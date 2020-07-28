The Female-Black-Immigrant Doctor They Didn’t Want You To Hear

RUSH: Here Justin in Cincinnati as we get started on the phones. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: How you doing, Rush?
RUSH: I’m good. I’m good. How you doing?
CALLER: Megaprayers and megadittos, too.
RUSH: Good, good.
CALLER: Hey, I just wanted to get to my point real quick.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I saw the video of the lady… This kind of goes as part of what you’re talking about censoring everything.
RUSH: That would be Dr. Stella Immanuel from Nigeria.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: They were out in the courthouse talking about the COVID and saying how Dr. Fauci, why would…? You know, he’s taking the hydroxychloroquine, and she’s like, “Prove me wrong,” and, you know, it’s being deleted off the social media. So, you know, just kind of wondering why, and we want to make this, you know, get out there so we can see if they are actually taking it. I just want to kind of get your point on that and see what you think.
RUSH: Well, in the monologue segment of the next hour I’m gonna spend some time on this. What this is, Dr. Stella Immanuel is a doctor from Nigeria. She’s an MD, and she’s currently working in a Texas emergency room, and she is a 1000% believer in hydroxychloroquine, and she has more experience prescribing it than American doctors because she been treating malaria patients for years with it.
It’s primarily a malaria drug, and so she and some other doctors gathered on the steps of something (it looked like the U.S. Capitol) to promote hydroxychloroquine, and to talk about how great it is and how there’s no need for masks; if we would just give everybody this drug, that we would end the emergency. She’s a firm believer that hydroxychloroquine is the magic bullet.
If we just give it to patients, both as a preventative and as a curative, that we would be able to open the schools. We’d be able to open the country, open the economy. And there have been a bunch of people who have retweeted her remarks, and every one of those people have been taken down from Twitter. Donald Trump Jr. has been taken down from Twitter.
Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn’s lawyer, retweeted what Dr. Stella Immanuel said, and they have been taken down. They’ve been accused of violating Twitter standards. So anybody who retweets Dr. Stella Immanuel’s words gets killed on Twitter. Facebook has wiped all of them out too. They do not want this out. And the Daily Beast, The Daily Beast…
Have you seen this story? The Daily Beast has a story. Oh, everybody is trying to destroy this woman. “Do you know that she believes that alien DNA was implanted in the human race thousands of years ago, and there’s a secret in that DNA that could unlock things and we could cure many diseases?” They’re trying to portray her as some wacko, unbelievable kook out there. But they want to make sure nobody sees what she said yesterday.
RUSH: Okay. Here is Dr. Stella Immanuel. She is part of a group of doctors — and this was late yesterday, audio sound bites 1 and 2 here, Mike. Yesterday in Washington on Capitol Hill, during the summit, America’s frontline doctors, White Coat Summit, that’s what it was called, they were all wearing white coats, they were on the steps of the Capitol, they held a press conference to talk about COVID-19.
And Houston, Texas, emergency room doctor, Dr. Stella Immanuel, first generation American, originally from Cameroon, trained in Nigeria, spoke. Now, she’s a little tough to understand, thick accent here, but if you stick with it you’ll be — and I’ve got the transcript so if you have trouble I’ll be able to translate this for you. But here’s the first of a couple bites.
IMMANUEL: Past few months I think we cure over 350 patients and not lost one. And on top of that I’ve put myself, my staff and many doctors that I know on Hydroxychloroquine for prevention. It works. I came here to Washington DC to say America, nobody needs to die. I’m upset. So if some fake scientist, some person sponsored by all these fake pharma companies comes and say, “Oh, we’ve done studies and it found out that it doesn’t work,” I can tell you categorically, it’s fake science. This virus has a cure. Hello, you don’t need masks. You don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure. America, there is a cure for COVID. It’s called Hydroxychloroquine, it’s called zinc, it’s called Zithromax.
RUSH: Hydroxychloroquine with zinc or with the Z-Pak, Zithromax, zithromyacin. Now, she’s loaded for bear here, and this is the third day in a row that we have had stories from reputed doctors and scientists making the case for hydroxychloroquine. Yesterday it was an epidemiologist from Yale who had written a piece, an op-ed piece, major publication, talking about the wonders of the drug and how it’s effective, if used the proper way, effective on COVID-19.
This woman left Houston — that’s where she lives and works — to go to Washington with her doctor group to try to tell as many people as possible that this drug is all we need. There has been a systematic effort to kill this drug, to destroy its reputation starting with Dr. Fauci and the American epidemiology community and the National Institutes of Health and so forth. Dr. Fauci is out pushing the Moderna vaccine, which is completely new and unprecedented. It’s a kind of vaccine Fauci says he’s not much concerned about its safety, but yet nobody knows anything about it. It’s in its third phase clinical trial.
We’ve got a drug here, hydroxychloroquine, which has had 50 years of use, 50 years. People do not die taking the drug. It’s not an automatic killer if you have COVID-19. There are people trying to say so. Here’s Dr. Fauci, on one hand impugning a drug with a 50-year track record and extolling the virtues of a brand-new vaccine candidate that hasn’t been in testing long at all and claiming he’s not worried about it, but he’s very, very worried about hydroxychloroquine.
One more bite from Dr. Stella Immanuel. Same place. This is the Turning Point USA website. They posted video of Dr. Immanuel challenging people to provide a urine sample to prove that they’re not taking hydroxychloroquine.
IMMANUEL: Andrew Cuomo’s brother, the, you know, crazy one? That dude. I knew he took hydroxychloroquine. Do you know why? He kept saying that he was having nightmares. I knew he took some form of hydroxychloroquine, or one of them, probably the batch version. These people are taking hydroxychloroquine! I dare everyone in D.C.
All you talking heads on CNN, give me a urine sample. If I check your urine and you don’t have hydroxychloroquine in your urine, then ask America not to take it. You senators? All of them! You know why they don’t wear masks? Anthony Fauci can sit around, not wear a mask? Because they are all on Hydroxychloroquine. They know it, but they want Americans to die. Anthony Fauci, I’m talking about… Oh, what? Just name them, all these talking heads on CNN. Give me a urine sample. I dare you!
RUSH: Were you able to hear that? This woman believes that everybody that’s gotten this disease and has recovered from it is secretly, privately taking hydroxychloroquine and not admitting it like the crazy dude you see on CNN, “Andrew Cuomo’s brother,” she said, “you know the crazy one? That dude. I knew he took hydroxychloroquine.
“Do you know why? He kept saying that he was having nightmares. I knew he took some form of [it], or one of them, probably the batch version. These people are taking hydroxychloroquine. I dare [them to] give me a urine sample. … You senators.” So she’s out there as boldly as anybody has been on hydroxychloroquine.
She has her own track record of using it and prescribing it. She says she’s not lost a single patient. She says that in the past few months she has cured over 350 patients and not lost one. She’s put herself, her staff, and many doctors that she knows on hydroxychloroquine for prevention, that it works. She went to Washington to say, “America, nobody has to die.”
She’s really upset about what’s being said and done with this drug. Well, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted her comments, and he has been banned from Twitter. He’s been taking down for violating some Twitter regulation or rule. Facebook, ditto. Sidney Powell, the brilliant lawyer for Michael Flynn, retweeted her comments. She has been disallowed on Twitter.
Twitter is taking down everybody who has retweeted or repeated the message from Dr. Stella Immanuel. She’s making the point that there is a cure for COVID; that she’s been using it, she hasn’t lost a single patient. She’s taking it as prevention, that nobody has to die. There have been a lot of studies around the world all saying hydroxychloroquine works in COVID patients.
And every one of those studies has been trashed and tarnished, as you know. But the drug keeps making a comeback because it has believers. I gotta take a quick time-out, because the Daily Beast has now published a hit piece on Dr. Immanuel that I gotta share with you. We’ll do that when we get back here. Hang on.
RUSH: The Daily Beast has now published a hit piece on Dr. Stella Immanuel, and their headline is this: Stella Immanuel, “Trump’s New Favorite COVID Doctor Believes in Alien DNA, Demon Sperm, and Hydroxychloroquine.”
Demon sperm, folks.
“A Houston doctor who praises hydroxychloroquine and says that face masks aren’t necessary … has become a star on the right-wing internet, garnering tens of millions of views on Facebook on Monday alone. Donald Trump Jr. declared the video of Stella Immanuel a ‘must watch,’ while Donald Trump himself retweeted the video.
“Before Trump and his supporters embrace Immanuel’s medical expertise, though, they should consider other medical claims Immanuel has made — including those about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams. Immanuel, a pediatrician and a religious minister, has a history of making bizarre claims about medical topics and other issues.
“She has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.” How many of you people have done that? How many of you people have had sex with demons and witches in your dreams and then come down with endometriosis?
“She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.” Have you heard about that? “[S]cientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious.” So if you believe in God-d, there’s gonna be a vaccine to cure you, she says — they say she says.
“[S]he has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by ‘reptilians’ and other aliens. … Immanuel gave her viral speech on the steps of the Supreme Court at the ‘White Coat Summit’ … The event was organized by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots, which is backed by wealthy Republican donors.”
Aliens and reptiles!
The DNA of witches and demons!