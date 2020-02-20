My Cancer Conundrum

RUSH: Now, I checked the email during the break, and a number of you have asked why I haven’t provided an update on treatment. Folks, this is a tricky answer because there’s two sides to this. One of the things that I have learned in the short period of time since I’ve been diagnosed is, if you’re not careful, this disease can take over your life. It can take over everybody in your family’s life and it becomes all consuming, which I don’t think is good. I’m trying to avoid that happening.
I don’t want every day to become scans, blood draws, notes, records, phone calls to doctors, and this kind of thing. I’m doing what’s been prescribed. So far, it’s working. I really, I really believe… I’m running a risk saying this, but I really, really… (chuckles) I really believe all of your prayers are having an impact. I cannot tell you how good I feel. The other side of this is that other people think that it could be inspirational for those also suffering from the diagnosis or from cancer in their own ways, and that’s true too.
So I’m caught in the middle. I don’t want to live it. I don’t want to. I don’t want it to overtake my life. It’s a big enough part of it as it is now, as it must be. But I don’t want to spend so much time on it. I don’t want to keep everybody updated every day. It’s just… (sigh) I’m just not comfortable talking about myself. I’m happier thanking everybody for all their ongoing support; then the other side of it is, I know full well how inspiring it can be.
Alex Trebek is inspiring a lot of people, according to a story in the New York Post today. So, to me, it’s about finding a happy, a proper balance here. ‘Cause I guarantee you, you could get sick and tired of me talking about it if I did, and if I answered as many questions about it as people are getting. So bear with me through all this, and I guarantee you: You will not end up being uninformed.