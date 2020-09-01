Trump to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: Your Supporters Murdered One of Mine

RUSH: You know, Ivanka Trump at her introduction of the president Thursday night had a very interesting take. And I thought that, in one way, what she said explains everything about how the establishment, the deep state, what have you, of Washington just despises Donald Trump.
Because what happens is most newbies, newly elected people, first-timers — and, by the way, usually a president is not a first-timer. Usually a president’s been elected to something before he’s elected president. He’s a senator, governor, member of the House. Well, you know, you’d be amazed the lineage where presidents actually come from.
But in Trump’s case, it is really rare to be elected president the first political office you’ve ever held. When that happens to anybody, first time senator, first time member of the House, first time governor, the conventional wisdom is that you will be changed, that the system will change you, that the system will overwhelm you, that the system is bigger than you are.
So if you’re a first time elected senator, you may be X, Y, and Z, and you may be filled with fire and brimstone, and you may have your own ideas, and you may think you’re gonna go in there and you’re gonna reshape it. And what happens is you get reshaped. It’s simply too big. You find that in order to advance, to climb the ladder, to succeed, you have to conform. You have to figure out what Washington is, quote, unquote, and find your place in it.
Ivanka Trump pointed out that Washington has not changed Donald Trump. That her father, Donald Trump, has changed Washington. That’s so right on. It explains so much about the hatred for Trump, about the unwillingness that the denizens of Washington have in welcoming him in.
Because, you see, to these people, Washington is everything. The system, the establishment. It is the home, the locale of the elites, and it is where their ladder of success is. It’s where the future of their children is in many ways guaranteed if they play ball, if they follow the, quote, unquote, rules. If they don’t rock the boat. You arrive in Washington, and you do what the system demands that you do.
If you’re first time senator, there are things, first time member of the House of Representatives, whatever, Donald Trump has come in to that town and has not in any way allowed it to change him. Oh, there have been times where we thought maybe he was capitulating, but he wasn’t. He was running trial balloons, or he was faking the Democrats out. The fact of the matter is that he has changed Washington, and they’re beside themselves.
And here’s an example. Last night Trump had his daily coronavirus briefing, and during the Q&A CNN’s White House correspondent, little Kaitlan Collins said (doing impression), “Mr. President, your supporters were also in Portland this weekend. They’re firing paint ball guns at people, some form of pepper spray. So do you want to also take this chance to condemn what your supporters did?”
THE PRESIDENT: That was a peaceful protest. And paint is not — and paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets. (Collins attempts to interrupt) Your supporters — your supporters — and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet, and I think it’s disgraceful.
RUSH: Do you realize what an overwhelming Trump moment that is? So here’s Kaitlan Collins, an infobabe, a reporterette for CNN, and Trump tells her — and she has this little (doing impression), “It’s a peaceful protest and your supporters were in Portland, they were firing paint ball guns at people, they were being mean, too, you want to take this chance to condemn your supporters?” And Trump said to hell with my supporters. Your supporters. He looked right at a reporter for CNN, said your supporters murdered one of mine.
Can you imagine — take your pick of any president you remember — can you imagine Ronaldus Magnus saying that to Sam Donaldson? Can you imagine George W. Bush saying some — no. Can you imagine even Cheney? You can’t imagine it. But here’s Trump — and, by the way, he didn’t even say it with any anger. Did you notice that? He was very calm. He was very reasoned. Here. Now that you know how to listen to it, audio sound bite number 13. Play it again. Three, two, one, Sam.
THE PRESIDENT: That was a peaceful protest. And paint is not — and paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets. (Collins attempts to interrupt) Your supporters — your supporters — and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman and killed him, not with paint, but with a bullet, and I think it’s disgraceful.
RUSH: Your supporters, Kaitlan Collins, shot one of my supporters and killed him. I think it’s disgraceful. By the way, you know that observation I brilliantly made about the conformity of all these reporters? There’s six of them at the Biden event. Do you realize they were not allowed to ask questions again, and they didn’t complain? They didn’t challenge it. There are six people being told you gotta sit in that circle, you gotta wear that mask, and don’t you dare leave that circle, don’t you dare take off that mask. And, by the way, don’t you dare ask our candidate any questions.
And they didn’t. They didn’t even challenge not being allowed to ask questions. It doesn’t surprise us because they are part of the system. They’re part of the Democrat campaign, the Drive-By Media is.
One more sound bite before we have to go to the break. This is last night, The Ingraham Angle. The president was her guest. She went over there to the White House, Diplomatic Reception Room, and interviewed him. Part 2 is tonight, I believe. And she asked him this question point-blank, because we have raised this on this program, who is actually running Biden, who is it behind this?
I think it’s a big question because whoever it is is actually going to be the power. It isn’t gonna be Kamala Harris. And she’s been told this. Whoever is running Biden is essentially running for president, but we don’t know who they are. They’re not having to campaign. They are not having to fundraise for themselves. They’re not doing anything.
They are actually seeking the office of presidency with a front man. And we don’t know who they are. We can guess, but we don’t know who they are. So Trump has been thinking about — this is Laura Ingraham asked him, who do you think is pulling Biden’s strings? Who is it running the guy? Is it a former Obama official?
THE PRESIDENT: People that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows, people that are on the streets, they’re people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that. It’s under investigation right now. They came from a certain city, and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And there were like seven people on the plane like this person and then a lot of people are on the plane to do big damage.
INGRAHAM: But the money is coming from somewhere.
THE PRESIDENT: The money is coming from —
INGRAHAM: How can it be tracked?
THE PRESIDENT: — some very stupid rich people that have no idea that if their thing ever succeeded, which it won’t, they will be thrown to the wolves like you’ve never seen before.
RUSH: Now, what he means by that is a bunch of stupid people have been coerced or manipulated, they’ve been fooled into giving money to Biden. And what Trump says, they’re gonna be the first people tossed aside if Biden wins. And he’s absolutely right about that. These people are gonna forgotten about. This is radical left Marxism. They’re not gonna honor their donors. No, no, no, no. They’re gonna be swept aside.
And the next group to go, my dad always told me, “Son, what these reporters don’t understand is if there ever was — if there ever is anywhere — go look at it, Son — when the communists take over a country, the first people to go are the journalists. Unless they conform. Unless they agree to become part of the brainwashing apparatus. Otherwise they’re history. They’re gone.” And that’s absolutely true.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay, J. C., Salem, Oregon, great to have you on the program. Hello.
CALLER: Thanks, Rush. I appreciate the analysis. Absolute flawless precision on the broadcast today.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I live in Oregon, and, you know, Antifa has been terrorizing folks in Portland since before the president was elected.
RUSH: Oh, I know. It goes back to the nineties.
CALLER: Right. So when Ted Wheeler, the mayor, and Governor Kate Brown says that Trump is fomenting protests and all this other garbage, they’ve basically empowered what I would call a tentacle of the Democrat Party. And now they are militarized. And now a gentleman was shot. And the only thing to do now — ’cause our leaders here in Oregon are quislings of the Democrat Party — is we’re gonna need the military to come in here and get this cleaned up, because you should be able to travel at night in the city —
RUSH: Yeah, but —
CALLER: — in the United States of America.
RUSH: — your mayor wants no part of anybody fixing it. He… I tell you, this guy, this Ted Wheeler? This guy could be a blond Pajama Boy. You put a pair of glasses on this guy, put him in pajamas, and he could be an Obama Pajama Boy. But I think it’s outrageous.
They do not want — and Ted Wheeler’s tried to sidle up to these things, trying to make it look like he’s their bud. They’ve tear-gassed him, they’ve mocked him, and still he sucks up to ’em! I don’t know. I… Trump is right. This could be ended in one night, but they don’t want it to end. They want their own cities to keep burning and suffering.