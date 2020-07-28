Democrats Deny Reality at Surreal Barr Hearing

RUSH: Well, the times in which we live become even more surreal, become even more unbelievable, and it’s mind-boggling to say the least. Now, I’m gonna try my best here to make sense of what’s happening today and every day. But I’m telling you, the Democrat Party and the American left have embarked on a crusade to literally deny reality at every turn. And in some ways, you’d have to say that they’re getting away with it because of the friends they have in the media.
Okay, now, the surreal nature of what’s happening out there is … folks. I’ve not experienced anything like this. And so trying to explain it in a persuasive way is gonna be a challenge. For example, the Democrat Party is, for all intents and purposes, doing everything it can to say there is no violence happening in any city in America at any time. There are no riots. There is no looting, and there hasn’t been any. There are no firebombs. There’s no tear gas. There’s nothing but peaceful protests. That is all that is happening.
Anything to the contrary is a Republican lie. Anything to the contrary is a Donald Trump lie that is an attempt to divide America and to somehow pit Americans against Americans for the purposes of winning the presidency and reelection in November. But, of course, there aren’t any peaceful protests. Of course, there are riots. There is property damage. There is endless looting. In Portland, 55 nights in a row of it. Seattle is close second.
There was rioting and looting in New York that was televised, but the Democrats are even now denying that that all happened. So today there’s a hearing up on Capitol Hill before a House committee, the Judiciary Committee. And it’s chaired by this raving idiot, Jerry Nadler, who, by the way, was delayed today because he was in a car accident on the way to Capitol Hill. They were supposed to start the thing at 10 o’clock but Nadler was in a car. He wasn’t driving. He wasn’t hurt. So I guess by the end of the day there will not have been a car accident.
So Nadler gets up there and they start this thing. It’s supposed to start at 10:45. It starts a little later. It’s ongoing even now. Every network covered it at the beginning. That is highly unusual. The witness is the attorney general, William Barr. And there’s been all kinds of advance leakage of what Barr is going to say and what he’s going to testify to. And he is going to take it to these Democrats for the fact that they are lying about the federal government trying to protect its property in these places, like Portland and Seattle. He’s gonna launch into them about this bogus four-year investigation of Trump meddling with the Russians and stealing the election. He’s gonna unload on them.
That’s what we were told and what has been leaked. And I don’t doubt that that’s true. The Democrats on this committee are loaded for bear. So every network is covering the opening of this. And Nadler — remember, Nadler’s the guy that was caught in a random interview in Washington I think yesterday, he was asked, “What do you think about all of this out of control rioting and looting going on in Portland?”
He said (paraphrasing), “It’s a myth. There isn’t anything going on in Portland and nothing going on in Seattle.” The Democrats are denying reality here. They’re taking it to a new level, a level that we haven’t had to deal with. This is a more outrageous or egregious denial of reality than even their attempt to say that Trump meddled with the Russians and stole the election. Because this, there is video, there is video of the property damage. There’s video of the violence. There’s video of the fires. There’s video of the Molotov cocktails.
And yet they are in a total state of denial because they’ve got their buddies in the media who are not broadcasting the video. Right-wing so-called media is, but the mainstream media is not. So with all the networks covering the opening of the hearing, Nadler accused the attorney general of everything you could possibly think of that equals corruption of his office.
He accused him of only caring about things that might help Donald Trump get reelected. He practically accused Barr of being Trump’s personal lawyer and thus corrupting the Department of Justice and the office of the attorney general. And every network is covering this. So he unloads with one lie after another about Barr.
In the real world, William Barr is one of the most respected people in that town, or he was. He’s in the same class, integrity and honor, as Robert Mueller was or maybe still is. Barr has been in that town engaged in public service, working at the Department of Justice, working as the attorney general for previous presidents. Up until all this, up until Donald Trump, he was one of the most respect people in town. And it didn’t matter which side of the aisle you were on.
But, of course, with the arrival of Trump, all of that old stuff, all the integrity, all the honor and the people who had it, out the window. And if you happened to be on the side of Donald Trump, supportive of Donald Trump, then you lose every bit of the reputation you ever had, and you become an absolute worthless reprobate. And that’s what William Barr has become. That’s what they’re trying to turn him into today. They’ve tried to turn him into that even before today.
So Nadler unloads with one lie after another about Barr, about how he’s corrupting justice to help Trump, about how he’s interceding to help Trump’s friends, like Michael Flynn and then Roger Stone. He’s being accused of all kinds of things that he hasn’t done. He’s being accused of all kinds of things he would never do. But the networks are covering it in toto.
Then when Nadler finishes, it’s time for the Republican member, Jim Jordan, to have his turn in an opening statement. And Jim Jordan launches into a defense of Barr, an attack on the Democrats, tells the truth about the four-year phony investigation of the Democrats into Trump-Russia collusion. The networks start to abandon coverage.
Then Jordan introduces an exhibit. It is a video montage, the idea of which — obviously — was stolen from this program. We created the audio montage of… I’m joking. We are honored and flattered whenever anybody uses this montage as a technique. In fact, when Jordan started the exhibit, I got a note from Cookie. “Oh, no! Oh, no! I can’t believe it!”
I said, “What’s the matter?”
“I just finished our own montage of this, and now it’s on…”
I said, “Don’t worry about it. We don’t care what anybody else does. Our montage is the only montage that counts. Everybody knows we started the montage. It’s a device we created. We created, actually — at Rush the TV Show and so forth — all kinds of stuff that is now mainstream. I said, “Don’t worry about it.” But it was a long exhibit.
It was a montage of every Democrat you could think of and every member of the media you could think of saying these are “mostly peaceful protests.” But the footage that accompanied that audio was of violence and destruction. It featured property damage. It featured what we all know to be happening in Portland and in Seattle. So the video footage showed the actual damage.
It showed the rioting. It showed looting. It showed the Molotov cocktails being thrown. It showed the tear gassing. It showed what looks like a war zone — and yet the audio was of Democrats saying, “mostly peaceful protests.” Now, the purpose of this was to educate the American people. The American people have not seen this.
If you listen to this program and watch Fox and others, you’ve seen the video. You know what’s going on in Portland. But I’m telling you, people that only watch ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, have no idea what’s going on in Portland, folks. They think what’s going on in Portland is largely peaceful, predominantly white women who are upset at white privilege.
And they’re embarrassed and they’re feeling guilty, but there’s no damage taking place, and there’s no property damage. There’s no destruction. Nobody’s getting hurt. There’s no fires. It just peaceful protests. That’s what people watching mainstream media know.
Now, here’s our montage that Cookie put together, and it’s 39, 40 seconds, but it makes the point, because you have been fed — we’ve all been fed — this line of BS for weeks now that all of this happening in Portland, Seattle is just mostly peaceful protests.
JASON STANLEY: …citizens who are engaged in largely peaceful protests.
MARK CRUMPTON: …during a peaceful protest…
HARRIS FAULKNER: …among the peaceful protesters…
EUGENE ROBINSON: …peaceful protesters near Lafayette Square.
ALI VELSHI: Our pictures of Portland indicate mostly peaceful protests.
MASHA GESSEN: …mostly peaceful protests….
JAY INSLEE: (muffled through mask) …peaceful protests…
DONNA BRAZILE: We see peaceful protesters…
EVAN PEREZ: These protesters were peaceful.
MARY BRUCE: …other peaceful protesters…
MARC THIESSEN: …the peaceful protesters…
CARTER EVANS: …the peaceful protest…
CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: …the peaceful protests that have been going on in Portland…
RAHM EMANUEL: …people trying to hijack these legitimate protesters and create violence.
GAYLE KING: Peaceful protests across the country were upended by violence, inflamed by President Trump’s plans to deploy more federal agents.
RUSH: So you see, “It’s just peaceful protests. There’s nothing to see here! And then Trump…! Trump sends federal agents out there, and that’s when it got bad because Trump had no business sending federal agents out there.” And the mayor of Portland, the mayor of Seattle said, “We don’t want federal agents.”
Well, the damage that was being handed out out there was of federal property, and it was required that the federal government defend its own property and the people that work in those buildings, and that’s what was happening. It was entirely lawful. You know what’s really crazy about this?
Here we have the Democrat Party, which believes the federal government is the center of the universe, and now they’re on the side that they’re taking positions here that essentially says the federal government’s got no right to do anything. It’s got no power to do anything — including defend itself — because Donald Trump runs it.
So, anyway, Jordan’s montage showed the destruction. It showed all of the damage. It showed the fire bombings and the lootings and the tear gassings. It showed every bit of it. His montage went on for couple or three minutes while the audio was one Democrat or another saying, “Mostly peaceful protests.”
That’s when the networks bumped out — Jordan’s montage, a long video of the riots — and they went to regular programming. And when it was over, here’s the Democrats. They’ve just watched the truth. They have just watched their lies fully and totally exposed by the Jim Jordan montage video. Did they react to it? No. They acted like, “Nothing to see here.”
They had a couple of curious impugning, critical comments of Jordan and the Republicans and then didn’t react to it, because they know nobody saw it. They know that their buddies in the network media left coverage right after Nadler’s opening statement. They do not want this truth out. The Democrats in the media do not want the truth of what is happening in Portland and what’s happening in Seattle out.
They do not want people knowing the truth.
Why?
Well, the answer is somewhat obvious. It doesn’t make ’em look good. But they’re now literally having to deny reality, and reality for which there is endless evidence in the form of videotape — and, by the way, it’s not just Portland and Seattle. There are near daily riots in Atlanta, in Oakland, in New York City, Denver, Louisville — dozens of other cities — where there are no federal marshals.
They haven’t been deployed, and so there isn’t any federal defense. The riots are happening all over. The Democrat Party is literally promoting — participating in — the destruction of American cities and trying to blame it on Trump. They’re trying to say, “Everything happening in these cities is largely peaceful, nothing to see here — and all this violence starts when Trump sends in his jackbooted federal thugs!”
It’s really surreal to observe all of this.
RUSH: Okay, a couple of sound bites here to illustrate what is happening. Here is Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, reaming the attorney general, Bill Barr — or trying to.
NADLER: You really can’t hide behind legal fictions this time, Mr. Barr. It’s all out in the open where the people can see what you are doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered. In most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protesters — and the protesters aren’t mobs.
They are mothers and veterans and mayors. In this moment, real leadership would entail de-escalation, collaboration, and looking for ways to peaceably resolve our differences. Instead, you used pepper spay and truncheons on American citizens. And now you are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr. Shame on you.
RUSH: Folks, every bit (chuckles) of that is just not true. “It’s all out in the open. People can see what you’re doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him,” as though it’s all peaceful out there. Yeah, there’s just… There’s no mobs! There’s mothers, there are veterans, there are mayors.
There aren’t any mothers! There weren’t any veterans! These are people that are actors. They are paid. They’re Antifa. They are Black Lives Matter. And they are all being paid, and they’re putting on different uniforms, different T-shirts and so forth to look like veterans, to look like mothers, but they are all violent, leftist, anti-American protesters in association with the Democrat Party.
Bill Barr is not creating these protests!
He’s not creating the video.
It’s the Democrats who are trying to suppress the video and make it look like something that it isn’t. I mean, it… This is what I meant when I said it is surreal and it’s difficult to describe, because there is reality that you can see. It’s staring you in the face — and right to your face, these Democrats are attempting to redefine what’s going on. Bill Barr is responsible for the violence to give Donald Trump campaign ad video.