to do it.
But the way the Democrats look at it is this. They think Trump is a walking disaster, that he got away with a lot of things that normal politicians would have been destroyed by. So they think, well, it must not matter anymore. We don’t need to follow the old political rules. So here comes Bloomberg, who has said all of these things in the past, documented on videotape, that fly in the face of what Democrats believe, but they think in the era of Trump it doesn’t matter anymore.
I’m telling you, they are so out of sorts, discombobulated by Trump and their inability to get rid of him that they are resorting to accepting anybody and anything in their race who they think might be able to beat him, no matter what this guy might end up doing to their party. That’s why it’s fascinating for me to watch. Plus, it’s my job, man.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, here is the audio sound bite that I talked about prior to the previous hour ending. This is the infobabe at CNN, Brianna Keilar, and she’s talking to Bloomberg communication director Jason Schechter. She said, “How is Mayor Bloomberg gonna respond to candidates and others who are increasingly gonna call on him to release women who have sued him from nondisclosure agreements?” He’s been sued by a lot of women. He is…
Folks, this guy is a misogynist like you can’t believe. He insults women, he tells we go to women to “kill it” if they want to stay working for him, meaning go get an abortion, and many of these women — there are many of them — they had to sign NDAs after he’s paid them off. And that’s what she’s asking, “When is Bloomberg gonna respond to candidates who are increasingly gonna call on him to release these women who he has made sign NDAs?”
SCHECTER: He’s going to talk about the work that his foundation has done around the world to provide access to reproductive services, make sure that women have the right to choose. The knives come out. The opposition research drops — and that’s fine, by the way. It is your job to cover that; it is our job to respond to that. But what we hear from voters on the ground is very different.
KEILAR: But why doesn’t he release these women from NDAs?
SCHECTER: He has — he has said that NDAs are agreements between two parties! They are confidential agreements. That’s not the point, though, and we think what voters care about ultimately is: What is his track record? His track record is all about elevating women in the workplace.
KEILAR: I mean, I —
SCHECTER: He supports Planned Parenthood. He’s one of the biggest supporters of Planned Parenthood. That’s what we think, ultimately, that voters care about.
RUSH: And that’s how you do it. You donate money to Planned Parenthood, you talk about funding abortion as often as you can, and you tame women in the media who want to come after you. That’s the total answer. “Well, he’s gonna talk about the work that his foundation’s done around the world to provide access to abortion — ah, reproductive services. Sorry.”
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Westchester, Ohio. This is J.R., great to have you on the program. Hi.
CALLER: Hi. Mega dittos.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: I was just calling because Bloomberg has paid internet influence — I’m so nervous — he’s paid them to create memes for him to —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — make him more popular. And now all of a sudden he’s not in the polls at all, and he gets bumped up to second overnight right before a debate. It just makes it seem like perhaps he’s paying internet, you know, robot farms to influence the polls.
RUSH: Well, that can clearly happen. We here at the EIB Network have been the victim of those bots. We identified the people behind them and were able to shut it down. But there’s no question they exist, and there’s no question they can be purchased. She’s talking about the Marist poll. And out of nowhere Doomberg shows up in second place behind Crazy Bernie at 19%.
And that, plus a couple of other changes in midstream by the Democrat National Committee, got him on the debate stage tomorrow night. Had there not been these middle-of-the-stream changes in the rules, Bloomberg would not be on that debate stage tomorrow night. He would not yet have qualified because he doesn’t have a lot of donors, he is his primary donor. That’s number one. And in polling data is something. And he’s vaulted to 19% here.
You know, I’m wondering, okay, what do Mayor Pete and Biden, Plugs, Klobuchar, these people, Crazy Bernie, what are they gonna do about this? They’ve gotta do something about it because they are the direct-line opposition now.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Nancy in Lakewood, Ohio, great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I’ll tell you why I called. I just had to call, because when I heard Bloomberg smash the farmers… I’m an old farm kid, and I started working when I was 7 years old, and what I learned on the farm? I learned how to work! I learned how to work hard, be responsible, take care of the land, respect the animals — and that taught me to be a doggone good citizen, and I was ticked with what Bloomberg said.
RUSH: Yeah. You know, the stereotypes that the left has of us are tiresome, and they are worn out. They are mean-spirited and dispiriting, and the idea that anybody that has not been to an Ivy League school or a major institution of higher learning — and, by the way, this is something Bloomberg doesn’t even realize. There are entire universities devoted to agriculture, and there are people that go to these schools and graduate, become expert farmers. You’re exactly right.
You have to know a lot to be a farmer. You have to be able to learn a lot. You know, there’s an old trick the Soviet Union used to pull. One of the differences in communism and everything else is that communism says, “There is no God. There is no God, there’s no Jesus Christ, there’s no Allah, there’s no nothing but the state. The state is it,” and the way they would the indoctrinate kids in any community…
They do it in China to this day. They still do it in parts of Russia, the Soviet Union. They would get a plant. Call it “the Bloomberg Plant,” Bloomberg 1, Bloomberg 2. They’d get any kind of plant whatsoever, and they would put it in a pot with soil, and they would say, “This is the God plant,” and they would set it aside over here, and then this is our plant. This is the state’s plant,” and every day, they would water and care for the state’s plant. They let the God plant go unattended. Well, what do you think happened?
The God plant died. It never got any water. It never got any care. But the state plant prospered. It grew, it blossomed, all these wonderful things. So little kids were taught that God doesn’t exist. The plant depending God died. The plant that the state watered and fed and took care of prospered — and this is how they indoctrinated people. This is a modern-day version of what the left is attempting to persuade as many people as they can of, that God doesn’t exist and that people who believe in God are somehow kooky and oddball and weird — and they happen to be farmers.
What do farmers do? They go to church. Farmers pray for rain. Farmers pray for this. They do all of these things, and these leftists have these stereotypical attitudes and views toward people of the soil, people of the dirt. It used to be… This is the fascinating thing. It used to be that those were the people the Democrat Party considered its number one constituents. The farm bill every year was a Democrat Party gold mine, not to mention the fact that farmers and their constituents were considered the little guy.
Now the Democrats have abandoned them left and right on the basis that there’s no way a farmer can be an elitist. There’s no way a farmer can be smart. There’s no way a farmer can in any way understand the sophistication of government policy, liberalism, and this kind of thing. Plus, farmers, by definition, are pretty self-reliant — and that makes them an enemy of the Democrats and the American left as well.