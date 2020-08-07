Biden Unsuccessfully Attempts to Clarify Racist Comments

RUSH: This is a study today in media, how the economic news today has been presented, how it is presented in the news. Joe Biden has attempted to clarify his remarks, his handlers have attempted to clarify what Biden said. He clarified his answer to the question from the Hispanic reporter during an interview on Wednesday that was hosted by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Here’s Biden’s attempt to fix – well, we may want to go to the audio sound bites for this in which case I need to — yeah. Let’s start here at the top. In order to do this justice, we need to start at the top of the audio sound bites. So let’s go to back to Wednesday, National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ virtual convention. This is NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro talking to Biden. “Will you reengage with Cuba?”
BIDEN: Yes. And, by the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.
RUSH: How do you walk that back? How do you clarify that? Well, they tried, ladies and gentlemen, and they just dug themselves in deeper. Before that, though — (interruption) Do you mean this? You think this story didn’t take off? (interruption) Mr. Snerdley just sent me a little note here via our internal note system that is encrypted both ways — only he and I can read these notes. He said: “This Biden story didn’t take off until you did it. Then after you framed it, it took off like a rocket.”
Well, this is on Wednesday. At 12:15 Trump comes out of the White House and starts talking about it, and we were convinced that Trump might have heard it or been told about it because somebody there was listening. Well, we were the first to make a big deal out of it. It had to be out there all morning, and nobody had done much with it. The media wasn’t gonna do anything with it. They’re just sitting on it. Hope it goes by. Well, okay. You may be right. It didn’t take off until we hit it. After we framed it, then it took off like a rocket and we’re now on day two of it.
So here is a montage of media attempting to defend Biden. Remember what he’s just said: By the way, what you all know, most people don’t know, but you people, you Hispanics, you know this, unlike the African-American community, the Latino community’s an incredibly diverse community, unlike the African-American community. Latinos have incredibly different attitudes about different things.
So we make a big deal of it, we force the Drive-Bys to have to go out there and try to position this and explain it and defend Plugs, tell us what he meant, and here a montage of that.
MARY BRUCE: Biden’s campaign insists he was referring to diversity of attitudes among Latinos.
KRISTEN WELKER: An advisor adding: of course Biden knows the black community is not a monolith.
STEPHANIE RAWLINGS-BLAKE: The African-American community, by and large, very loyal and has been well served by the Democratic Party. Inartful or not, I think that’s what Vice President Biden was saying.
ABBY PHILLIP: Biden is not the candidate who is the most fluent candidate on issues of race.
SCOTT BOLDEN: The African-American community and Latinos know him. Whatever gaffes he’s making are not intentional, they certainly aren’t intentionally racist.
RUSH: This is the thing. This guy is a segregationist. He goes back to the early days in his career which was the heyday of the Democrat segregation. But see how this works? He gets to go out and say things that are blatantly racist, and here come the media, “Oh, no, no, no. He doesn’t really mean that. No, no, no, no, no, no. Whatever gaffes he’s making, they’re not intentional. They certainly aren’t intentionally racist.”
But yet they are because there’s so many. This guy can’t talk about people without talking about race. How about the time that he is walking in a mall somewhere, somebody asked him a question, and he starts going off on Indians and how you can’t go into a 7-Eleven without talking to a bunch of Indians ’cause it’s only Indians in there? Not Native American Indians, but from the country, from the nation India.
And people, “Well, you know, that’s just Joe.” like this montage here. “The African-American community by and large very loyal, has been well served by the Democrat Party.” No, they haven’t. That’s Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. She’s the former mayor of Baltimore. No, no. The African-American community has not been well served by Democrat Party. You may be, as a leader in the African-American community, yeah, you get a seat at the table, Ms. Blake, but the rank-and-file black population has not been well served by the Democrats. That’s the whole point here.
But listen to this. She says the “African-American community, very loyal, well served by Democrat Party. Inartful or not, I think that’s what Vice President Biden was saying.” What? No. What he was saying is that there isn’t any diversity in the African-American community like there is in the Latino community. What he said was that African-Americans, they talk alike, they think like alike, have the same attitudes, there isn’t any difference in them.
How she can come along and say that what he really said was that the Democrat Party has been well served, African-Americans have been well served by Democrat Party, I mean, these are people reaching for something that isn’t there. And it was Abby Phillip who said, “Biden is not the candidate who’s the most fluent candidate on issues of race.” They just can’t bring themselves to admit that he is what he is.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. Let’s go to Biden’s tweets that attempt to get himself out of the mess that he created on Wednesday. He said: “Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith.”
Now, my friends, Mr. Snerdley may be exaggerating about the role this program played, but I tell you that was a prominent word in my analysis all day when this happened, Wednesday and Thursday, primarily yesterday. It was Wednesday when Biden made this gaffe, not Thursday.
He said, “In no way did I mean to suggest the African-American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all. Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place. My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”
So those are the clarifying comments. Then he didn’t stop there. He went further. “Now when I mean full diversity, unlike African American community, many other communities, you’re from everywhere. From Europe. From the tip of South America, all the way to our border and Mexico -”
So he says Latinos are from far more places. Hispanics are from far more places than African-Americans. What an idiot thing to say.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: You know, it is really strange. Not only did Biden step in it again, he changes the definitions of things. Nobody was talking about geographical diversity. And he didn’t write these tweets. He made the original statement that caused whoever it is running his campaign to have a meltdown. They had to go out there immediately and try to recast what he said. There’s no way to do that. But they’re giving it a shot because they know they have a sympathetic media that will help them every step of the way.
The kicker is that Biden is so out of it — look, folks. I’m not harping on this stuff to make fun of a guy that doesn’t know what he’s saying. This guy’s running for president on the Democrat side and the Democrat Party is purposefully doing this. They’re purposefully putting this guy out there in the state and the condition that he is in. In one way, it is really inhumane. It is promoting an indignity that Biden would not, if he had his wits about him, would not be doing this on his own.
But, you know, you could say, well, it’s the quest for power. Everybody has this — yeah, I guess. I don’t like power or want it enough to understand. But I know these people do. But even Biden’s family is looking the other way while this happens. Even when he had his wits about him, even before this mental dementia, whatever it is, before it began, Joe Biden never got past the first round of primaries when he sought the presidency on his own. He was never judged by the Democrat Party to be presidential material.
So, anyway, back to this, just to clarify, I’m not doing this to laugh at him. I’m not doing this to have fun at his expense. This is serious stuff that they’re foisting on the country here. And keep in mind that people that watch the mainstream media don’t really know the extent to which Biden is having mental problems. They’re not reported on by the Drive-By Media.
Anyway, later yesterday, he seemed to double down on his original remarks that there isn’t any diversity in the African-American community, but there’s tons of it in the Hispanic community. He was delivering a virtual address to the National Association of Latino Elected Officials now, not journalists. This is a different one. Biden told that group that his administration would showcase the country’s full diversity, most specifically the diversity of the Latino community.
This is the day after that he steps in it by claiming that the African-American community has no diversity. Then he tweets that he was talking about geographic and all kinds stuff that he dug himself a deeper hole. Then he goes out to a different group and once again affirms that he was talking about Hispanics who have all the diversity and African-Americans who have none. Now, he says this. “What I meant by ‘full diversity,’ unlike the African-American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere.” This is the attempt to fix it, folks. He’s talking to the Latino elected officials group, not the journalists, the next day.
“Unlike African American community, many other communities, you’re from everywhere.” So he’s repeating the original gaffe to a different group and now changing it to mean geographical diversity. “Unlike African American community, many other communities, you’re from everywhere. From Europe. From the tip of South America, all the way to our border and Mexico and in the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos.”
Somebody wrote that for him. I’m telling you he’s not capable, he is not capable of doing these things. That’s the whole point here. So somebody wrote that, put it on the prompter. That’s part of his speech. But let me read this again. I know we have lots of African-Americans in this program’s audience. You know it and I know it. And you African-Americans out there, you know who you are. There’s tons of ’em that tune in here. I want to read this again to you.
“Now when I mean full diversity, unlike African American community, many other communities, you’re from everywhere. From Europe. From the tip of South America, all the way to our border and Mexico and in the Caribbean. And different backgrounds, different ethnicities, but all Latinos.”
Where does he think African-Americans are from? Where does Biden think black people are from? Well, you could say, since we call them African-Americans, maybe they’re from Africa. My friends, they are from everywhere. People who have dark skin, people who are not Caucasian, they are from everywhere. And Africa is a continent. It isn’t a country. How many different kinds of African-Americans are there? There are tons.
The diversity of African-Americans within Africa is deep. It’s massive. That diversity alone, even if you’re gonna go geographic, it’s a mistake to say that every African-American’s like every other. But it’s not limited to Africa. People with darker skin come from the Caribbean. They come from Central and South America. They come from Europe. Would you believe that? Yes, they do. They come from Europe. So what is he talking about?
Somebody wrote that for him to say on his prompter, in his speech. That’s sabotage. That’s not an attempt to get Biden out of a mess. That is doubling down on the mess. And to try to convert this into geographical diversity? You can blow that out of the water by pointing out how many nations there are in Africa and all those different cultures, different languages, different ways of living. I mean, it’s pretty varied.
Anyway, this is the guy that the Democrat Party is presenting to the American people as their presidential nominee. And it is — well, I don’t know, folks. I find it really curious on a whole lot of levels.