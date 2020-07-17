Biden Supporter Asks Why He Should Vote for Trump

RUSH: This is Daniel in Pensacola, Florida. Welcome, sir. I’m glad you called. You’re up first today.
CALLER: Hey. Hey, Rush, how you doing?
RUSH: Just fine, sir, thank you.
CALLER: Awesome. You’ve been eating your veggies; right? Anyway — ha-ha – are you still there?
RUSH: Yeah. I’m here. I’m doing other things. I’m listening while you talk.
CALLER: Okay. Awesome. Yeah. I was calling ’cause I’m planning on voting for Biden in this next upcoming election. My coworkers are Trump supporters. They say that I should be voting for Trump. Anyway, they said I should give you a call so you can convince me otherwise. Convince me.
RUSH: Did you vote for Trump in 2016?
CALLER: I did not, no.
RUSH: You did not. So you’re not actually a Trump supporter abandoning him. Did you vote for Hillary in 2016?
CALLER: I did, yes, sir.
RUSH: So is it safe to say you’re a Democrat? No wrong answer. Don’t misunderstand tone of my voice. I’m just trying to learn a little more about you before I give you my advice.
CALLER: I see. I would not say that not necessarily. I actually am registered Republican. You know, I was raised Republican, stuff like that, but I just sort of been changing, I guess, over the last several years.
RUSH: Okay. So why do you want to vote for Biden? And actually, are you voting for Biden or are you fed up with Trump, just voting against Trump?
CALLER: Yeah, see, it’s more like that. It’s more like I’m not a big fan of Trump’s personality, of his demeanor, the way he talks to people, that kind of thing, and mostly that, but more like I’m voting against Trump, yes.
RUSH: All right. Well, we can’t actually, then, put you in the lost column since you didn’t vote for Trump in 2016. You haven’t ever voted for him.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Here’s what I would say. How old are you? Do you mind telling me that?
CALLER: I’m 27.
RUSH: You’re 27. Okay. So you’re a Millennial. Do you have — and again, don’t misunderstand the tone of these questions. I’m not asking anything in an accusatory way, okay? I’m just generally trying to —
CALLER: Okay. Sure.
RUSH: — learn things. Do you have any desire that the United States of America remain the country that it was founded to be? Do you appreciate the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the individual liberties and freedom enshrined in the Constitution, that the Constitution limits what government can do in terms of infringing individual liberty and freedom? Do you hope that that America goes on and on and on and survives?
CALLER: I’m gonna go with, yes, sir.
RUSH: Okay. Well, that’s good, because I’m gonna tell you honestly, and you probably are gonna find it hard to believe because it’s gonna sound extreme to you, but if the Democrat Party as it’s currently constituted wins the election, it isn’t Biden. Somebody besides Biden’s actually gonna be president. Biden’s just a placeholder. He’s got some mental deficiencies due to age that — he’s a front man for we don’t know who, really.
CALLER: Oh, really?
RUSH: But if they win, you can take a look at the rioting in the streets and the defunding of police and the attempt to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding people, and that’s gonna be the country you will have empowered. The Democrat Party today has been taken over by Marxists and radical leftists who want to do away with the whole concept of individual liberty and freedom.
They’re not interested in debating you about it. They don’t care what you think or anybody else that disagrees with them. They’re gonna force their way, even though they are a minority, they’re gonna force their ways on everybody using the intimidation you see. And the Democrats are gonna help this happen by defunding police departments. Preserving the American way of life is what this election’s all about. If the Democrats win, that’s finished.
CALLER: So you mentioned that you think Biden’s mental health is deteriorating. Do you think that candidates should be required to take some sort of like mental test or something?
RUSH: No. See, this is why you have a functioning press. If we had a genuine journalism oriented media, the American people would know this about Biden. But because the media is the Democrat Party and the media today, the national media — the Washington press corps particularly — is devoted to advancing the Democrat Party agenda. The people that only watch ABC, CBS, NBC, blah, blah, have no idea of Biden’s mental deficiencies.
They’re not reported on; they’re not discussed; examples of them are not aired. So whatever percentage of people that only get their news from the networks, the New York Times, Washington Post, don’t even know. Normally a functioning media would be reporting the truth about both candidates. But in this case, they’re devoted to one thing: destroying Donald Trump. And it sounds like in your mind it’s working on you.
CALLER: (laughing) You might be right.
RUSH: Did you support Bernie, by the way? In the primaries were you a Bernie Sanders guy, by any chance?
CALLER: I’m not against him. I would say for me it didn’t matter. More like, you know, my mind’s just so blue, that kind of thing. It wasn’t like Bernie or Biden, you know, either one I would consider suitable.
RUSH: Daniel, you’re 27 years old.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: And that’s relatively young. And there’s nothing wrong with that. It just means that you haven’t lived long enough to have had time enough to absorb a whole lot of different experiences and acquire a whole lot of knowledge. And again, it’s just a function of age. But I have no reason to lie to you. It does me no good. If I lie, you find out I’ve lied, it just discredits me.
I’m just telling you that if the Democrat Party as it’s currently constituted, as it’s currently campaigning, if it wins, you can kiss good-bye what you think and what you like about the United States. And I’m not exaggerating a bit here. That’s what this election is all about, preserving the American way of life.
It’s not just the Democrats or Republicans and their four-year campaign battles and, you know, Democrats win some and the Republicans win some and they trade power. That’s not what this is. There’s a genuine fear if the Democrats win in November, that it will be the last time, that the Republicans will never, ever win again for a host of reasons. Which would be horrible for the country and horrible for everybody.
Don’t take my word for it. Actually take some time to look into — you want to vote for Biden, forget him; take a look at what he stands for, what the agenda he’s pushing is. It’s the most radical left agenda that we’ve had. Educate yourself on this. Don’t take my word for it. You got plenty of time to do it. You got ’til November 3rd to do this. But don’t do this on the basis of personalities. Do not vote against Trump ’cause you don’t like the way he talks or tweets. It’s about so much more than that. And you owe it to yourself to learn.