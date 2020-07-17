The Most Important Election of Our Lifetimes — Really, This Time

RUSH: That 27-year-old guy that’s gonna vote for Biden, he did not vote for Trump in 2016, is gonna vote for Biden. His friends said, “No, you gotta call Rush and have Rush talk to you about this.” We did. And I don’t know if I got through, but I gave it a shot.
I made it a point not to wag my finger and not to belittle his choice, but to tell him flat-out what’s at stake. And folks, this is the thing. You know, I think a lot of language over the past 15 to 20 years has dulled the senses in that it’s been said of the last eight presidential elections that it’s the most important election in the history of the country or it’s the most important election of our lifetimes. And they’re saying it about this one. But, you know, it may actually be true about this one, but because it’s been said about all previous elections, a lot of people tune that out.
Remember, folks, not everybody is as immersed in all of this as we are. I mean, you’ve seen — what’s that stupid show, Tiger King? You think those people spend anytime at all thinking about this stuff? Ha. Are you kidding me? And then have you had also on Netflix — I forget the title of this thing, but the two series of episodes on Steven Avery and murder in Wisconsin, you think those people are paying serious attention to what’s going on in Washington and politics? Ha-ha-ha. Have you seen Duck Dynasty? Any number of programs that you give us blatant evidence that even if they are paying attention, it ain’t good.
But yet we’re out there saying this is the most important election of our lifetimes. This one probably is. And the reason that I say this — and I’d have to double-check my history on this. And the reason I say that is a lot of people make the mistake of assuming that things that are happening in their lifetimes are happening for the first time, that they’ve never happened. It just happens to be a psychological quirk of humanity.
Everybody believes, for example, that the times they are living in are the worst they’ve ever been, or in some cases the best. A lot of people think that things happening in their lifetimes have never, ever happened before. That’s actually not possible. There isn’t anything happening today that hasn’t happened in one way or another in the past. But I’m trying to think, have we actually had one of the two major political parties running on a Marxist-communist agenda?
Now, I know the communists have launched presidential candidates. But they’ve been in the fringe Communist Party USA, you know, with 15 or 20 votes. And I know that other fringe groups have managed to get people on ballots for the Senate and maybe even the presidency in a few states. So the idea that we’ve had communist candidates before is not new. We have. We’ve had Marxist candidates before. The difference is they were perceived as jokes. They didn’t have a prayer of winning. But now that’s all out the window.
Today this election does in fact feature a Marxist-communist agenda. It is the agenda of Bernie Sanders. That’s the deal. Bernie Sanders goes away, stops contesting for the nomination, gives it to Biden, but his agenda is adopted for the campaign. And it’s based on the fact that the Democrats believe that Twitter is America, that Twitter is a majority of the thinking of this country.
So we’ve never, I don’t think — I’ll have to check — but I don’t think we’ve ever had a presidential election where one of the major contending parties has as its objective to overthrow the Constitution of the United States and to rebuild America into something it was never found to be. That’s what’s at stake in this election. It isn’t about Donald Trump and his personality and his tweeting. It isn’t about Joe Biden and his 47 years in Washington. It’s about who’s really behind Joe Biden.
Joe Biden is a placeholder. Joe Biden is suffering from old-age mental deficiencies that are going to make it impossible for him to carry out presidential duties daily. Now, he’ll appear to be president, but he’s not going to be. Whoever it is behind Biden is anonymous. They’re running, but not running. They’re campaigning, but not campaigning. They don’t have to raise any money. They don’t have to tell you who they are. They don’t have to say what their agenda is.
It’s a free ride to the presidency on the back of Joe Biden, who is totally comfortable with it ’cause he’s excited to be president for the day or two that he will be. Plus he’s a loyal Democrat. Whatever they tell him to say he’s gonna say. Joe Biden is saying things, when they put him on the prompter, that he’s never — whatever you want to believe about Biden, he’s not a Marxist. He never has been. He’s flirted with radical leftism, but he’s not a Marxist.
His real danger is that he’s not, and never has been, that bright. But he’s been a loyal Democrat. He ran the Judiciary Committee when the Democrats owned the Senate. He was in charge of judicial confirmations in that sense. But this election really is a crucial one because it may forever change the way people vote, not just because of COVID-19, but because the Democrat Party does not want to have to run for election year after year after year.
I’ve warned you about this. If you’re the Democrat Party, if you’re the American left or if you’re a Marxist, if you’re a known minority and you have no in debating anybody, you’re not interested in persuading anybody, it’s a waste of time. You’re not seeking approval for what you believe in, you’re not seeking support for what you believe in, not intellectually.
You believe in forcing and being able to force your beliefs and your policies on people via intimidation and fearmongering. You don’t want to have to debate anybody. It’s beneath you. You don’t want to have to win hearts and minds because that’s not how you govern. You govern by force. You govern by overpowering opposition. You delegitimize your opposition. They don’t even exist.
Well, if that’s your mind-set, then what’s the one thing standing in your way? Every two to four years is elections. Elections are the most offensive thing in your life if you are a legitimate Marxist or communist because the people don’t get a choice in how they live and how they’re governed in Marxism and communism. They don’t have a choice. They don’t have a say. The very idea that these Marxists and communists have to run for election in the first place offends the hell out of them.
So I happen to believe and I’m confident that their objective, as soon as they can pull this off, is to eliminate elections. Now, they may not actually eliminate voting, but they’re going to make them pointless. Every election will be like electing Putin. There is no opposition other than faux, fake opposition to make it look like the winner had to compete and overcome opposition.
So I’m not saying that they’re gonna get rid of elections, but they’re going to get rid of meaningful ones. They’re going to get rid of elections that actually count. They’re gonna stack the deck. This is what Marxists and communists do. Folks, they’re not interested — I cannot emphasize this enough. This is why I got so frustrated when I hear Republicans talking about moving across the aisle and showing that we can cooperate and we can work with them and that we can get things done.
They don’t care. They’re not interested in working with anybody that doesn’t agree with them. All they want to do is eliminate opposition. That is, in a nutshell, one of the objectives of Marxism and communism to its survival. No opposition. Just eliminate it. It’s beneath them to have to debate. It’s beneath them to have to battle for people’s hearts and minds because what the people think and want is irrelevant in Marxism and communism.
There is all kinds of racism and sexism and bigotry. There is lack of civil liberties. Marxism and communism, the first thing that happens, people’s freedom is taken from them. If they refuse to have it taken from them, they’re sent to reeducation camps or whatever they would be called here. These are things that we actually face. And I’m not even having to theorize, this is what’s on the streets of America’s blue cities, in America’s blue states. This is who’s marching.
Defund the police department? Are you kidding me? Get rid of the police department? Look at what’s happening in these places that Democrats run with no opposition. You wouldn’t want to live there. In fact, folks, I’ll present something else to you. I have said to you that what is really scary about America in 2020 is there isn’t one thing that unites the people of this county, not a single thing.
In World War II, for example, there was, and that was defending the country from attack. Whatever our political differences were, were put aside. All came together in the name of the flag, in the name of the country, in the name of defeating fascism, Nazism, the Japanese. What is the one thing that unites the people of this country today? There isn’t anything. There isn’t any overlap of commonality.
So the real question is, or a real question, how can we go on this way? How can we continue to have a country that’s united when it isn’t? We are not, right now, the United States of America. We are in name only. If you think as I do, what do you have in common with the people running New York City? What do you have in common with that mayor in Portland? What do you have in common with any of these people that you’re afraid to be who you are in front of?
And we’ve had people call this week, “I’m afraid to let ’em know I’m a Trump supporter. I’m afraid to let ’em know.” You’re afraid of the people you disagree with. You don’t want ’em to know who you are. Don’t tell me that we have things in common. Don’t tell me that there’s things about which we can all come together and rally as one America, because the circumstance doesn’t exist.
So how do we exist as a united country? We don’t. Now, I don’t think there’s gonna be a civil war with declared military type hostilities as there was in the 1860s, but I can see secession coming. I don’t know when. I can see California and New York and the northern half of Illinois splitting up. That would be fun in terms of imagining it ’cause what would happen, if that ever did happen, they wouldn’t be able to support themselves. They would become welfare states. They’d become autocratic tyrannies.
Where would they get what they need? They’d have to get it from the other part of the country that goes to work every day and produces. Anyway, that’s for way down the line. I’m just telling you, this election really does feature aspects and consequences that we haven’t faced before.
Now, some might say that if Hillary had won in 2016, we’d be in the same circumstance. You know, Michael Anton wrote a great piece called, “The Flight 93 Election” that explained what the 2016 election was all about, and I agreed with it wholeheartedly. The Never Trumpers despised Anton. They went out with long knives for the guy. But it was a brilliant, brilliant piece.
Flight 93, of course, was the hijacked terrorist plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, in a field in western Pennsylvania because the passengers took over to save the target, which was Washington, somewhere in Washington. So you could arguably say that if Hillary had won in 2016, it’d a been over, America as we know it. And I don’t think there’s much doubt of that.
Look, we wouldn’t know half of what we know about the coup ’cause there wouldn’t have been a coup because it would have worked. The coup would have succeeded. Hillary would have been elected. The coup was run also during the campaign, don’t forget. We’d a never gotten to the bottom of it.
Now it will be four years later, and name for me a Republican candidate out there that you can see getting behind as much as you can Trump. Name a Republican candidate that’s gonna have 96, 98% loyal support among voters as Trump has. I don’t know that that Republican exists.