Fox 35 Orlando Uncovers Another Fake COVID-19 Death Claim

RUSH: By the way, Fox 35 in Orlando is back. These people ought to be in the running to win Pulitzers. This is last night, Fox 35, WOFL TV during a report about a guy who died in a motorcycle accident being added to the COVID-19 death statistics. Here’s the Orange County, Florida, health officer, Dr. Raul Pino.
PINO: He died in a motorcycle accident. I mean it’s 100 (background noise) … it does not make any difference if it’s 99 — but the validity that the fact that the individual didn’t have, didn’t die from COVID-19…died in a crash. But you can actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash. So I don’t know the conclusion of that one.
RUSH: Were you able to understand Dr. Raul Pino there? Dr. Raul Pino said: He died in a motorcycle accident. I mean, it’s 100 — doesn’t make any difference if it’s 99, but the validity of the fact that the individual did not, did not die from COVID-19, died in a motorcycle crash, but you can actually argue it could have been COVID-19 that caused him to crash. So I don’t know the conclusion.
What do you mean, it could have been COVID-19 that caused him to crash? Oh, you mean he could have been so upset, he could have been reading about COVID-19 and how bad it is out there and got on his motorcycle, so distracted, he crashed. Therefore, COVID-19’s the reason? The point is that Fox 35 Orlando has uncovered and revealed another example — this is a one-off — of fraudulent claims, people dying because of COVID-19.