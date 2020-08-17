CNN Poll Could Force Biden Out of the Basement

RUSH: Yeah, now normally I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it, but this time I think we might have to make an exception out there because this result — remember, last week, last week I was talking about what it’s gonna take to keep Biden hidden, or what the Democrats need to keep him hidden in the basement. They don’t want Biden coming out. They don’t want things to happen that would force Biden to come out. And that thing that might force Biden to come out has just happened.
It is the week of the virtual Democrat convention. Oh, man, are we going to have fun. Bernie Sanders is already out there claiming it’s his convention. He’s already claiming that when Biden’s elected, that he is gonna be stepping in and running the show. They just can’t get the guy to shut up. He’s giving it all away. Oh, man, am I looking forward to this, folks. This is gonna be one of those weeks.
You know, when I say something, there’s nothing left to say and nothing left to be said. And this is gonna be one of those thorough weeks. We’re gonna cover everything.
RUSH: So I will delve into this further as the program unfolds before your very eyes.
The big news today is the Democrat convention kicks off today. CNN has a poll, and in this poll, Biden’s lead has shrunk by double digits. This was only predictable. You know, when you get closer to the election, all these polling units have to have credibility. So there are periods during polling where they’re trying to shape public opinion by releasing bogus results, which is what we’ve been dealing with up ’til now.
They make it look like Trump’s gonna get beat in a landslide. So you Trump voters are supposed to get all depressed. You’re supposed to think it’s over. You’re supposed to lose your enthusiasm, and you’re supposed to think, “Trump blew it ’cause he won’t stop tweeting.” You’re supposed fall for all the criticism, and you are supposed to just say, “You know what? We can’t win.
“We can’t beat the media. We can’t beat the Democrats. The hell with it,” and you’re supposed to go away. Now we’ve gotten to the point where reputations are on the line and where results of the polls are gonna matter in terms of the credibility of the polling units. So this new poll from CNN says that Bite Me’s massive lead over Trump has evaporated in the last two months.
By the way, it didn’t just evaporate over one poll. It didn’t just evaporate overnight. Like they say, it’s been evaporating over the last two months. Have you gotten the impression in the reporting in the last two months that Biden was losing support? No! They’ve been telling you Biden’s gaining support. They’ve been telling you Biden’s running the table.
They’ve been telling you Biden’s winning everything: Swing states, swing districts, swing precincts. They’ve been telling you Biden’s up by 10, he’s up by eight, he’s up by 12. They’ve been telling you Trump has no prayer, no chance. And all of a sudden now is Biden’s lead’s evaporated in the past two months?
Two months ago, CNN said that Bite Me was up by 14 points. Now CNN says Bite Me is up by four? Trump has gained 10 points and Bite Me’s up by four? It’s barely outside the margin of error, which is 3.7%! Across 15 battleground states, Bite Me’s lead is only one point. Oh-ho! Battleground states? This is where Biden was really cleaning up!
Just last week, he was up by 10, he was up by 12, he was up by eight. It was so bad; it was over for Trump. Trump may as well — and then we got stories, “Trump looking for a way to quit! Trump looking for a way out. Trump looking for a way to not have to do debates ’cause Trump’s gonna lose,” all of that. Just last week, and now Trump is within four points?
CNN’s poll was conducted entirely after he picked Kamala. She is not helping him with the African-American vote. Wait ’til you hear about this. But there’s much more to this that you need to hear and know in terms of analysis. It’s coming right up, so don’t go anywhere.
RUSH: Now, here’s the point about this poll. The CNN poll… I told you last week, they need to keep Trump and his approval number at 45 or less. That’s what permits Biden to stay hidden in the basement. But this poll that has Trump only down four and within the margin of error — just outside the margin of error — and much closer in swing states like one point?
I think this means Biden’s gonna have to come out now prior to your and Harris, and that’s not going to go well, unless they are sandbagging us, unless Biden is faking having some Alzheimer’s-like episodes or whatever. The problem is, they have no alternative.