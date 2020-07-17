Conrad Black Remains a Beacon of Optimism

RUSH: I also have here another piece by Conrad Black. Conrad Black is along the lines of Victor Davis Hanson. These people tend to be optimists. They tend to look at the current zeitgeist, the spirit of the times, and they’re able to see through them and to wade through all the negativism and ignore it. And Conrad’s piece, which I will pull quote for you today as the program unfolds, is entitled, “Democrats Don’t Have the Winning Hand — Even with the incessant Democratic media effort to terrify the entire population out of its wits over the COVID-19 pandemic, it will no longer be possible to represent Trump as President Chaos.”
He thinks we’re almost on the other side of this, and so does VDH. Victor Davis Hanson believes that we are almost the other side of this, that the Democrats are right there at the border of where the Democrats have blown it. Not yet, but we’re close. I’ll give you an example from Conrad’s piece, a pull quoted.
“Now that the riots have almost stopped, the public can consider how the unjust killing by white policemen of an African-American in Minneapolis on May 25 led so suddenly to the destruction of statues of Columbus, U.S. Grant, Frederick Douglass, and almost of Abraham Lincoln, as well as to the defacing of monuments to American World War II dead.
“As the dust settles on this ghastly episode, the country will have to reflect on the hopeless Democratic municipal satrapies–headed by such allegories of the insolent corruption of incumbency as Mayors Bill de Blasio (New York), Lori Lightfoot (Chicago), Eric Garcetti (Los Angeles), and Muriel Bowser (Washington, D.C.)” He is of the opinion that the vast majority – and it’s a silent one — are gonna conclude that these people are dangerously incompetent, in over their heads, and most importantly, wrong.
And as they reduce police budgets and as they continue to pander to African-American radicals like Black Lives Matter “who are riddled with anti-white racists and Marxist guerrillas and thugs, will their constituencies see the connections between these policies and events? Even with the incessant Democratic media effort to terrify the entire population out of its wits over the COVID-19 pandemic, it will no longer be possible to represent Trump as President Chaos.”
This is a positive outlook based on interpretations of the — this interpretation, by the way, relies on and requires a belief in the intelligence, involvement, and immersion into the story of the American people, of a majority of the American people who, to this day, remain virtuous, who remain moral, and who desperately wish to maintain the American way of life. You gotta believe they’re there, to think what Conrad thinks.
You gotta believe that they’re motivated to vote. You gotta believe that they’re in great numbers and they are going to shock again the country and world on Election Day because the Democrats are already of the opinion that Trump has lost. It’s a replay of 2016 again.