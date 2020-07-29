Twitter, the Democrats and the Barr Hearing

RUSH: Okay, now, I did something today that I don’t normally do. You know, Twitter and me do not jibe. I hate Twitter. I think it’s a sewer. I have thought that for many, many moons, long before I even stated so — and I’ve been stating so for years. I think Twitter is an absolute… It’s a refuse of the garbage, for the garbage of our society. I don’t think there’s any question about it.
I don’t think it represents anything near a majority of thinking. I think it’s the anonymity that Twitter provides its screwball users. I don’t even think the people on Twitter that are ludicrously insane are as insane as they behave on Twitter. Some of them are. There’s no question. In fact, some of the federal law enforcement people have been commenting on what they’ve witnessed in Portland.
These descriptions are amazing.
Now, I am a man of words. Lexicon. The language. How to use it properly and persuasively. One federal agent said that these are “pasty white” nobodies who are “drug-addicted,” “catatonic-with-hate” people, just “frothing-at-the-mouth.” They have no reason for existing other than their outright hatred, which is probably of themselves. But since they don’t want to think that, they hate everything and everybody else.
He said it is stunning to watch who’s actually engaged in all of this behavior out there.
I’ll expand on the Twitter business here in a minute.
RUSH: Here I got the story. This is Debra Heine at American Greatness. “DHS Agent: Portland Rioters ‘Mentally Ill,’ ‘Drug Abusers,’ ‘Catatonic With Hate.'” They are not average Americans. They’re not mothers. They are not grandmothers. They are not whatever the Democrats and the media are telling you they are. They are sick puppies. They are mentally deranged. They are off. They are not normal people in any way, shape, manner, or form.
And yet we got this Gallup poll trying to tell us that two in three Americans support this and have been moved to join this and that 25% of them have gone out and participated in one of these. That’s BS. Absolute BS. And at the root of this, it’s not just Black Lives Matter, it is Antifa. And I’m telling you that Antifa, these people are the same anarchists that have been around since 1999 in Seattle at the first World Trade Organization meeting that they got together and protested. It’s just a bunch of paid leftists rabble-rousers.
They are not average Americans fed up with the racism and bigotry of their country. They don’t even like America, and they never have. “The deranged antifa mob that has rioted in Portland, Oregon for 60 consecutive days is full of ‘mentally ill, frothing-at-the-mouth individuals’ who seem ‘almost catatonic with hate.'”
You know what catatonic means? Catatonic means you’re just in a stupor. You’re just in a state. You’re conscious, but you have no consciousness about you. You’re just a zombie. You’re walking around zombie-like, and you are dominated and governed by your outright hatred. And you don’t even know what you hate. You’ve been talked into it, and it’s what drives you, and it’s what governs you.
In other words, we’re dealing with a bunch of very mentally ill people that the Democrat Party believes are its base. And the Democrat Party is taking its behavioral cues from these people. That’s what my buddy Andy McCarthy says in his National Review piece today, that his Democrat buddies acted out the way they did in that Barr hearing yesterday because their voters demanded they act that way. Could be.
Here’s a pull quote from this story. “I’m seeing African American Federal Protective Service inspectors, twenty year’s law enforcement officer, being called the N-word to their face for the first time in their careers, by a scrawny, pasty white booger-eating communist [crap]head.” I substituted the word “crap” for the actual word here. This is exactly right. This is exactly who these people are.
An honest media would be telling somebody. Instead, the media is trying to make these people out to be the greatest patriots among us, the greatest dissenters among us. Yeah, they hate America. That’s what makes them great. That’s what makes them worthwhile. The Democrat Party base is a bunch of mentally ill, scrawny, pasty white, booger-eating communist crapheads who are zombie-like and walking around town — in Seattle, too — catatonic with hate.
What a great description of who these people are. What a great description of what’s behind the curtain on Twitter. These are eyewitnesses. These are Department of Homeland Security agents and others watching this. I thought I would never see the day where the Democrat Party would become anti-federal government. I mean, pro-federal government is the reason for their existence. An ever growing and ever expanding, an ever powerful, increasingly powerful federal government is why the Democrat Party exists. And look what they’re doing. They have thrown in with a bunch of crapheads who want to burn down federal courthouses.
Do you realize the Democrat Party has corrupted the American judiciary by getting a bunch of leftist activists appointed as judges. This is how they have insurance for when they lose elections. They have a bunch of judges who just write laws when the Democrats are not running the show in Washington. And they to want burn down the courthouses where their leftist judges do their work? Why? All because it’s calculated that this is how they damage Donald Trump?
Now, here’s the thing I did about Twitter. I think Twitter has been one of the most damaging things to ever happen to this country. I think the evidence is clear. You can tack on Google and what they’re doing in the corruption of their own search engine and their attempt to virtually eliminate conservative media. And they’re doing it. So I thought that I would do some short little research today.
After that hearing yesterday, I wanted to see if I could find evidence that the Democrats were proud of it. And what would that evidence be? That evidence would be a bunch of video of various Democrats asking Barr questions and then saying, “I’m reclaiming my time, you buffoon. You don’t get to answer the question.” I thought I was gonna hear, “No, no. No. I’m reclaiming my time.” It was an embarrassment spectacle. I thought that if the Democrats were proud of what happened yesterday, that there would be evidence of that hearing all over the place.
And guess what? The hearing was not trending on Twitter, and it hasn’t been, meaning very simply that the sewer dwellers on Twitter didn’t want anybody to see what actually happened there yesterday. If they were proud of it, you couldn’t miss it. If they were proud of it CNN, MSNBC would be going wall-to-wall with video highlights and they’d be focusing on all the Twitter comments that were positive and effusive in praise for what happened. And yet that hearing, or whatever you want to call it, was not — at least when I checked this morning — it was not trending on Twitter. Meaning, they don’t think that it was anything to celebrate.
The Democrats in that hearing yesterday were total jackasses. Normal people who watched that would be repulsed if they saw it. It was a slander fest. Now, there’s a column today by, as I mentioned, Michael Goodwin, New York Post. Headline: “AG Barr Destroys Jerry Nadler in Another House Democrat Testimony Disaster.” So Michael Goodwin saw that, and he says that what happened yesterday is a disaster for the Democrats.
But was it? See, this is the thing. In a normal world, in an America way gone by, such a thing as happened yesterday would never even happen. That kind of behavior in a serious, legitimate congressional hearing, that’s unprecedented. That kind of thing never happens. Except now it does.
You can’t go back at any point in American history and find — well, maybe you can with Schiff and his impeachment hearings, but even then, this was precedent setting, what happened yesterday. And any normal person would look at that and think, “Wow. These Democrats, they committed political suicide. They just slashed their wrists. What is going on?” But did they? How many people actually saw it? I don’t know. I don’t know what the audience for it was yesterday. I don’t know how many people actually saw it.
Now, I know that CNN and MSNBC loved it. They carried it because that’s what they expect the Democrats to behave like. But I don’t know how many people actually saw it. And the fact that it’s not trending on Twitter, the fact that the Democrats are not promoting it, not calling everybody’s attention to it, maybe Goodwin’s right.
But some people think that the hearing had another reason, and it was the Democrats got hours and hours on television to spout their lies unchallenged and that Barr was just a tool, he was just a foil. He was there for the Democrats to spout their full-fledged, hatred-filled talking points, unchallenged. Now, people who think that are obviously very cynical and believe that everything the Democrats do is choreographed to always succeed.
But there are people like Mike Goodwin who think that this was an absolute disaster. And here’s the thing. And not too long ago, something like what happened yesterday would be a disaster that would ruin a political party for months. You know, the most recent example that I can think of — and there are probably more recent — the 2002 Wellstone memorial. The Democrats behaved similarly at the Wellstone memorial than what they did yesterday, except the Wellstone memorial was not in Congress; it was not in the House chamber or the Senate chamber; it was in a church out in Minneapolis.
But it was outrageous. And it cost them the midterms. It did. The American people saw it and wanted no part of the Democrat Party. It was the first time a party did not win off-year congressional midterm elections in I don’t know how long. But I don’t know if they’re gonna pay the same price today as they paid 18 years ago. Eighteen years ago is a long time ago. The Wellstone memorial was 2002. So we can hope.