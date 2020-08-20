Kamala Speaks to the Virus and It Says We’re Racists

RUSH: Okay. Here we go. Audio sound bite number 21. Last night, night three of the virtual Democrat National Convention…
HARRIS: This virus, it has no eyes, and yet it knows exactly how we see each other and how we treat each other —
RUSH: What crock.
HARRIS: — and let’s be clear. There is no vaccine for racism.
RUSH: What!
HARRIS: We’ve gotta do the work for George Floyd —
RUSH: What?
HARRIS: — for Breonna Taylor —
RUSH: What?
HARRIS: — for the lives of too many others to name —
RUSH: What?
HARRIS: — for our children and for all of us —
RUSH: What the hell?
HARRIS: We gotta do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law.
RUSH: You want to ‘splain this to me? “The virus, it has no eyes. Yet it knows exactly how we see each other”? That’s not possible! A virus doesn’t have a brain. It can’t possibly know how we see each other. What the hell is this? “It knows how we treat each other.” Would somebody explain to me how the virus knows that? Has she been talking to it?
Does she have a pet coronavirus in her house somewhere that’s sharing all this stuff with her? How in the world does she know that the virus knows exactly how we evil human beings see each other and how we are treating each other? And then one of the biggest non-connectors I have ever heard anybody make: “And let’s be clear, there’s no vaccine for racism.” I can only assume that she means the virus knows racists.
It knows how we see each other. So if you are a racist, this virus knows it — and if you treat people like you think they’re inferior to you, this virus knows it. “There’s no vaccine for racism.” She says Trump uses tragedies like the virus as a political weapon, and then she turns around and does this? Here, grab one more. Audio sound bite number 22. I couldn’t believe this.
This like the other night when Bill Clinton starts talking about proper behavior in the Oval Office! (impression) “Ah, yeah, I tell you what. Donald Trump, he has no business being the Oval Office. In the Oval Office, you can’t — you can’t — you can’t behave the way Trump behaved in there.
“It’s not…” (chuckles) You’re the guy with the intern and the cigar and the blue dress in the bathroom and the study in the Oval Office, and you’re telling Trump and others that they don’t know how to behave in the Oval Office? And now she comes along says she knows a predator when she sees one?
HARRIS: I have fought for the children and survives of sexual assault. I fought against transnational criminal organizations.
RUSH: Yeah?
HARRIS: I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for-profit colleges.
RUSH: Good for you.
HARRIS: I know a predator when I see one.
RUSH: Is she talk about Biden? She said she believed the women who said that Biden got up there and started running his hands on their shoulders and their hair and started sniffing and smelling their hair and even went further. She said they believed ’em! She believed the women. Now, she’s obviously trying to portray Trump here as the predator. But it’s Biden that she went out and condemned as one. That’s why I say, somebody… This just didn’t go at all like they had planned. It couldn’t have.
RUSH: Here’s Carol in new Knoxville, Ohio. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hello! Rush, just a quick observation. In listening to the speeches that Kamala Harris and then, of course, President Obama gave, it seemed to me — I actually closed my eyes to do this — that her cadence has taken to the same cadence as President Obama. I wondered if they had possibly trained her or have had her observe him so much to give her more credence with the American people, make her feel more familiar to the American people. I know you’re a student of this as well, and I wondered what your thoughts were on that.
RUSH: So you’re asking me if I think they may have been helping her change her speech partners so that she reminds people of Obama?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Yeah, well, if they are — and I don’t know. If they are, it didn’t work, and I’ll tell you how I know, ’cause your question is exquisitely timed. I found myself so bored. The dress that she was wearing was some bland, blase purple, violet, whatever. I’ve never seen her in the color before. It had, like, a suit jacket that was cinched up too high. It looked like it didn’t fit right. They had a week to make everything fit right!
Anyway, I took my eyes off the screen, and I found myself reading. I said, “You know what? This would be a good time to catch up on the tech blogs.” So I was reading. I had her speech on. I didn’t turn it off. I didn’t mute it. I didn’t turn it down. But I was doing other things, and I realized at some point how bored I was, how boring… I don’t mean this to… I’m not trying to be mean here in my criticism, folks. That’s not my objective.
Look. I’ll have to expand on this when I get back.
RUSH: I made a note last night during her speech. I said, “This really isn’t very good. I’m listening to it while reading, not watching. It’s not compelling. It’s not competent. It’s not drawing my attention away.” So that’s my answer.
RUSH: Here’s Caroline in Atlanta. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: (garbled cell) Hi! Rush, I’m a nurse in Atlanta, and I just want to say that I really do think the COVID numbers are inflated. I have friends that work in other hospitals in Atlanta, and we’re nowhere near capacity or, you know, seeing the numbers that are being reported. (unintelligible) Instead they did a lot of Trump bashing last night on him not handling things well, but nobody has said what they would have done differently to improve the situation.
RUSH: What do you mean, nobody would have said…? Who do you mean?
CALLER: The Democrats last night. Nobody said, “Well, we would have done this and the situation would have been better.”
RUSH: Oh, you’re talking about these candidates. You’re talking about Obama and Kamala Harris or Biden or —
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: — well, whoever spoke.
CALLER: Yes. And the Democrats in general. “Well, you know, Trump’s handling of the COVID situation has been, you know, terrible,” but nobody has offered any insight as to what could have been done better and what they would have done had they would have done (unintelligible) issues. This —
RUSH: Look, they can be exposed as frauds on this. Andrew Cuomo is personally responsible for a minimum of 6,600 deaths at nursing homes in New York. Pelosi was urging people, “Forget the virus! There nothing to it. Come on down to San Francisco’s Chinatown and party.” A New York congressman was doing the same thing. They’ve got no ground to stand on. It’s just a campaign. It’s the kind of stuff that gets said in a campaign and the media promotes it.