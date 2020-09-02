Big-Name Polling MIA, But Battleground States Trend Trump Sep 2, 2020 Related LinksRushLimbaugh.com: Gaslighting Democrats Claim Trump Will Win on Election Night, But Lose After Mail-In Ballots! -09.01.20Breitbart: Poll: Trump Leads in North Carolina as Battleground State Surge ContinuesCleveland.com: Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in tracking poll of Ohio likely votersThe Hill: Monmouth poll: Trump, Biden statistically tied in PennsylvaniaAJC: WSB poll: Trump builds lead over Biden in Georgia after RNCVideo: Joe Biden read the title words “Venezuela Top Line Messages”Axios: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslideReuters: Trump overtakes Biden as favoriteVideo: April D. Ryan Speaks with Bill Clinton And Hillary Clinton Instagram Live ARCHIVES CALENDAR September 2020 M T W T F S S « Aug 123456 78910111213 14151617181920 21222324252627 282930 ____________ ____________