It’s Pathetic! Biden Left the Basement for This?

RUSH: You want to look at a picture of Biden’s event in Pittsburgh yesterday? Throw this thing up. See, you didn’t think I was gonna do it this quickly, but I did. Here it is, folks. This is the Biden event yesterday in Pittsburgh. I’m gonna count — one, two, three, four, five, six — six people from the media ostensibly there. He didn’t take a single question. This is the appearance yesterday where it looked like he was in a cage. And I had some people remarking that, “Hey, at least, Rush, they put the American flag in the frame.” You usually don’t see that with the Democrat.
But look at that. This is for those who are watching the program on the Dittocam today. And look. It’s not a trick. We’ll put the photo at RushLimbaugh.com. This is not some subtle little bit of gaslighting or manipulation to get you to become a subscriber. I just want to use the technology that we have, and there are people that do pay for it as members. And look at that. Why even get on a plane, go anywhere for that? That is more than six feet social distance. There’s nobody there. And he obviously didn’t take any questions whatsoever.
And here. Listen to audio sound bite number 1. He had a prompter. I have oftentimes on this program asked, filled and overflowing with compassion, “Who is doing this to this poor guy?” You know, Trump has even started referring to the fact that Biden is a Trojan horse, that there are dark — what’s the phrase Trump — dark forces, dark something or other behind all of this.
The people that are actually pushing the Biden campaign are actually gonna be the power behind the throne were he to ever win. But I think that’s looking more and more like a really farfetched thing, Biden win. Anything can happen and we don’t know what’s gonna happen between now and Election Day, and there’s still a whole lot that could. But he’s on a prompter. And here. Listen. He was at the Carnegie Mellon University Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute. And here’s just a portion of what he said.
BIDEN: Do you really feel safer under Donald Trump? COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year — look, here’s, the lives — it’s just — it’s just, I mean, you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past hundred years.
RUSH: Come on, man. Come on. That was the prompter. He was on a teleprompter. And they are still sending him out to appear and do these things. He also asked, “Do I look like a radical socialist to you?” Well, let me ask you this. Does AOC look like a radical? What does a radical socialist look like? Did Marx look like a radical socialist? Did Mussolini, Stalin? I mean, what is a radical socialist? What you look like? Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like a radical? So what kind of question is that?
It’s words that matter. It’s not looks, which is subjective. Biden signed on to the Green New Deal. You can’t get much more radical socialist than the Green New Deal. He has promised to end the use of fossil fuels. And this is another thing. He’s in a back-and-forth with Trump over whether or not he suggested he was gonna ban fracking. He has. He has promised to ban fracking. When you the promise to get rid of fossil fuels, I’m sorry, that includes fracking. It includes clean burning natural gas, for those of you in Rio Linda.
Biden is for open borders, making anybody who crosses the border a citizen eligible to go straight to the welfare line. How much more radical socialist can you get? He has adopted the Bernie Sanders political agenda, which Bernie Sanders proudly acknowledges as radical socialism. Bernie’s out there saying who would have believed it? Our radical socialist agenda has become mainstream, thanks to Joe Biden.
Now, it may well be that Biden doesn’t know what’s going on. It could well be that he doesn’t remember that he promised to get rid of all fossil fuels, but he did signing on to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal. His running mate, Kamala Harris, she bails out violent thugs who are burning down cities. They just executed a Trump supporter out in Portland, to cheers. They murdered a Trump supporter and they did a victory dance over the guy. And Kamala Harris is trying to bail these kinds of thugs out of jail. She’s done it for much of her career.
Biden has said that he would support defunding the police, but now he’s out there I’m trying to say that (paraphrasing), “No, no, no, no. We need to reallocate resources, but no, we never -” I don’t doubt that he doesn’t remember what he has said when. But he has said all of these things.
Here. Let’s show you. Sound bites 3 and 4. Here is yesterday in Pittsburgh at the same place, the Carnegie Mellon University Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute. This is Biden saying he was not banning fracking.
BIDEN: I’m not banning fracking. Let me say that again.
RUSH: All right, all right. We hear you.
BIDEN: I’m not banning fracking.
RUSH: All right.
BIDEN: No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.
RUSH: Well, the problem, we have a montage, ladies and gentlemen. During the campaign Biden has repeatedly promised to ban fracking. We have a montage here of Biden promising to ban fracking. You’ll hear Dana Bash from CNN. You’ll hear Crazy Bernie on this montage. Here it is.
BASH: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No, we — we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated —
RUSH: Stop the tape. There’s more here and you’re gonna hear the rest, but what more do you need to hear? Biden: “I’m not banning fracking. Let me say it again. I’m not banning fracking no matter how many times Trump lies about me.” Dana Bash: “Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?” “No. We would — we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated.” All right. Play the whole bite again from the top. And I promise that I will not interrupt it this time.
BASH: Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?
BIDEN: No, we — we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated. Anybody that could go down 300 to 3,000 feet in a mine, sure in hell could learn how to program as well. Give me a break. Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake.
SANDERS: I’m talking about stopping fracking as soon as we possibly can. No ifs, buts, and maybes about it.
BIDEN: So am I. No more — no new fracking.
RUSH: There he is, folks. And that from a debate with Crazy Bernie. He’s afraid to be losing ground on the socialist left with Crazy Bernie. So not only can he not stay on topic with the teleprompter, can’t even read the words on a prompter, now he’s — I mean, this is embarrassing, making a big deal out of Trump supposedly lying about him claiming that he was never gonna ban fracking.
Why the change? And can you imagine being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? She is convinced that Biden’s her guy because Crazy Bernie has told her. (Sanders impression) “Look. Look. AOC, there’s no way we were gonna get it, no way we were gonna get elected. We had to have Biden. Biden’s the front man. It’ll be okay. Biden will take care of it all. Don’t worry.” Now, Biden’s out there saying he was never gonna ban fracking, and Crazy Bernie and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are, what the hell’s going on here?
That’s the centerpiece of the Green New Deal is getting rid of fossil fuels. It’s the centerpiece of the effort that they’re undertaking to really do great damage to the U.S. economy. And here’s Biden doing a 180. “No, no, no. I never said it. You can’t find any evidence I ever said it. Donald Trump can lie all he wants, but I’m not banning fracking.” So he’s – a little Indian lingo here — he’s off the reservation and whatever else he’s doing. And it’s a mess that they’re going to have to try and clean up.
There are a lot of stories about this today, and they really get in the weeds. But you see what we’ve done here, we have just boiled this down to its bare essence. We, I make the complex understandable. And having these sound bites in Biden’s own words, there is no way that you can be confused no matter how he tries to confuse it or muddy it up.
But the real fascinating thing for me is all of these people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Crazy Bernie, they’ve been out there celebrating, they’re happy, Biden’s doing the right thing, he’s staying on script. And now all of a sudden — and not just that. Now he’s a going to not ban fracking. Now all of a sudden they’re acknowledging the violence that they tried to pretend wasn’t happening. Now they’re trying to say it’s all Trump’s fault, which isn’t going to fly. So they’ve got a mess on their hands.
It was a predictable mess simply because of the mental — trying to be nice and respectful — the mental decay that happens to many as they age, and they’re throwing Plugs out there on his own with no backstop. I mean, put that picture up again. This is pathetic, this picture of Biden in Pittsburgh yesterday.
Trump answered more questions in a temporary little press thing this morning than Joe Biden has taken in five months, since the debates. He’s answered more questions today, Trump has, than Biden has taken. They don’t even let him take any questions from the media. So what Biden is now saying is like me telling you that I’ve never been a conservative.
What would you do if I opened the program today, “I’ve never been a conservative. What are you people talking about? You can’t prove it. You can’t prove it. This is people trying to impugn me. This is people trying to ruin me. I’ve never been a conservative.” What would you do? You’d think I’d lost my mind.
Well, no. You would wonder what brilliant bit is Rush attempting to pull off now. That would be your first reaction. “Oh, Rush has got something really big brewing now, denying -” kind of like when I endorsed Clinton back in 1992. Remember that? And then 18 minutes later I denied that I had endorsed Clinton, illustrating how Clinton lies.
But, seriously. If I came here any day and told you that I was never conservative — this is what Biden’s doing with fracking. It’s what Biden is trying to do with Trump being responsible for all of the violence. But we have recordings. We know what was said. We just played the recordings for you.
So it is up to the Trump campaign to flood the airwaves and the digital world with Biden’s own words ’cause the Drive-Bys are not gonna do it. Drive-Bys are not — and this is big. Folks, this is the centerpiece of the Green New Deal. It is the centerpiece of the radical leftist Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agenda. And Biden just threw it under the bus by claiming, “Oh, no, no, no, no, no. I never said I was gonna get rid of fracking.”
We’ve got it on tape. We’re happy to furnish the tape to anybody in the Trump campaign that wants it. But they’re gonna have to use it, ’cause the Drive-Bys will not. The Drive-Bys are gonna continue to do the CYA for Biden. He has now flipped on key issues because the campaign is a flop. And why is the campaign a flop? The campaign has flopped for a host of reasons. It’s not unfolding as they intended. It’s not unfolding as they thought because, as I said yesterday, they think they know Trump. They think they know how to bait Trump or gaslight Trump, they know how to manipulate Trump.
They don’t know Trump. All they know, all they think is that Trump is an idiot, that they are intellectually and politically superior, that Trump is a loose bull in a china shop, doesn’t know what he’s doing, easily outsmarted. And they firmly believe that their intellectual superiority is going to carry the day. So they set up all these plans, and now they’re blowing up, they don’t have any backup, they don’t have any Plan B here because Plan B is trying to get Biden straightened out.
Biden has embraced the end of affordable energy and fossil fuels. We have the audio. We just played it for you. Biden has signed on to AOC’s insane Green New Deal. We have the audio. Biden is pro-open borders. We have the audio. We pro-abortion up to the moment of birth. We have the audio. He has endorsed defunding police departments. He’s promised to dramatically raise taxes during a tough economic time. We’ve got the audio.
He declared a national mask mandate when he takes office. He called Trump a xenophobe for closing travel to China. And he’s out there now saying that if science tells him to shut down the country, then, by golly, by gosh, he’ll do it.