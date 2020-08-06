The Radicalization of the Democrat Party Isn’t New

RUSH: Jason, Lansing, Michigan, great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?
RUSH: I’m good. Thank you, sir.
CALLER: The question is, do you believe that the Democrat Party has always been this radical?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Or is this something new that’s just come out recently, maybe because of Trump, that he’s brought it out in ’em?
RUSH: No, I think they’ve always been this radical. They’ve been this radical for at least I’m gonna say a minimum 20 years. It’s why I have always been attempting to get people to look at them ideologically as liberals. They’ve always been this radical. And I think what Trump’s done is simply frustrated them so much. A, they couldn’t beat him. B, they can’t get rid of him.
I think that all of their own personal guardrails are down and all of the camouflage, the masks, all the boundaries they put up to hide themselves have come down. And I think they’re just finally being who they really are. I think the election of Obama is when we first saw all that camouflage fall away. But, yes, they’ve been radical — grab sound bite number 13. I got time to squeeze this in. I want you to listen to a montage of Democrats back in 1995, talking about the budget battle that year.
JOHN LEWIS: They’re coming for our children. They’re coming for the poor.
THOMAS BARRETT: (echo) Why do the Republicans want to take apples and milk away from six year olds?
LYNN WOOLSEY: Starving children is not the solution.
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: (background noise) It’s cruel to kids.
DICK DURBIN: (background noise) Stop declaring war on our kids.
RICHARD GEPHARDT: (background noise) The Republicans are taking food out of the mouths of millions of needy children.
LUIS GUTIERREZ: (echo) We’re gonna let the kids go hungry again.
TED KENNEDY: (archive audio) War on their children. War on their children.
RUSH: Teddy Kennedy. “War on their children.”
And I don’t have time to squeeze it in, but Pelosi is out there saying that Trump is going to make children homeless, Trump and the Republicans. So, yeah, they’ve been radical. They’ve been radical for longer than what you are seeing their behavior portray now.
RUSH: We had a call in the previous hour. “Have the Democrats in your estimation always been this radical? Folks, yes. I thought about this even more during the top-of-the-hour break. Yes. It has been one of my guiding beliefs the whole time that I have been hosting this program. And it’s been something I have really tried to persuade people to at least consider, if not outright agree with me.
The Democrat Party has always been the home of — I mean, if you have radical leftists like the Communist Party USA or the Weather Underground, all those sixties protesters, what party were they voting for? They were voting Democrat. What party did the Students for a Democratic Society, all of these rabble-rousers in the sixties were Democrats. What party were they loyal to? What party did they think was most likely to advance their radicalism? What party did they attempt to commandeer and take over?
The Democrat Party, which now they have done. The Democrat Party has always had a majority of people in its leadership level who do not like the Constitution, who do not like the Bill of Rights because it limits the government. The Democrat Party has always been a massive, Big Government and let’s grow it some more political party, political organization. Folks, the Democrat Party was in bed with the Soviet Union in the 1980s. The Democrat Party was assisting the Soviet Union in establishing a communist beachhead in Nicaragua.
And there was opposition to them. They were called the Contras. Reagan attempted to help them resist the establishment of the Soviet base in Nicaragua. Daniel Ortega was the head communist honcho, and there he is having sunglass purchase parties with Peter, Paul, and Mary on 5th Avenue in New York. The Soviet Union would authorize a bunch of big money for Nicaragua. Daniel Ortega would go on TV, thank them. Democrats would send people down to Nicaragua telling him to shut up, you’re making us look bad with this association.
There isn’t any question that the Democrat Party has — let me tell you, folks, it’s this simple. The Soviet Union was much preferred to the Republican Party, if you’re a Democrat. The Republican Party has always, according to Democrats, Republican Party’s always been a bigger enemy than Chinese, the Soviet Union, than international communism. The Republican Party has always been the bigger threat. The Democrat Party has spoken with more hatred and vitriol for the Republican Party than you will ever hear them speak of the Soviet Union or of Cuba.
I mean, take a look at all the Democrats that romanticize communist leaders. So, yeah, the Democrat Party has always been as radical as they are now. Antifa and these anarchists, they’re Democrats. And they go back to the 1980s. They go back to 1999. Some go back to the first World Trade Organization protests in Seattle. There’s no question about it. In fact, it’s been very frustrating for me because it’s so obvious. And so many people have refused to – I think a lot of people didn’t want to see it, didn’t want to believe that it was true.
And then, of course, you have the media, which is as much a part of the Democrat Party 30 years ago as they are today. You just didn’t know it. But they would cover up all of these radical tendencies, both of the party and of particular individual Democrats. So yeah, I don’t think there’s any question about it.