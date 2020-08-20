What the Democrats Didn’t Mention Last Night

RUSH: I mean, they’ve tried everything. They’ve tried impeachment. They’ve tried Mueller. They’ve tried… Look at what they didn’t mention last night. They didn’t talk about border walls. They didn’t talk about immigration. These are issues people care about! They didn’t talk about security. Personal, individual, national, they didn’t talk about it.
They didn’t talk about the need to appoint judges, to win so that they get to pick the judges. They didn’t talk about Kavanaugh. Wouldn’t it have been ideal for Kamala Harris to revive what she did, how she deserved to be on this ticket because she was the ringleader of the get-Kavanaugh movement? And wouldn’t it have been a great time to explain to America why again Kavanaugh shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court?
And wouldn’t it have been a great time to remind Democrats where it’s crucial to have a Democrat president nominating court justices? They didn’t talk about it. They didn’t talk about law and order because they can’t. They’re in the midst of trying to defund the fuzz. They’re in the midst of promoting rioting and looting and social unrest in their cities and states. They can’t talk about law and order.
Look at all of these issues that they have left to Donald Trump. They didn’t talk about jobs. They didn’t talk about trade. They didn’t even talk about war or lack of it. They didn’t talk about God. They did not mention the goodness of America. They didn’t mention China. They didn’t mention the ChiComs. The closest they got was blaming Trump for the virus, and Kamala Harris actually tried to make the case the virus is racist.
They didn’t talk about Middle East peace. They didn’t talk about education. They didn’t talk about prosperity — and very few of them even mentioned Biden. They’re watching their cities burn; they don’t say a word! Portland, Seattle, Chicago. Their own cities are burning. They don’t say a word. Senseless violence has become their hallmark.