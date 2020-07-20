Movie Prop Master Strikes a Nerve on Coronavirus Unemployment Relief

RUSH: There’s no way to avoid all the crazy stuff going on in the world. That’s the whole point. That’s all the media is, is all the crazy stuff going on in the world. If you do nothing but look at mainstream media, you will be convinced that your world is gonna end tomorrow. “How is it even holding on? How is the world hanging on? How is the nation hanging on?” I’m not kidding.
Folks, it’s gotten to the point here that it’s abject ridiculous. This effort, this monomaniacal desire to get rid of Donald Trump is creating one of the greatest disservices to the American people I’ve ever seen. You can’t find one positive thing. You can’t find a story of people overcoming great odds. In fact, if you do find that, more than likely the story is gonna rip those people for being unfairly advantaged.
I mean, it’s just… It’s ridiculous. This compulsion these people have to get rid of Donald Trump — and you, all of you who voted for him — is causing them to do more damage. Do they think this is gonna make people want to go vote? They are dispiriting people to the point that a lot of people are thinking it doesn’t matter anymore. We’ve lost. It’s over.
That is the sum total of the effect, I think, of the never-ending, 24/7 news cycle news coverage and the way they have chosen to go about reporting it. I mean, I’m able to do it because I know how they operate and what they’re doing and what they’re trying, the psychological impact of what they’re trying to do. But it a lot of people just see this stuff and probably want to tune it out.
Which, if more of that were happening, then that’s even better. And I got a guy on the phone here I want to take. I’m gonna get this, because I don’t want to move off this subject prematurely. We have Jason from Atlanta on the phone, and he wants to take issue with me about this COVID-19 and the unemployment compensation. Hi, Jason. Great to have you with us. What’s up?
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Hey, I’ve been with you since I was a kid at the very beginning when I found you when I was mowing the lawns, and I’m 48 now. And before I get into it, I just want to say, I haven’t always agreed with you, but I’ve always appreciated your integrity and I’ve never questioned your integrity. So thank you for that over the years.
RUSH: Wait a minute. Wait, wait. Is there a “but”? You’re gonna question my integrity now or not?
CALLER: No.
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: No, no. There’s not a “but.” I still think you say what you mean —
RUSH: All right. Okay.
CALLER: — and you mean what you say.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: I’m what you call a prop master in the film industry, and I grew up the son of farmers in Kansas, and all I ever wanted to do was work hard and make movies. So I’m one of those lucky people that actually worked hard, got into the industry that I wanted to get to, and now I get to make movies for a living every day. I’m not gonna get into the politics of Hollywood and what not because I disagree with most of that —
RUSH: Okay, hang on just a second. Are you working right now, Jason? They’re not making movies, are they?
CALLER: No, they’re not. My work shut off literally overnight. We turned the switch off, and I became unemployed.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: I’m just a film crew man. I’m not a producer or director or anything. I’m a prop guy. I’m just a blue-collar, hardworking guy. But I work, you know, about 80 to 90 hours a week to do what I do, and on a good year, I can make 80 to a hundred thousand dollars a year. And I’m happy to do it. But it really… (sigh) I guess it hurts me that people think people like me don’t want to go back to work.
We do want to go back to work!
I would take any job, union or nonunion, tomorrow if they called, just because I want to go back to work. And I’m not a big fan of my own union. I’m not a big fan of unions in general. So that’s not the point. My point is our Congress, our leaders screwed this up from the beginning like they always do. They never think things through. All they do is react. They don’t think ahead. They don’t. They would all be terrible chess players.
RUSH: Oh, man, is that ever right. In fact, they don’t even do most of the legislating. Unelected regulators create most of the laws we have to deal with now.
CALLER: Absolutely. They just wait for something to happen and then they react based on what they think their constituents want. Now, if they shut this off this week, I’m not screwed. I’ve got some money in the bank, and I’m gonna be okay. But it’s gonna make things really tough. And, Rush, this is true. I live in a $2,000-a-month apartment in a nice part of Atlanta right now. I’m moving out right now.
I’ve got boxes all over the house. My wife and I, we’re lucky to be able to buy a truck and a new camper trailer. We’re hitting the road for the next three to six months depending on when’s work gonna come back, ’cause we don’t know when work is gonna come back, because our government leaders have screwed this up to such an extent that we have no other choice but to just hit the road and try and live by our wits for awhile.
RUSH: All right.
CALLER: I’m not —
RUSH: Now, let me stop you here for a second, because one of the reasons that you called is that it was driving you nuts that I think more people don’t want to work than do. You obviously took that personally, and I obviously didn’t know you personally when I made the comment. But I’m just talking about the fact that I haven’t seen a groundswell of people like you to want to go back to work. Maybe it exists.
CALLER: I know there’s —
RUSH: But I haven’t seen it.
CALLER: I’m sorry to interrupt. I know there’s millions of people that do want to go back to work. You know, and also, who they’re hurting are all the people… Like, why would you want to go back to Target and work 40 hours a week for 400 bucks a week at Target when you can make 800 on unemployment?
RUSH: Well, but, let me play devil’s advocate with you, though. Let me tell people what you do. He’s a prop master for movies, which means he’s in charge of all of props, making sure that it’s a blank gun, not a real gun (chuckles), making sure that the stuff is not stolen by people on the set. Everything that is a prop that you see in a movie, his job is to control it. He has them all.
Whenever the scene calls for X-number of props, this is the guy that makes sure the actors in the scene have it and then he needs to get it all back and it goes to the prop locker at the end of the day so it’s all accounted for. But your industry shut down. Television production shut down. But I don’t hear you going back to work. You bought a truck and you’re gonna travel the country — which is fine, which is fine. But devil’s advocate, I could say, “If you’re so eager to work, why don’t you find some other kind of job?”
CALLER: Well, I could do that, and I’m not against that. You know, if I have to go to Kroger and stock shelves at night, you know, I will. I’d rather live off my planning and my savings for a while before I have to do that.
RUSH: More power to you. I think it’s great. I think if you love your job, you know, a lot of people don’t love their job like you love yours.
CALLER: I do. It’s a tough job, you know, and it stresses me out and everything. But my point is, Rush, our Congress screwed this up from the beginning because these are the morons. I’ve got my problems with Trump. He’s not my favorite, but he’s not nearly as bad as the media tells you he is.
But our Congress, these are the idiots that are keeping America divisive. We can’t move forward. They want everyone to believe that the country is racist. And I don’t know why, as people, we don’t vote these people out. Let’s get these people out. And, Rush, I know for years you’ve been saying we do have term limits on Congress; we can vote. Well, that’s not working. Why —
RUSH: Well, it’s not so much that.
CALLER: Why aren’t… why aren’t —
RUSH: It’s the power of incumbency. But let me tell you something. It’s really hard. Do you know that the incumbency return rate is over 93%?
CALLER: I know.
RUSH: It’s a built-in advantage. It’s really hard to overcome. I’m gonna tell you something, though, Jason. You are… I hope, I pray that you are representative of at least 51% of the people who have been adversely affected by this COVID outbreak, being unemployed or what have you.
Because you’re the kind of guy — and I’m not just sucking up. You’re the kind of guy that I literally hope and pray this country is still made up of, a majority, and I have confidence that we are. You want to go back to work. You don’t accept the status quo.
You don’t think people in charge here are doing a particularly good job of addressing your needs, our needs, and fixing things and doing it responsibly. I just… You’re not a status quo kind of guy. You’re not a conventional wisdom kind of guy, and you’re the kind of guy that I secretly hope that — in all age-groups — this country still has a majority of just like you.
You’re not a conventional wisdom kind of guy. And you’re the kind of guy that I secretly hope that in all age-groups that this country still has a majority of just like you.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. And if I am that kind of guy, it’s not in any small part due to what I’ve learned from you over the years. And I really appreciate that.
RUSH: Well, you’re more than welcome. I literally was not trying to curry favor or as it’s said in Rio Linda, sucking up. But literally it’s the truth. You want to believe that most people want to go back to work. The reason he called is he was upset with me for apparently thinking that most people don’t want to go back to work. And I wasn’t commenting on people and their values per se. It’s just if Washington is gonna end up giving people the equivalent of $50,000 a year in unemployment benefits, then a lot of people are gonna be making more that way than working.
And it would be natural for those people to say, “Why should I enter, reenter the rigors of the workforce and do something I don’t want to do for less than that? If they’re gonna give me 50 grand not to work, why wouldn’t I take it?” It’s not really an indication we’ve lost values. It’s just, in a way, it’s common sense. And this is the kind of thing that you should be blaming on government. They’re buying people. They’re buying ’em off. They’re buying their votes. They’re buying loyalty or what have you. And you and I are both hoping that the country’s not made up of a majority of people like that.
So the debate now is about extending the legislation that is paying. It’s a combination of what they get from the states in their unemployment and the federal COVID-19 relief package, which is 600 bucks per person. And you add the state unemployment, which is 400 bucks. So that’s where you get a thousand a week, that’s where you get 50,000 a year, 52,000.
Let me give you a statistic that will put this in perspective. And I think this is 10-year old data, and I just haven’t heard the most recent iteration of this. But it’s gonna be pretty close. That if you make $55,000 a year — you’re not gonna believe this — I didn’t believe it when I first heard it. I demanded proof. I got it from the Heritage Foundation.
Twenty years ago the number was 50,000. Now it’s 55. If you make $55,000 a year, you’re in the top 10% of wage earners in America. Yep. Yep. If you make 55 thousant, you’re in the top 10%. And every time I mention that people refuse to believe it. They can’t understand it. ‘Cause to a lot of people, $50,000 a year is barely making it. Why, that’s just barely above the poverty line.
Well, we define poverty way up over the way most nations define poverty. Poverty in America really isn’t poverty in the world. And when you say that, the left comes gunning for you. Yeah. So when I first heard the number, it was 50,000, and that was 20 years ago. And I didn’t believe it, either. And I demanded proof. And even after I was shown the proof, I didn’t believe it. I said, “This can’t be. Top 10%?”
And then another stat. If you know that more people bowl in a week than attend NFL games in a season, then you know America. Well, it was back in the 1980s. And the reason I know this is because the NFL made posters of that and sent them to NFL teams to try to give the teams an idea of how much growth opportunity there was in the NFL.
Now, I don’t think it’s true today. Well, it may be. NFL stadiums, starting with the Kaepernick knee episode, ceased being sold out. And they haven’t recovered. This was not watched on TV. This was attend. If you know that more people bowl in a week than attend NFL games in a season, then you know America. The NFL put the stat out. Now, again, it’s 40 years old, so it’s probably not true. But the 55, $60,000 figure putting you in the top 10%, that is. That is true.
When you’re gonna give somebody 50 grand or 52, you’re gonna give somebody enough money to put them in the top 10%, it’s only human nature to understand why they’re gonna take it. And, therefore, it is incumbent on leaders not to do that. If we’re going to provide COVID-19 relief, it cannot be so much that it disincentivizes work, because this country needs people working. It needs the productivity that is associated with work.
You know, giving them 50 grand a year will cause an uptick, as I said, in economic activity. But it doesn’t cause an uptick in productivity. So it’s gonna be short-lived. There has to be a corresponding uptick or improvement, increase in productivity, meaning the GDP, the goods and services, jobs. Work needs to be done.
If you’re going to simply try to improve economic activity by giving people enough that they can go spend, and you’re printing the money to do it? The day is gonna come where it’s gonna implode on itself or the value of a dollar is gonna become so much less that it may be cut in half. It’s irresponsible. The Democrats are doing on the short-term bet that they can get Trump out of office in November.
So that pretty much brings you up to speed on what this whole renewal legislation’s about, and it’s expires I think this week, the $600 payment. So there’s two different competing proposals. The Democrats to want reauthorize $3 trillion. And not all of that’s gonna go to unemployment. The unemployment number’s not gonna change, still 600 bucks. They want to give money to all kinds of things, union and their constituents, running a money-laundering scheme.
The Republicans want to authorize a $1 trillion, not three, extension, which would reduce the $600 to about $400. Still give some money away, but less than what people could make than if they went to work.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Hey, Jason in Atlanta, I think you need to know something. I’m getting so much reaction to your call. “That guy was great. That was a great call. This guy sees it better than members of Congress do. This guy was great. Rush, you’re right. We do hope he represents a majority of Americans today.”
So, Jason, you’ve been validated out there. A lot of people think that your call was great. You hit a nerve with what you said about people in Washington being reactive, reactionary, not grabbing the bull by the horns and preventing things before they happen or dealing with proper solutions after they do. So congratulations, and I’m really glad you got through.
Also, folks, I may have to do a major, major correction here. And I’m a little dubious of this, but I have to tell you. I’ve got two different numbers now that constitute the upper 10%. And one of them is the household income percentile calculator. And I’m not sure what the source for this is. My source for the 50 to 55,000, 60,000 a year number has always been the Heritage Foundation, and they’ve gotten it, I think, from the IRS.
The question, what was the top 10% household income percentile in 2019? And this number is $184,200. That’s much higher than %55$000. And I know it makes more sense, $184,200 a year. If you make that or more, you’re in the top 10%. That makes far more sense. But I’m just telling you, I’m telling you that 20 years ago the number was 50 to $55,000 a year.
Now, there’s another place that I went that says the number’s $116,000 a year. So the point is it looks like I was incorrect, but I say this with a caveat. I know that it makes more sense that if you earn $116,000 or $184,000 a year that you’re in the top 10%. I know that saying $55,000 or 60,000 a year puts you in the top 10% sounds unbelievable. And it sounds unbelievable no matter what year. I’m telling you, it was the case 20 years ago.
So, hell, it’s more than tripled in 20 years if it’s $184,000 a year. That’s basically a congressional salary probably averaged out. And, of course, those clowns, upper 10% would probably do that automatically. So we’ll keep trying to ferret this out. Whatever it is, the number is gonna surprise you, I think. Most people think top 10% is in the millions. And it isn’t, the bottom line.