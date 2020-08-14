Does the Lib Exodus from Blue States Threaten Red States?

RUSH: Melbourne, Florida. David, welcome, sir. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. First-time caller and praying for your health.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: I’m worried that with all the unrest in all these Democratic cities and people rushing out of those cities that actually that could flip other areas, other counties, other states by flushing these Democratic voters out of the big cities. What do you think of that?
RUSH: You’re worried people leaving New York and Chicago going to other states are gonna convert those states into Democrat states? Is that what you’re —
CALLER: Sure. Counties, you know, could affect the vote. Could affect the states, you know.
RUSH: Well, I think it’s already happened. I think there’s evidence of this. We speak about this constantly. People leaving New York and going to Florida. And what are they fleeing? They’re fleeing policies they voted for. They’re fleeing high taxes. They’re fleeing high property taxes. They’re fleeing excessively Big Government. They’re fleeing rotten economies. They’re fleeing everything they voted for.
And what do they do? They vote the same crap wherever they relocate. And so it is a problem. I don’t think that it is a problem that’s insurmountable, and I don’t think that it is something that has happened to the point it has changed or altered voting patterns or changed states from leaning or guaranteed Republican to Democrat. But it clearly is a potential problem.