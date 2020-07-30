Politico Editor Fantasizes About Trump Quitting the Race

RUSH: Now, there’s a piece today at The Politico written by one of the Politico founders, a guy named John Harris.
He used to be at the Washington Post years and years and years ago and then he left with his buddy Jim VandeHei when they formed and founded The Politico. The Politico is now an official arm of the Democrat Party. They, of course, will reject that characterization, but they’ve already run the story that Plugs Biden’s gonna pick Kamala Harris.
They ran that story couple days ago. It wasn’t supposed to run until August 1st, but they ran it. It was in their library. It had been written. It was just waiting for publication. Somebody ran with it days early. But somebody in the campaign had told them. That’s how the story appeared. That’s how it was assembled, put together, fact checked and all that.
So now they’re totally embarrassed, and they had to walk it back, and say, “Due to an error in blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, we stated that Kamala Harris would be the Biden VP. Unfortunately, we were premature in this, and we’ve, uh, had to make a correction, blah, blah, blah, blah.” Well, anyway, the piece by John Harris today is all about how and why Donald Trump will quit and not seek reelection.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’m not sharing this with you to frustrate you, folks. I think that the point here is once again the Democrats are not confident that they’re gonna win this. It’s contrary to everything that’s appearing in the media, all these polling stories that show Biden up 10 and 12 and 13 or eight or nine, and especially the battleground states, none of it’s true.
So now we’re we have a wishful thinking piece that Trump would just quit. That would really be the best thing, if Trump would just quit. So this guy has decided to write a piece on how he might actually do it. He might actually quit. Trump might actually think the best thing he could do is quit. I’m not gonna read the whole thing to you, but here are some of the pull quotes.
“Among Donald Trump’s problems in his long, hot and mostly housebound summer is that he has lost his once unparalleled gift for changing the story. He still can stir outrage, but even among his supporters he no longer has much capacity to surprise.”
Meaning, he’s becoming boring. Trump is becoming predictable, the worst thing that can happen to a hero. In fact, Ralph Waldo Emerson 100 years ago wrote, “every hero becomes a bore at last.” So, you see, in the opening paragraph, Trump’s become boring, he’s lost his hero status to his supporters, he’s no longer a surprise, he doesn’t even know how to cause chaos anymore.
“But here is a way Trump could demonstrate that an old master still knows how to tear up the script and leave the audience gasping. It is late but not too late to pull an LBJ.”
So this guy, as far as this guy’s concerned, Trump’s not actually president because he wants to be president, he’s not president because he wants to Make America Great Again, he’s not president because of policy, he’s not president for any reason other than he is a performer and he needs the cheers of the crowd. And he’s lost the cheers of the crowd. The crowd doesn’t cheer him anymore, the crowd doesn’t get excited by him anymore and that’s what Trump misses and that’s what Trump needs to get back and there’s a way he can do it. By tearing up the current script, he can leave the audience gasping, he can get back all of that mystique again by quitting, you see.
“But even if one doesn’t really think Trump will drop out of the race–as a proselytizer of the theory I acknowledge it is a stretch.” So Mr. Harris here admits this is all wishful thinking. It, nevertheless, “is worth examining the reasons he just might.” So even though the writer admits it’s never gonna happen, it’s still fascinating to examine the reasons he might.
Now, wait. If you just said somebody ain’t gonna do something, then what’s the point of coming up with reasons why they might? Well, it’s “a way of illuminating the bleakness of his situation with just over three months to go before the general election.” That’s what we really want to do. We want to tell you and our readers how bleak it is for Trump out there, how hopelessly lost, hopelessly forgotten Trump has become.
“No doubt Trump would savor the validation of winning a second term. Under the current trajectory, that looks less likely than not. … The second question is how Trump conceives of the balance of his lifetime–and his historical reputation after that–if he were to lose to Joe Biden and join the ranks of defeated incumbents.”
So the theory here is that Trump no way, no way will Trump run the risk of losing to some Looney Tune like Biden. Ain’t gonna happen. And that’s a reason why Trump just might as well quit, because he wants to save his postpresidential reputation. And if he loses to somebody with Alzheimer’s like Joe Biden, why, he’ll never get over that. His reputation postpresidency will be destroyed. But he can save it, you see, if he quits.
“The Trump-drops-out scenario hinges on the assumption that Trump is less concerned with wielding the levers of government than he is preserving his role as disrupter at large in American politics over the next decade.” So you see, we’re back to this. Trump really doesn’t care about making America great again. He doesn’t care about getting even with the ChiComs, he doesn’t care about any of that stuff. No, no, no. Trump is all about showbiz. Trump is all about disrupting. Trump is all about being the talk of the town. Trump is all about being the focus of attention. He doesn’t care about anything else.
And he might be able to maintain that kind of magic if he avoids losing. But if he loses, all the magic will forever be gone. And that’s all he’ll be known for. He lost to somebody with dementia. “Trump in recent days has scotched a planned rally and canceled plans for a massive partisan extravaganza at the Republican National Convention.”
Wait. Aren’t all conventions partisan extravaganzas? Democrats do partisan extravaganzas every freaking day, not just at their convention. But Trump, you see, has canceled a partisan extravaganza. “He has gone from saying the coronavirus pandemic would be quickly routed in the spring to acknowledging … that the situation will probably ‘get worse before it gets better.’ After saying masks weren’t for him, and implying that they are for weak spirits, he finally began wearing one and urging others to do so.”
So you see, it’s all falling apart on Trump. The only way to save face is to quit.