The Rare Heart and Character of the Donald Trump I Know

RUSH: I’ve had people send me emails, “Would you expand what you mean by the Democrats don’t have anybody that can go toe-to-toe with Trump?” Folks, to accurately define what I mean by this and explain it, I would have to offer you some things I can’t right now, some details on the entire day that led to Kathryn and I going to Congress, the House chamber for the State of the Union address. Let me see if I can try, though.
And I’m talking strictly about personality. I’m talking about depth of character and heart, confidence. An aura and an attitude that anything can be done, that anything can happen and that there’s no openness for anybody being negative about anything. It’s a personality trait. It’s a character trait.
And what is ironic about it is that people who only have formed an opinion of Trump based on criticism he gets in the media, when you tell them he has depth of character and heart, you lose ’em. They think the last thing Trump has is character. They think he’s totally devoid. They think he’s brusque and he’s an ogre. This is the public image of him that the media has trumpeted since he first got in the race in 2015.
But when you get to know him personally, and I mean really get to know him, and you encounter the can-do, will-do, there’s no way we can be stopped personality, then you realize how rare it is. If there’s any self-doubt in Donald Trump, he will never portray it, unless he’s joking about something. And even when he’s joking, he’s serious. He is somebody that doesn’t take “no” for an answer, but never manipulates you and never commands and never demands.
You end up doing what he wants even when you think you can’t. But not because you have been intimidated or made afraid. It’s hard to describe. All I can tell you is that the Democrats don’t have anybody — and the Republicans don’t, either, right now — there isn’t anybody that can match up or compete with these human characters and personality traits that Donald Trump has.
But I’m still not — I haven’t zeroed in on it, and it would be easy if I could give you some details that I don’t have permission to share yet about that day. But if I were able, you would not have any questions about what I’m talking about. So do your best to believe what I’m telling you here. It’s a rare, rare personality and character that Donald Trump has, and there aren’t very many people who could compete with it anyway.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Look, folks — I mean, what a great way to sum it up — Trump is just can-do. He’s positive. He exudes confidence and leadership, has no self-doubt, does not let you have any self-doubt, will not tolerate you thinking you can’t do something if he wants you to do it. I’ll just give you one example, and this is sort of out of context, and it’s not gonna be fully explanatory. But on that day, we had no business being able to make it to Washington on the day of the State of the Union. We didn’t have any clothes.
My transportation was not available. Doctors… I had a crucial surgical procedure at 5 p.m. that day. There was no way. There no way under the sun I had any business being in Washington that night. I tried to tell the president this, and he agreed with me. “Oh, yeah, your health comes first. There’s no question. Look, I’ve cleared you into Reagan National. My guys are gonna meet you. They’re gonna bring you right here to the White House.
“If you need a tailor to fix the jacket, we got somebody here. Don’t worry about it! I understand your health has to come first.” What do you say to that? “I’ve cleared you into Reagan National. My guys are gonna bring you here to the White House. If you need somebody to fix the jacket, no problem. I understand your health comes first. Can’t you just tell the doctors to do part of it, like, right now, and then let you go later this afternoon?”
“Well, it’s not quite that easy.”
“Well, what’s his name?”
“Um…” (chuckling) And I knew nothing about the medal at this time. I knew nothing about it, and it’s one of the reasons he was so insistent. But the point is, in his world, there was no way it wasn’t happening. No matter what was standing in the way, it was going to happen. No matter what the objection was. No matter how sensible the objection was. No matter how sincere it was. No matter what. But it ends up happening because you want to do it. (laughing) It’s not because you’ve been demanded. It’s not because you have been ordered.
It’s not because you’ve been intimidated or manipulated to show up. It’s hard to describe. All I can tell you is, there are so few people. I understand he’s got the power of the presidency, but even without that he’s this kind of guy, and it’s rare. I can assure you the Democrats — Republicans, either — have nobody. Bloomberg thinks he can do it, and he’s making fool of himself.