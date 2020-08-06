Racist Biden: Blacks Are All the Same, Have No Diversity of Thought

RUSH: Now, Trump has requested a fourth debate, the Trump campaign. A fourth debate and an early start. Now, one of the reasons why is because of mail-in voting and absentee voting and early voting. The Trump campaign is saying, if we’re gonna be starting the vote much sooner than we ever have before, we gotta get these debates going because people make up their minds after watching a debate.
There’s also the fact that Biden can’t do a debate and won’t do a debate, which is another reason why the Trump campaign is requesting a fourth. Let me show you why there will not be a debate. There won’t be one debate. There won’t be four debates. There won’t be any number of debates. Grab audio sound bite number 1. This happened yesterday. The National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ virtual convention. This is the same convention where Biden told a CBS reporter, African-American (imitating Biden) “What do you mean a cognitive test? I don’t need to take a cognitive — what are you, cocaine, what are you, a junkie?” So from that same virtual convention, here is Joe Biden talking to NPR’s Lulu Garcia Navarro, who asked him a question. “Will you reengage with Cuba?”
BIDEN: Yes. And, by the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.
RUSH: Did you hear that or did it go by too quickly? (interruption) This is why there won’t be any debates. This is exactly why the Democrats and the Biden campaign cannot throw him out there and do a debate. It’s not just the gaffes, and it’s not just the losing his train of thought. It’s this. “Will you reengage with Cuba?”
(imitating Biden) “Yeah, yeah. And, by the way, what you all know, that most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, incredibly different attitudes about different things.” And of course the Cuban population is largely Hispanic in Biden’s mind. So, yeah, I’d engage with Cuba ’cause it’s far more productive.
So should Joe Biden be suspended from social media, from the sewer, for his racist comments about African-Americans? I don’t care. The question just occurred to me. Maybe Democrat racism is permitted. Maybe it’s even encouraged by their community rules, who knows. Listen – to it again. This has flown under the radar. Well, actually it hasn’t flown under the radar. In fact, there’s a headline for this story that they kind of try to — yeah. This is Yahoo News that had the story, and the headline: “Biden Draws Distinction Between Diversity Within Black And Latino Communities.”
Do you think you’d ever see a headline: “Trump Draws Distinction.” No, “Trump, without evidence, claims that there’s a lot of more diversity in the Hispanic community than in the African-American community, establishing once again that Trump is a bald-faced liar and racist.” Which would be the headline. But with Plugs it’s just, “Biden Draws Distinction Between Diversity Within Black And Latino Communities.” Here. Listen to it again. Three, two, one.
RUSH: So what does this say to African-Americans about African-Americans? What Biden has done here is simply give away the game. Biden has spoken as a career Democrat, and he has shared with the world the attitude the Democrat Party has about African-Americans. They’re all the same. Maybe a few exceptions, but there’s no diversity. They’re monolithic. We only have to treat ’em a certain way and they’ll do whatever we need. They’ll show up and vote for us whenever we need, whenever we want. Just have to say the same things to ’em over and over again ’cause there isn’t any diversity, isn’t any difference in any of them. They’re all the same.
This is what the Democrat Party’s attitude toward African-Americans is. (interruption) And, yeah, yeah, I was just gonna say. I wonder what my buddy Charlamagne tha God’s reaction is gonna be to this because it was Charlamagne tha God interviewing Biden (imitating Biden), “You ain’t black if you ain’t voting for me. If you ain’t voting for a Democrat you ain’t black.” And people kind of thought that was off the reservation. No. That is the Democrat Party.
What Biden is doing here, he’s got no filter. Biden has no boundaries, he’s got no… what’s the word that I’m looking for? (interruption) Well, it’s “filter” but he’s got — there’s no — yeah, “filter” works until I come up with what I’m actually thinking of. He just blurts out what he’s thinking. And what he’s thinking is, as a Democrat has for all of his life. When he says, “If you don’t vote for me, if you don’t vote Democrat, you ain’t black.” He meant that. That is how they think, you African-Americans, you have a duty to vote Democrat. That is your purpose in life is voting Democrat. And if you don’t, you ain’t black.
And take a look at the way they treat conservative African-Americans. They disown them. Other blacks do as well. They’re Uncle Toms. So Biden is simply remaining in character. African-Americans are monolithic. They don’t think differently from one another. It’s easy to relate to ’em. It’s easy to get them to do what we need ’em to do. But the Hispanic community, now, that’s different. There’s a lot of diversity in the Hispanic community. There’s a lot of different ways of thinking in the Hispanic community. So that’s why I would reengage with Cuba, some really fascinating Hispanics down there, really need to engage ’em ’cause they’re much different, .
Here, listen to it again. I’m not exaggerating. In fact, I’m probably not hitting this stridently enough. Here it is again.
RUSH: Okay. So what’s The Oprah gonna do with this new book that she’s chosen that says people are tired of racism, it doesn’t move the bell anymore, move the meter, we need something more, so they’re coming up with America’s caste system. In Joe Biden’s mind African-Americans march in a straight line. They don’t think for themselves. And if they don’t vote Democrat, they’re not even black. According to Biden, African-Americans lack diversity of thought. They engage almost exclusively in groupthink, and that’s how the Democrat Party approaches them. That’s how the Democrat Party treats them.
This is why they can’t let him out of the basement. This is why they can’t turn him loose without a teleprompter, and even then it’s a risk. And this is why there aren’t gonna be any debates. He’s saying that African-Americans are like-minded simpletons. This is as racist a comment as anything they want to try to lay off on us, folks. This is how senile basement dwellers think and speak. (interruption) No, no, no, no, no. I didn’t say that. No, no, no. He doesn’t think they all look alike. He’s convinced they all think alike. He is convinced that they all react the same way.
He is convinced that you have to approach the African-American community in only one way. And what way is that? That everybody on the Republican side is a racist pig. You know what it is? You know how the Democrats approach African-Americans? It’s real simple. There’s a great phrase that has been developed to describe it. The soft bigotry of low expectations. Biden is part of the age-old Democrat Party which feels sorry for African-Americans. They think of them all as victims incapable of helping themselves, incapable of living on their own, incapable of doing the right things on their own. They need the Democrat Party to do all these things for them.
And with such low expectations, there’s bigotry there. When you think somebody’s incapable of doing something — when you think, by the way, when you think an entire race is incapable, when you think an entire race is a collection of victims — and this is what Biden has let out of the bag. This is what the traditional Democrat view of African-Americans has always been. It’s why we on the right get so frustrated.
If there are any of you African-American Democrats in the audience, this why we get so frustrated. They don’t think of you the way you think they do. They don’t have anything other than low expectations of you. They don’t have anything but a bunch of feel-sorry sympathy for you. The expectation they have is that you gonna vote for ’em. And if you don’t, you won’t have any practical purpose for them. This is demeaning. It is racist and it’s ignorant. And it’s all rolled into one 14-second audio clip.
He’s doubling down on what he told my old buddy Charlamagne tha God. If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black. Joe Biden making broad judgments about people based on their skin color: Hispanics, diversity, all over the place, unlike African-Americans, and you know what I’m talking about.
RUSH: Audio sound bite number 2. This is again the National Association Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists virtual convention where Joe Biden has just said (paraphrasing), “Yeah, by the way, what you all know” — he’s talking to a Hispanic female reporter — “what you know most people don’t know, unlike the black community, the Latino community’s incredibly diverse, incredibly different attitudes about different things, unlike the black community. And we know the black community like nobody knows the black community. We know.”
Same convention, same place, same reporter, Lulu Garcia-Navarro says to Biden, “So if you scrap the president’s tariffs on China, what do you want in return? If you’re gonna get rid of those, are you just gonna scrap ’em without any concessions from the Chinese?”
BIDEN: The way Trump — the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world and that fact invades in in free – in, in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world — that we deal with WHO the right way. That, that in fact, that’s when things begin to change.
RUSH: And there’s another reason why there will not be a debate. There won’t be one debate, there won’t be two, there won’t be four. Here. This is amusing. Let’s listen to this again. Remember, the question. “Okay. So if you scrap Trump’s tariffs on the ChiComs,” which, by the way, are working “if you scrap the tariffs, what do you want from the ChiComs in return, or is it nothing, you’re just gonna scrap the tariffs and not demand the ChiComs make any concessions?”
RUSH: So this is why yesterday I made a big point, whoever is putting Biden out there is doing all of this on purpose. They’re subjecting him to this ridicule. They’re putting him out here in these circumstances that he is not capable of existing in, not capable of performing. His mental acuity is — well, it’s vanishing by the day. Let’s read this by the transcript. “The way Trump — the way China will respond” — the question was, what’s he gonna do, if he scraps Trump’s tariffs, are you gonna demand other concessions, or are you just gonna let it go?
“The way Trump — the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world and that fact invades in in free – in, in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world — that we deal with WHO the right way.” That’s the World Health Organization. It’s got nothing to do with tariffs. The World Health Organization is in the ChiComs’ back pocket, “That we deal with WHO the right way. That, that in fact, that’s when things begin to change.”
He has no idea what he said. He has no idea what the question was, folks. Now, somebody, a lot of people in the Democrat Party are throwing him out there and subjecting him to this, such is their rabid, unrequited desire to get rid of Donald Trump. But this can’t even be much less part of a debate. They can’t allow this to keep happening. This is part of the campaign, for crying out loud.